High school sports highlights: Abram Mueller and Atticus Nordmeyer lead Madison West boys swimming to first at sectionals

Here's who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Madison West boys swimming: The Regents placed first out of 12 teams at the WIAA Division 1 sectional in Verona. Sophomore Abram Mueller won the 200-yard individual medley (1:53.27) and Atticus Nordmeyer won the 100 breaststroke (:56.23). Each swimmer also helped West win the 200 medley relay (1:35.1), along with William Jin and Daniel Bocsi.
Nick Chirafisi and Jack Madoch, Middleton boys swimming: Chirafisi and Madoch each won two individual events at the WIAA Division 1 sectional in Verona to help the Cardinals place second out of 12 teams. Chirafisi won the 200-yard freestyle (1:40.0) and the 500 freestyle (4:33.96). Madoch won the 50 (:20.46) and 100 freestyle (45.1) races. Each contributed to the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:25.62) and 400 freestyle relay (3:10).
Beaver Dam boys wrestling: The Golden Beavers won the WIAA Division 1 regional in Waunakee with 204 points and earning a spot in Tuesday’s team sectionals at Waunakee, where they will face Holmen. The Golden Beavers had 10 wrestlers qualify for individual sectionals: Rolando Trevino, Avery Femrite, Kyler Neuberger, Easton Warden, Logan Thomas, Mason Grow, Cyrus Smith, Gabriel Klatt, Nick Ludowese and Keegan Jacobs. Neuberger (132 pounds), Klatt (195) and Ludowese (220) each won their weight classes. Neuberger (42-4) won by decision 6-3 over Sauk Prairie’s Colton Uselman in the first-place match. Klatt (46-1) won via injury over Waunakee’s Kaden Hooker (24-4). Ludowese (32-11) defeated Jack Schweitzer of Waunakee by decision 5-2.
Middleton boys wrestling: The Cardinals finished third at the WIAA Division 1 regional in Waunakee, scoring 145. The Cardinals had six wrestlers qualify for individual sectionals: Jonah Dennis, Reese Miller, Seth Howland, Walker Hargrove, Elijah Vance and Bryce Falk. Three won their weight classes: Jonah Dennis (113 pounds), Seth Howland (126) and Bryce Falk (170). Dennis (25-1) defeated Beaver Dam’s Avery Femrite (MD 16-6). Howland (21-5) won by fall over Wanakee’s Jayden Freie in 3:58. Falk (31-11) pinned Elijah Bauer of DeForest in 5:43.
Deaken Bush, Oregon boys basketball: Bush led the Panthers (17-4, 8-4 Badger) with 24 points in an 81-61 victory over Monroe (16-4, 10-2). Oregon also got double-figure scoring from Ryne Panzer (18), Jaxon Brockman (15) and Evan Miles (10). The Panthers have now won 10 in a row.
From the box
- Madison Edgewood boys basketball’s Al Deang scored 18 points in a 60-48 win over Mount Horeb (10-10, 7-5 Badger). He scored 16 in the second half to help the Crusaders (11-9, 5-6) win their ninth straight. Mount Horeb’s Madden Thome had a game-high 19 points.
- Monona Grove boys hockey’s Wyatt Groth scored two goals and tallied an assist in the Silver Eagles' 3-2 overtime win over West Salem. Max Unitan had the game-winning goal while short-handed.
- DeForest boys basketball’s Josh Jansen (19), Max Weisbrod (16) and Tim Fredrickson (10) scored in double figures in the Norskies’ 66-46 win over Beaver Dam (9-11, 6-6 Badger East). DeForest (17-4, 10-2) moved into second place in the Badger East conference.
- Oregon girls basketball’s Sam Schmitt scored 17 points in a 58-37 win over Westosha. Emily Mortenson had 15 points for the Panthers (13-10).
- Sun Prairie girls basketball’s Marie Outlay scored 13 points to lead four Cardinals who scored double figures in an 82-19 win over Madison West (2-18, 1-16 Big Eight). Avree Antony scored 11 for the Cardinals (19-3, 14-2), while teammates Antionique Auston and Rachel Rademacher each added 10.
- Sauk Prairie girls basketball’s Kassia Marquardt led the Spartans (16-7, 8-6 Badger West) with 17 points in their 66-33 win over Baraboo (5-17, 3-11). Teammate McKayla Paukner had 11.
- Drew Bennett of Madison Memorial won diving (578.5) at the WIAA Division 1 sectional in Verona. Other event winners who qualified for state during the meet included Madison East’s Smith Connor in the 100 backstroke (:50.63), and a tie for first in the 100 butterfly with Oscar Best of Verona/Mount Horeb and Cameron Tejada of Monona Grove (:51.06).
- Reedsburg boys wrestling’s Treynor Curtin and Jesus Gonzalez won their respective weight classes, 106 and 285 pounds, at the WIAA Division 1 regional in Baraboo. Curtin, a freshman, beat Landyn Freeman of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln in a 4-3 decision, and Gonzalez beat Josh Hansen of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln by fall at 2:48. Their teammates who qualified for sectionals with top four finishes in their weight classes included: Kade Parrish (fourth at 113), Trenton Curtin (third at 126), Caden Schneider (fourth at 138), Jacob Schickert (fourth at 160), Devin Judd (second at 170) and Bennett Rhodes (fourth at 195).
- Baraboo boys wrestling’s Luke Statz won at 182 pounds at the WIAA Division 1 regional in Baraboo. He beat Ashton Fischer of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln by fall at 2:09. His teammates who qualified for sectionals with top four finishes in their weight classes included: Connor Goorsky (third at 145), Peyton Oberg (third at 120) and Riley Martin (fourth at 220).
- DeForest boys wrestling’s Brody Hemauer won the 160-pound class at the Division 1 regional in Waunakee qualifying him for individual sectionals. He pinned Watertown’s Mason Fritsche in three minutes in the championship match.
- Columbus boys basketball’s Jack Fritz and Mason Carthew each scored 16 points in a 57-38 win over Merrill. Aaron Uttech added 14 points for the Cardinals.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Saturday's action
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Milton;10-1;17-3
Waunakee;10-2;16-5
DeForest;10-2;17-4
Beaver Dam;6-6;9-11
Watertown;7-5;9-11
Fort Atkinson;5-7;11-9
Stoughton;4-7;8-10
Monona Grove;1-12;5-16
BADGER WEST
Monroe;10-2;16-4
Oregon;8-4;17-4
Mount Horeb;7-5;10-10
Edgewood;5-6;11-9
Sauk Prairie;4-7;9-11
Portage;4-8;9-11
Reedsburg;1-9;6-12
Baraboo;1-11;5-15
BIG EIGHT
Madison La Follette;14-2;14-4
Middleton;12-3;14-6
Sun Prairie;10-5;14-6
Madison East;9-6;11-8
Verona;5-8;10-9
Janesville Parker;6-9;9-10
Madison Memorial;7-8;11-8
Janesville Craig;5-9;7-12
Madison West;5-10;7-11
Beloit Memorial;1-13;5-15
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;10-2;13-5
East Troy;10-2;14-3
McFarland;9-3;11-6
Turner;8-3;10-5
Big Foot;8-5;11-8
Evansville;7-6;10-8
Edgerton;7-7;8-12
Whitewater;2-10;3-14
Clinton;2-12;4-15
Jefferson;0-13;0-18
Saturday's results
Madison Edgewood 60, Mount Horeb 48
Oregon 81, Monroe 61
DeForest 66, Beaver Dam 46
Madison Memorial 48, Beloit Memorial 40
Columbus 57, Merrill 38
Madison West 66, West Allis Hale 61
Fort Atkinson 62, Monona Grove 41
Sun Prairie 65, Racine Horlick 58
Menomonee Falls 92, Madison La Follette 73
Brookfield East 87, Madison East 69
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;13-1;21-2
Waunakee;9-5;15-8
Monona Grove;10-4;13-8
Watertown;9-5;17-6
Stoughton;7-6;10-12
DeForest;7-7;13-10
Milton;2-11;8-14
Fort Atkinson;1-11;7-13
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;14-0;23-0
Edgewood;10-3;15-6
Oregon;9-5;13-10
Sauk Prairie;8-6;16-7
Mount Horeb;6-8;8-12
Baraboo;3-11;5-17
Monroe;1-12;1-19
Portage;0-14;3-20
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;14-2;19-3
Verona;13-3;17-4
Janesville Craig;12-4;15-7
Madison La Follette;10-5;11-6
Madison Memorial;9-6;9-10
Middleton;8-8;9-13
Beloit Memorial;6-9;7-11
Madison East;5-11;6-12
Madison West;1-16;2-18
Janesville Parker;1-15;1-21
Rock Valley
Brodhead;14-0;18-2
Edgerton;11-2;17-2
Jefferson;11-3;14-6
McFarland;10-6;15-6
Clinton;9-6;12-8
Evansville;5-9;7-13
Whitewater;4-10;5-15
East Troy;3-11;3-16
Turner;2-12;7-13
Big Foot;2-12;5-14
Saturday's results
Sun Prairie 82, Madison West 19
Middleton 56, Janesville Parker 28
Sauk Prairie 66, Baraboo 33
Oregon 58, Westosha Central 37
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Waunakee;11-0-0;20-3-0
Beaver Dam;10-2-0;16-7-0
McFarland;8-5-0;13-10-0
Monona Grove;5-7-0;8-16-0
DeForest;4-6-1;5-10-1
Milton;3-9-1;8-12-1
Stoughton;0-13-0;1-20-1
BADGER WEST
Madison Edgewood;10-0-0;20-3-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;7-3-0;18-6-0
Sauk Prairie;5-4-0;16-4-0
Oregon;6-5-0;15-9-0
Baraboo/Portage;2-8-0;4-18-0
Monroe;0-9-0;2-19-0
BIG EIGHT
Verona;14-0-0;17-5-1
Middleton;9-5-0;16-8-0
Madison Memorial;9-5-0;13-10-0
Janesville;9-5-0;13-10-0
Sun Prairie;8-6-0;13-11-0
Madison West;5-9-0;6-16-0
Madison La Follette/East;1-13-0;3-18-0
Beloit Memorial;1-13-0;3-18-0
Saturday's results
Monona Grove 3, West Salem 2 (OT)
Waunakee 2, Fond du Lac Springs 1
Muskego co-op 8, Madison La Follette/East 0
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Metro Lynx;10-0-0;19-3-0
Cap City Cougars;8-3-1;11-10-1
Viroqua;8-4-0;10-8-0
Icebergs;6-5-1;8-11-1
Rock County;5-7-0;7-14-2
Badger Lightning;5-9-0;8-12-0
Beaver Dam;0-14-0;0-18-0
Saturday's results
Metro Lynx 3, Warbirds 1
Viroqua 4, Rock County 1
Gymnastics
Saturday's results
Boys wrestling
WIAA Boys Wrestling Regionals
Division 1
Baraboo: Holmen 263, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 239.5, Reedsburg 152, Sparta 108, Tomah 106.5, La Crosse Logan/Cen. 81, Baraboo 77, Onalaska/Luther 35
Stoughton: Stoughton 262.5, Verona 146, Monona Grove/McFarland 144.5, Madison Memorial 131.5, Oregon 130, Madison La Follette 109.5, Mount Horeb/Barnevald, Madison West.
Waunakee: Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy 204, Watertown 175.5, Middleton 145, Sun Prairie 140, Waunakee 125, Sauk Prairie 113.5, DeForest 104, Madison East 103.
Division 2
Lodi: Lodi 285, Portage 212, Mauston/Necedah 178, Wisconsin Dells 155.5, Rio co-op 66, Columbus 50.5
Division 3
Poynette: Poynette 204, Laconia 182, Markesan 182, Princeton/Green Lake 111, Westfield 77, Pardeeville 66
Boys swimming
WIAA DIVISION 1 BOYS SWIMMING SECTIONALS
VERONA
Team scores: Madison West 328, Middleton 304.5, Sun Prairie 300.5, Verona Area/Mount Horeb 266.5, Madison Memorial 258, Monona Grove 196.5, Oregon 137, Waunakee 136, Madison East 109, Watertown 56, Wayland Academy Co-op 36, Madison La Follette 34.
Diving: Bennett, MM, 578.5. 200-yard medley relay: Madison West (Jin, Nordmeyer, Mueller, Bocsi), 1:35.1. 200 freestyle: Chirafisi, Mid., 1:40.0. 200 individual medley: Mueller, MW, 1:53.27. 50 freestyle: Madoch, Mid., :20.46. 100 butterfly: Tejada, MG, :51.06; Best, V/MH, :51.06. 100 freestyle: Madoch, Mid., :45.1. 500 freestyle: Chirafisi, Mid., 4:33.96. 200 freestyle relay: Middleton (Lin, Berge, Madoch, Chirafisi), 1:25.62. 100 backstroke: Connor, ME, :50.63. 100 breaststroke: Nordmeyer, MW, :56.23. 400 freestyle relay: Middleton (Berge, Wolf, Madoch, Chirafisi), 3:10.0.
DIVISION 2
BARABOO
Team scores: Madison Edgewood 375, McFarland 303, Sauk Prairie/Wis. Heights 288, Stoughton 226, Baraboo 155, Milton 151, DeForest 146, Jefferson/Cambridge 137, Fort Atkinson 126, Platteville/Lancaster 66, Edgerton/Evansville 48, Whitewater 40.
Diving: Arneson, ME, 272.95. 200-yard medley relay: Madison Edgewood (Senke, Leuthner, VandenBrook, Petersen), 1:37.53. 200 freestyle: Schmidt, St., 1:42.81. 200 individual medley: Conklin, ME, 1:56.75. 50 freestyle: Loy, SP/WH, :21.67. 100 butterfly: Senke, ME, :50.75. 100 freestyle: Loy, SP/WH, :47.13. 500 freestyle: Schmidt, St., 4:46.37. 200 freestyle relay: Sauk Prairie/Wis. Heights (King, Godwin, Leece, Loy), 1:29.44. 100 backstroke: Senke, ME, :50.73. 100 breaststroke: Conklin, ME, :56.91. 400 freestyle relay: Madison Edgewood (Petersen, Senke, McNerney, Conklin), 3:16.86.