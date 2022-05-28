 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports highlights: Addison Ostrenga's multi-hit game helps Sun Prairie finish season strong

Here's who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Addison Ostrenga, Sun Prairie baseball: Ostrenga was 2-for-3 with an RBI in a 3-2 win over Milton in the Cardinals' regular-season finale. The senior also earned the save, issuing two walks and a hit while striking out one in one inning. The Cardinals (23-3) and are riding a 16-game winning streak entering the postseason. A matchup between Madison Memorial and Monona Grove on Tuesday will determine the Cardinals' opponent for the regional final Thursday. Sun Prairie has a first-round bye.

  • Beaver Dam baseball’s Evan Sharkey was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, including a double, in a 6-2 win over Hartford in the Golden Beavers’ regular-season finale. Beaver Dam (15-8) has a first-round bye in the Division 1 regionals. The Golden Beavers will face the winner of Neenah/Oshkosh West Thursday in the regional finals.
