High school sports highlights: Abram Mueller and Atticus Nordmeyer lead Madison West boys swimming to first at sectionals

Here's who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Madison West boys swimming: The Regents placed first out of 12 teams at the WIAA Division 1 sectional in Verona. Sophomore Abram Mueller won the 200-yard individual medley (1:53.27) and Atticus Nordmeyer won the 100 breaststroke (:56.23). Each swimmer also helped West win the 200 medley relay (1:35.1), along with William Jin and Daniel Bocsi.

Nick Chirafisi and Jack Madoch, Middleton boys swimming: Chirafisi and Madoch each won two individual events at the WIAA Division 1 sectional in Verona to help the Cardinals place second out of 12 teams. Chirafisi won the 200-yard freestyle (1:40.0) and the 500 freestyle (4:33.96). Madoch won the 50 (:20.46) and 100 freestyle (45.1) races. Each contributed to the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:25.62) and 400 freestyle relay (3:10).

Beaver Dam boys wrestling: The Golden Beavers won the WIAA Division 1 regional in Waunakee with 204 points and earning a spot in Tuesday’s team sectionals at Waunakee, where they will face Holmen. The Golden Beavers had 10 wrestlers qualify for individual sectionals: Rolando Trevino, Avery Femrite, Kyler Neuberger, Easton Warden, Logan Thomas, Mason Grow, Cyrus Smith, Gabriel Klatt, Nick Ludowese and Keegan Jacobs. Neuberger (132 pounds), Klatt (195) and Ludowese (220) each won their weight classes. Neuberger (42-4) won by decision 6-3 over Sauk Prairie’s Colton Uselman in the first-place match. Klatt (46-1) won via injury over Waunakee’s Kaden Hooker (24-4). Ludowese (32-11) defeated Jack Schweitzer of Waunakee by decision 5-2.

Middleton boys wrestling: The Cardinals finished third at the WIAA Division 1 regional in Waunakee, scoring 145. The Cardinals had six wrestlers qualify for individual sectionals: Jonah Dennis, Reese Miller, Seth Howland, Walker Hargrove, Elijah Vance and Bryce Falk. Three won their weight classes: Jonah Dennis (113 pounds), Seth Howland (126) and Bryce Falk (170). Dennis (25-1) defeated Beaver Dam’s Avery Femrite (MD 16-6). Howland (21-5) won by fall over Wanakee’s Jayden Freie in 3:58. Falk (31-11) pinned Elijah Bauer of DeForest in 5:43.

Deaken Bush, Oregon boys basketball: Bush led the Panthers (17-4, 8-4 Badger) with 24 points in an 81-61 victory over Monroe (16-4, 10-2). Oregon also got double-figure scoring from Ryne Panzer (18), Jaxon Brockman (15) and Evan Miles (10). The Panthers have now won 10 in a row.

From the box

Madison Edgewood boys basketball’s Al Deang scored 18 points in a 60-48 win over Mount Horeb (10-10, 7-5 Badger). He scored 16 in the second half to help the Crusaders (11-9, 5-6) win their ninth straight. Mount Horeb’s Madden Thome had a game-high 19 points.

Monona Grove boys hockey’s Wyatt Groth scored two goals and tallied an assist in the Silver Eagles' 3-2 overtime win over West Salem. Max Unitan had the game-winning goal while short-handed.

DeForest boys basketball’s Josh Jansen (19), Max Weisbrod (16) and Tim Fredrickson (10) scored in double figures in the Norskies’ 66-46 win over Beaver Dam (9-11, 6-6 Badger East). DeForest (17-4, 10-2) moved into second place in the Badger East conference.

Oregon girls basketball’s Sam Schmitt scored 17 points in a 58-37 win over Westosha. Emily Mortenson had 15 points for the Panthers (13-10).

Sun Prairie girls basketball’s Marie Outlay scored 13 points to lead four Cardinals who scored double figures in an 82-19 win over Madison West (2-18, 1-16 Big Eight). Avree Antony scored 11 for the Cardinals (19-3, 14-2), while teammates Antionique Auston and Rachel Rademacher each added 10.

Sauk Prairie girls basketball’s Kassia Marquardt led the Spartans (16-7, 8-6 Badger West) with 17 points in their 66-33 win over Baraboo (5-17, 3-11). Teammate McKayla Paukner had 11.

Drew Bennett of Madison Memorial won diving (578.5) at the WIAA Division 1 sectional in Verona. Other event winners who qualified for state during the meet included Madison East’s Smith Connor in the 100 backstroke (:50.63), and a tie for first in the 100 butterfly with Oscar Best of Verona/Mount Horeb and Cameron Tejada of Monona Grove (:51.06).

Reedsburg boys wrestling’s Treynor Curtin and Jesus Gonzalez won their respective weight classes, 106 and 285 pounds, at the WIAA Division 1 regional in Baraboo. Curtin, a freshman, beat Landyn Freeman of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln in a 4-3 decision, and Gonzalez beat Josh Hansen of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln by fall at 2:48. Their teammates who qualified for sectionals with top four finishes in their weight classes included: Kade Parrish (fourth at 113), Trenton Curtin (third at 126), Caden Schneider (fourth at 138), Jacob Schickert (fourth at 160), Devin Judd (second at 170) and Bennett Rhodes (fourth at 195).

Baraboo boys wrestling’s Luke Statz won at 182 pounds at the WIAA Division 1 regional in Baraboo. He beat Ashton Fischer of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln by fall at 2:09. His teammates who qualified for sectionals with top four finishes in their weight classes included: Connor Goorsky (third at 145), Peyton Oberg (third at 120) and Riley Martin (fourth at 220).

DeForest boys wrestling’s Brody Hemauer won the 160-pound class at the Division 1 regional in Waunakee qualifying him for individual sectionals. He pinned Watertown’s Mason Fritsche in three minutes in the championship match.

Columbus boys basketball’s Jack Fritz and Mason Carthew each scored 16 points in a 57-38 win over Merrill. Aaron Uttech added 14 points for the Cardinals.