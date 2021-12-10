 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school sports highlights: 4 Madison La Follette players score in double figures against Madison Memorial
0 Comments
alert

High school sports highlights: 4 Madison La Follette players score in double figures against Madison Memorial

  • 0
prep basketball cover photo 1-9

Middleton's Sitori Tanin draws the defense of Madison La Follette's Evelyn Walker, left, and Demetria Prewitt in the second half Tuesday night at La Follette.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Here are the highlights from Thursday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Avree Antony, Sun Prairie girls basketball: Antony scored a team-high 16 points in the Cardinals' 51-41 loss to Janesville Craig (3-3, 3-1 Big Eight). Sun Prairie (5-1, 3-1) fell out a tie with Middleton (3-1, 3-0) atop the league.

Madison La Follette girls basketball: Payton Bade scored 16 points to lead three teammates in double figures as the Lancers posted a 66-50 win over Madison Memorial (2-4, 2-2 Big Eight). Also scoring in double digits for La Follette (4-1, 3-1) were Alayna West (15) Malia Green (15), and Demetria Prewitt (13). Ace Rogers scored 18 points for the Spartans.

Kylah McCullers, Madison East girls basketball: She scored 17 points but the Purgolders were denied their first victory of the season, falling 57-49 to Beloit Memorial. McCullers made four 3-pointers for East (0-4, 0-4 Big Eight), which trailed 28-26 at halftime.

From the box 

  • Sun Prairie’s Christopher Anderson won his 106-pound match against Janesville Parker’s Mason Rooney by fall in 23 seconds. The Cardinals lost the dual meet 48-26.
  • Davis Hamilton scored twice, but Sun Prairie lost 4-2 to Janesville (4-1-0, 4-0-0 Big Eight) in boys hockey. Andrew Zielsdorf had two assists for the Cardinals (1-2-0, 1-2-0).
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers women's hockey team looks to regroup at Bemidji State

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics