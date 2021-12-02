High school sports highlights: Adrienne Kirch 3-pointer gives McFarland 41-38 win over Edgerton

Here are the highlights from Thursday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Adrienne Kirch, McFarland: She hit a 3-pointer at the final horn to give McFarland a 41-38 victory over Edgerton in girls basketball. Kirch scored a team-high 14 points for the Spartans (3-1).
Ian Wischoff, Madison Memorial: He led Madison Memorial with 17 points in their 60-57 win over Janesville Parker in boys basketball. Nine of Wischoff’s points came in the second half of the closely contested Big Eight game. Braelyn Blue (11 points) and AJ Brummel (12) were the two other Spartans scoring in double figures, and each went 5-for-6 from the free throw line.
Trenna Cherney, Reedsburg: In Reedsburg’s 65-35 win over Wisconsin Dells in girls basketball Cherney scored her 1000th career point. Sister Sydney Cherney led the game in scoring with 22.
Luke Mast, Sauk Prairie: He scored a hat-trick and picked up three assists in Sauk Prairie’s 9-0 win over Monroe in boys hockey. Nick Mast chipped in with two goals and two assists. Hakon Peterson also accumulated three assists. The win is the first of the season for the Eagles in the Badger-West conference.
Cameran Ratz, Portage: She scored 18 points in Portage’s win over Nekoosa in girls basketball. She also went 4-for-5 from the free throw line. Malia McCall added 16 points and had a team-high four 3-pointers.
From the box
- Beaver Dam/Waylamd Academy’s Matthew Hendrix defeated Milton’s Rowan Jausch 7-2 by decision in boys wrestling. Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy lost the dual meet 42-9.
- Reece Cordray and Jake Marske each scored two goals in Verona’s 6-0 win over Beloit Memorial in boys hockey. The Wildcats are now 1-0 in the Big Eight Conference.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Thursday's action
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;0-0;3-0
Monona Grove;0-0;2-0
Stoughton;0-0;1-0
DeForest;0-0;1-0
Waunakee;0-0;1-0
Milton;0-0;2-1
Fort Atkinson;0-0;0-2
Watertown;0-0;0-2
BADGER WEST
Monroe;0-0;2-0
Mount Horeb;0-0;1-0
Reedsburg;0-0;1-0
Oregon;0-0;2-1
Edgewood;0-0;1-1
Baraboo;0-0;1-2
Sauk Prairie;0-0;0-2
BIG EIGHT
Verona;1-0;3-0
Middleton;1-0;1-0
Janesville Craig;1-0;1-1
Madison Memorial;1-0;2-0
Madison East;0-0;1-1
Janesville Parker;0-1;1-1
Madison La Follette;0-0;0-0
Sun Prairie;0-1;0-1
Beloit Memorial;0-1;1-2
Madison West;0-1;0-1
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;1-0;2-0
Clinton;1-0;1-0
Edgerton;1-0;1-0
East Troy;0-0;1-0
Turner;0-0;1-0
Jefferson;0-0;0-1
Whitewater;0-1;0-1
McFarland;0-1;0-2
Evansville;0-1;0-1
Big Foot;1-0;1-1
Thursday's results
Janesville Craig 66, Madison West 61
Madison Memorial 60, Janesville Parker 57
Middleton 66, Beloit Memorial 48
Verona 68, Sun Prairie 55
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;0-0;6-0
Monona Grove;0-0;2-0
Stoughton;2-0;3-1
Waunakee;0-0;3-1
Milton;0-0;2-2
DeForest;0-0;2-2
Fort Atkinson;0-0;2-2
Watertown;0-0;2-3
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;0-0;5-0
Sauk Prairie;0-0;2-1
Edgewood;0-0;2-1
Oregon;0-0;3-3
Mount Horeb;0-0;2-1
Portage;0-0;2-3
Monroe;0-0;0-2
Baraboo;0-0;0-3
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;2-0;4-0
Middleton;2-0;2-1
Madison Memorial;2-0;2-2
Verona;1-1;3-2
Madison La Follette;1-1;2-1
Beloit Memorial;1-1;1-2
Janesville Craig;1-1;1-3
Janesville Parker;1-2;1-4
Madison East;0-2;0-2
Madison West;0-3;1-3
Rock Valley
Brodhead;2-0;5-0
Edgerton;2-0;4-0
Jefferson;2-0;2-1
East Troy;2-0;2-1
Big Foot;1-1;2-2
McFarland;1-1;2-1
Clinton;0-2;1-2
Turner;0-2;1-3
Evansville;0-2;1-3
Whitewater;0-2;0-4
Thursday's results
Portage 67, Nekoosa 46
Janesville Parker 36, Madison West 29
Reedsburg 65, Wisconsin Dells 35
Sauk Prairie at Lodi, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Thursday's results
Milton 42, Beaver Dam 9
Madison La Follette at Edgerton, 7 p.m.
Sauk Prairie at Baraboo, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (wins-losses-ties)
Beaver Dam;2-0-0;2-0-0
McFarland;1-0-0;1-0-0
DeForest;0-0-1;0-0-1
Milton;0-1-1;1-2-1
Waunakee;0-0-0;1-0-0
Monona Grove;0-1-0;0-1-0
Stoughton;0-1-0;0-3-0
BADGER WEST
Oregon;1-0-0;3-0-0
Sauk Prairie;1-0-0;3-0-0
Edgewood;0-0-0;1-1-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;0-0-0;1-1-1
Monroe;0-1-0;1-3-0
Baraboo/Portage;0-1-0;0-2-1
BIG EIGHT
Janesville;2-0-0;2-0-0
Sun Prairie;1-0-0;1-0-0
Verona;1-0-0;2-1-0
Madison Memorial;1-0-0;2-1-0
Middleton;0-1-0;2-2-0
Beloit Memorial;0-1-0;0-3-0
Madison La Follette/East;0-1-0;0-1-0
Madison West;0-2-0;0-4-0
Thursday's results
Oregon 14, Baraboo/Portage 6
Verona 6, Beloit Memorial 0
Sauk Prairie 9, Monroe 0
Janesville 9, Madison West 1
Beaver Dam 4, Milton 3
Madison La Follette/East at Sun Prairie, 7 p.m.
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (wins-losses-ties)
Badger Lightning;2-0-0;2-0-0
Icebergs;0-0-0;0-1-0
Metro Lynx;0-0-0;4-0-0
Rock County;0-0-0;2-1-1
Cap City Cougars;0-0-0;3-2-0
Viroqua;0-0-0;1-0-0
Beaver Dam;0-0-0;0-1-0
Thursday's results
Metro Lynx at Arrowhead, 6 p.m.