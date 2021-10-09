High school notes: Waunakee's Ava Bryan, Janesville Craig's Ellie Magestro-Kennedy make college decisions

Waunakee senior Ava Bryan has orally committed to Loyola University Chicago and plans to compete in women’s soccer, according to Waunakee girls soccer coach Ben Voss and a Twitter announcement by Bryan.
Loyola is an NCAA Division I program.
Bryan is a defender who plays outside marking back, Voss said.
Bryan was a unanimous all-conference selection in the Badger North Conference last spring. She was a first-team choice on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2021 All-Area girls soccer team. She was honorable mention as a defender on the coaches' all-state team.
Bryan tweeted: “I am so excited to announce my commitment to play Division I soccer at Loyola Chicago! Thank you to everyone who has helped me through this process. Go Ramblers!”
Janesville Craig’s Ellie Magestro-Kennedy commits
Janesville Craig junior guard Ellie Magestro-Kennedy has orally committed to Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) and plans to compete in women’s basketball.
IUPUI is an NCAA Division I program, competing in the Horizon League.
She tweeted in part: “Beyond grateful and excited for this next chapter! Big thank you to all who are a part of my journey! GO JAGS!”
She was an honorable-mention choice as a sophomore on the State Journal’s 2020-21 All-Area girls basketball team.
High school boys soccer preview: Waunakee's Decker Storch among 10 players you need to know this season
Johan Lopez, jr., Baraboo
Lopez, a creative forward, was on the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association’s All-State team for the fall 2020 season. Lopez has an “excellent fitness level, physicality and nose for the goal,” Watertown coach Clayton Kratzer said.
Alessandro Malterer, sr., Madison East
Purgolders coach Kyle Koenig described goalkeeper Malterer as one of the best in the Big Eight Conference and in the state, saying: “He has showed the ability to absolutely dominate games by not conceding goals.”
Tomas Garcia, sr., Madison West
Garcia was an honorable-mention selection on the coaches’ All-State team for the WIAA’s alternate fall season this spring. Regents coach Pat Bauch called Garcia “a defensive leader and free-kick specialist.”
Zach Nichols, sr., McFarland
Nichols was a “Best XI” selection on the coaches’ All-State team for the WIAA’s alternate fall season this spring. The high-scoring striker helped lead McFarland to the Division 2 state championship.
Matt Schutt, sr., McFarland
Schutt, a goalie, was an honorable-mention choice on the All-State team for the alternate season this spring. He was the last line of defense for the state champion Spartans’ stingy defense.
Mason Diercks, jr., Oregon
Diercks, a junior midfielder, will be one of the players critical to the Panthers controlling possession. He will look to get the ball to Noah Malcook and Alex Rodriguez for coach Chris Mitchell’s team, which was upset-minded in reaching the sectional semifinals last spring.
Riley Stevens, jr., Sun Prairie
Stevens, an attacking midfielder, is expected to fuel the attack for coach Tok Kim’s team, which was 9-0-3 in the spring, losing to Oregon in a shootout in the postseason.
Max Lynch, sr., Verona
Lynch, a midfielder, leads the Wildcats back into the fall season after reaching the sectional semifinals last spring. Verona won the Big Eight title and the Division 1 state championship in the fall of 2019.
Joey Fuhremann, sr., Waunakee
Fuhremann, a 6-foot-8 goalkeeper, provides a tall presence in net for the Warriors, who advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals in the alternate fall season. He also plays basketball and is a “very tall and athletic goalie who will be difficult to beat with his size and ability to cover the net,” Waunakee coach Dave Kettner said.
Decker Storch, sr., Waunakee
Storch, a defender, was a “Best XI” selection on the All-State team last spring for the Warriors, who advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals in the alternate fall season. Kettner described Storch as “an intelligent and athletic player who can command the game with his ability to cover a lot of territory on defense.”