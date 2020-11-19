High School coaches try to chart course for winter sports amid COVID-19 surge, tightened restrictions

Make no mistake, Madison Memorial boys basketball coach Steve Collins would like to be in the classroom teaching statistics classes and on the court directing the Spartans.

He misses seeing his students and players in person.

“I want to coach,” said Collins, entering his 23rd season as Madison Memorial’s coach. “I’m one of the most competitive people around. I want to be in the gym with my players. But leaders have to make decisions that are hard sometimes.”

Collins believes the correct decision has been made for health reasons by the Madison Metropolitan School District to delay starting in-person play until Jan. 25 at the earliest and by the Big Eight Conference, which won’t hold conference competitions and name conference champions during the winter sports season, in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“I don’t think it’s safe to play right now,” said Collins, particularly citing basketball, wrestling and ice hockey.

Collins said he’s frustrated there hasn’t been a unified plan in the state to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic this year and that more people aren’t following best health practices.