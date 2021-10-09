 Skip to main content
High school notes: Waunakee's Ava Bryan, Janesville Craig's Ellie Magestro-Kennedy make college decisions
Waunakee senior Ava Bryan has orally committed to Loyola University Chicago and plans to compete in women’s soccer, according to Waunakee girls soccer coach Ben Voss and a Twitter announcement by Bryan.

Loyola is an NCAA Division I program.

Bryan is a defender who plays outside marking back, Voss said. 

Bryan was a unanimous all-conference selection in the Badger North Conference last spring. She was a first-team choice on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2021 All-Area girls soccer team. She was honorable mention as a defender on the coaches' all-state team. 

Bryan tweeted: “I am so excited to announce my commitment to play Division I soccer at Loyola Chicago! Thank you to everyone who has helped me through this process. Go Ramblers!”

Janesville Craig’s Ellie Magestro-Kennedy commits

Janesville Craig junior guard Ellie Magestro-Kennedy has orally committed to Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) and plans to compete in women’s basketball.

IUPUI is an NCAA Division I program, competing in the Horizon League.

She tweeted in part: “Beyond grateful and excited for this next chapter! Big thank you to all who are a part of my journey! GO JAGS!”

She was an honorable-mention choice as a sophomore on the State Journal’s 2020-21 All-Area girls basketball team.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

