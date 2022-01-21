 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports highlights: Addison Ostrenga leads Sun Prairie boys basketball to key Big Eight win
Sun Prairie 69, Madison East 67

Madison East's Jevan Boyton tries to get past Sun Prairie's Colin Schaefer (10) and Addison Ostrenga (42), as East takes on Sun Prairie in Wisconsin Big Eight Conference high school boys basketball on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Madison East High School.

 Greg Dixon

Here's who shined in Friday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Addison Ostrenga, Sun Prairie boys basketball: He scored 20 points to lead the Cardinals (8-5, 6-4 Big Eight Conference) to a 66-62 win over Madison La Follette (9-3, 8-2). Teammates Ethan Metz (15 points on five 3-pointers), Ben Olson (14) and Darius Chestnut (11) joined him in double figures. It's the fourth straight win for Sun Prairie, all against Big Eight teams. La Follette's loss drops it into second in the conference behind Middleton.

Kyle Rohrer, Oregon boys hockey: The senior forward scored four goals and had two assists in the 7-1 win over Madison West. Rohrer scored a hat trick in the first period, helping Oregon lead 5-0. He has 35 goals on the season. Andrew Jicha (2 assists), Edgar Nieto and Ty Zurawik each scored for Oregon.

Boston Damon, Beaver Dam boys hockey: The sophomore had two goals and an assist in the 6-4 win over McFarland. He scored late in the first to give the Golden Beavers (12-5-0) a 3-0 lead and again in the third for a 5-3 advantage. 

Deven Kulp, McFarland boys basketball: He scored 22 points for in a 76-66 loss to Brodhead. Kulp scored 15 points in the second half and hit three 3-pointers. Dadon Gillen had 15 for the Spartans, who couldn’t bounce back from a 29-27 halftime deficit in losing their third straight.

From the box

  • Levi Birkholz scored 30 points in the Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team's 69-43 win over Poynette and reached 1,000 career points. His team improves to 12-3 while Poynette drops to 3-11.
  • Deforest wrestler Brody Hemauer won at 182 pounds via tech fall (16-0, 3:52) in a 66-17 loss at Watertown. The Norskies’ other individual winners were Lucas Evans at 120 (fall, 1:29) and Taryn Callaway at 132 (fall, 2:30).
  • Tyler Kerkhoff scored 15 points in Madison Memorial's 60-41 win over Janesville Craig 60-41. Braylen Blue had 13 points.
  • Michael Williams of Madison West scored 18 points in the 71-62 loss to Verona.Jerome Jacobs III scored 10 points.
  • Quinton Lomack scored 14 points for Madison La Follette in a 66-62 boys basketball loss to Sun Prairie. K’Shawn Gibbs provided 13 and Arhman Lewis had 12 for the Lancers.
  • Logan Thomas and Gavin Vitense both won by fall in Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy’s 39-34 win over Stoughton in wrestling. Thomas' came at 170 pounds (1:35) and Vitense's occured at 160 pounds (1:20).
  • Reece Cordray scored two goals in Verona's 3-0 win over Madison Memorial boys hockey. Anthony Heinrichs had two assists.
  • Cooper Roberts scored 16 points in Portage's 74-55 loss to Fort Atkinson in the boys basketball Badger Challenge at DeForest. Kyan Reichhoff scored 12 points and Kaden Hooker had 10 for the Warriors.
