High school sports highlights: Adrienne Kirch 3-pointer gives McFarland 41-38 win over Edgerton
Luke Mast
SEAN DAVIS/Capital Newspapers

Here are the highlights from Thursday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Adrienne Kirch, McFarland: She hit a 3-pointer at the final horn to give McFarland a 41-38 victory over Edgerton in girls basketball. Kirch scored a team-high 14 points for the Spartans (3-1).

Ian Wischoff, Madison Memorial: He led Madison Memorial with 17 points in their 60-57 win over Janesville Parker in boys basketball. Nine of Wischoff’s points came in the second half of the closely contested Big Eight game. Braelyn Blue (11 points) and AJ Brummel (12) were the two other Spartans scoring in double figures, and each went 5-for-6 from the free throw line.

Trenna Cherney, Reedsburg: In Reedsburg’s 65-35 win over Wisconsin Dells in girls basketball Cherney scored her 1000th career point. Sister Sydney Cherney led the game in scoring with 22.

Luke Mast, Sauk Prairie: He scored a hat-trick and picked up three assists in Sauk Prairie’s 9-0 win over Monroe in boys hockey. Nick Mast chipped in with two goals and two assists. Hakon Peterson also accumulated three assists. The win is the first of the season for the Eagles in the Badger-West conference.

Cameran Ratz, Portage: She scored 18 points in Portage’s win over Nekoosa in girls basketball. She also went 4-for-5 from the free throw line. Malia McCall added 16 points and had a team-high four 3-pointers.

From the box 

  • Beaver Dam/Waylamd Academy’s Matthew Hendrix defeated Milton’s Rowan Jausch 7-2 by decision in boys wrestling. Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy lost the dual meet 42-9.
  • Reece Cordray and Jake Marske each scored two goals in Verona’s 6-0 win over Beloit Memorial in boys hockey. The Wildcats are now 1-0 in the Big Eight Conference.
