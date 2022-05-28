High school sports highlights: Addison Ostrenga's multi-hit game helps Sun Prairie finish season strong

Here's who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Addison Ostrenga, Sun Prairie baseball: Ostrenga was 2-for-3 with an RBI in a 3-2 win over Milton in the Cardinals' regular-season finale. The senior also earned the save, issuing two walks and a hit while striking out one in one inning. The Cardinals (23-3) and are riding a 16-game winning streak entering the postseason. A matchup between Madison Memorial and Monona Grove on Tuesday will determine the Cardinals' opponent for the regional final Thursday. Sun Prairie has a first-round bye.
From the box
- Beaver Dam baseball’s Evan Sharkey was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, including a double, in a 6-2 win over Hartford in the Golden Beavers’ regular-season finale. Beaver Dam (15-8) has a first-round bye in the Division 1 regionals. The Golden Beavers will face the winner of Neenah/Oshkosh West Thursday in the regional finals.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Saturday's action
Baseball
Saturday's results
Sun Prairie 3, Milton 2
Watertown 5, Mukwonago 4
Beaver Dam 6, Hartford 2
Girls soccer
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall (W-L-T)
Waunakee;7-0-0;17-1-2
DeForest;5-2-0;14-3-1
Watertown;3-4-0;7-8-1
Beaver Dam;1-6-0;5-10-2
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;5-3-0;12-5-1
Baraboo;3-6-0;6-11-1
Reedsburg;2-5-0;7-9-1
Portage/Poynette;0-7-0;1-16-0
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;6-2-0;9-7-1
Stoughton;3-4-0;8-8-1
Milton;2-5-1;5-9-2
Fort Atkinson;0-6-1;2-12-1
Badger Southwest
Oregon;8-0-0;17-0-1
Edgewood;9-1-0;14-2-1
Mount Horeb;4-3-0;8-8-0
Monroe;1-6-0;2-13-1
Big Eight
Verona;9-0-0;12-1-1
Madison Memorial;6-2-1;9-3-4
Madison West;7-1-1;11-3-1
Sun Prairie;6-3-0;7-7-3
Middleton;5-4-0;7-9-1
Madison East;5-4-0;5-9-0
Janesville Craig;3-6-0;6-8-0
Beloit Memorial;2-7-0;2-8-1
Madison La Follette;1-8-0;1-13-0
Janesville Parker;0-9-0;0-18-0
Capitol
Sugar River;7-0-0;14-2-1
Lake Mills;4-1-2;9-4-3
Lodi;4-1-2;8-6-3
Columbus;2-3-2;4-5-7
Watertown Luther Prep;2-4-1;5-7-2
Lakeside Lutheran;3-3-1;7-11-2
Cambridge/Deerfield;2-5-0;4-8-1
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;0-7-0;1-9-3
Rock Valley
McFarland;9-0-0;14-2-1
Evansville;7-2-0;15-2-0
East Troy;5-3-1;10-8-2
Big Foot/Williams Bay;4-3-2;4-9-3
Edgerton;4-5-0;7-6-2
Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle;3-5-1;5-9-3
Jefferson;2-7-0;3-14-0
Clinton/Turner;0-9-0;0-11-0