High school sports highlights: Addison Ostrenga's multi-hit game helps Sun Prairie finish season strong

Stars of the night

Addison Ostrenga, Sun Prairie baseball: Ostrenga was 2-for-3 with an RBI in a 3-2 win over Milton in the Cardinals' regular-season finale. The senior also earned the save, issuing two walks and a hit while striking out one in one inning. The Cardinals (23-3) and are riding a 16-game winning streak entering the postseason. A matchup between Madison Memorial and Monona Grove on Tuesday will determine the Cardinals' opponent for the regional final Thursday. Sun Prairie has a first-round bye.