While high schools sports have returned to normal on the field following the COVID-19 pandemic, the same can’t be said fully behind the scenes.

Contracting officials for games and manipulating schedules in order to ensure games go on continues to be a hurdle for athletic directors. However, it’s not the biggest challenge facing administrators.

Just hiring those to oversee teams has become an issue with more and more coaching vacancies cropping up, across a wide array of sports, and fewer candidates applying to jobs.

“It definitely requires more action and persistence from an athletic director, as opposed to 10 years ago when it was more of a passive process,” Baraboo athletic director Jim Langkamp said.

“You could post a job, wait for the applications to come in and then you could do your work from there. Now there’s a whole lot of work to go into even get applicants or potential candidates to come to the table and talk.”

Dating back to July 7, area high schools had 86 combined coaching vacancies across all levels, according to the Wisconsin Education Career Access Network and district websites. Among those are 46 fall coach openings, including seven head coaching positions.

Reasons range for leaving

There’s no one root cause that can be attributed to the expanding percentage of coaching turnover in the minds of athletic directors. Jeremy Schlitz is in his seventh year as Madison Metropolitan School District-wide AD and 11th overseeing Memorial's athletics.

He said the prioritization of work-life balance, as well as mental health, has helped create the growing number of openings.

“Whether that’s time or stresses, people need to make decisions that’s best for their well-being, and unfortunately sometimes that moves them away from having the ability to put their time and efforts into coaching,” Schlitz said.

Middleton athletic director Jamie Sims has seen a number of coaches step down for various reasons. Most recently, girls cross country coach Alexa Richardson stepped down due to personal reasons, with assistants Lauren Dilley and Kelly Kalien being promoted to co-coaches for the upcoming fall season. Sims said Richardson will remain on staff as an assistant coach.

The Cardinals also stayed in house for its next football coach, naming Tim Simon and Joe Poehls interim co-coaches for the upcoming fall season. Two candidates were offered and declined the position after former coach Jason Pertzborn's resignation in January amid an investigation by the school district and Middleton Police Department into harassment allegations within the program led to the vacancy.

Middleton girls volleyball coach Maddie Vogel and assistant Emily Lawrence both stepped down following last season to pursue other opportunities in their field of work. Ben White was named Vogel’s successor on March 23 and was previously the Cardinals’ boys volleyball coach for 19 years.

“They both ended up finding really great jobs in another state, which is something I know they were aspiring to do,” Sims said. “I had two coaches who did a phenomenal job and did they leave for negative reasons? Absolutely not. They left for their own dreams and that’s something I, as athletic director, support because I, too, have done that.

“The reasons why staff leave depends on the person, their circumstances and why they choose to leave.”

Sims, who took over at Middleton ahead of the 2020-21 school year, is a native of Georgia and relocated in 2015 to work in MMSD as the dean of students at Black Hawk Middle School.

In other cases, retirement is creating coaching openings. Langkamp said he has three vacancies currently with the Thunderbirds track and field program, including leading the boys program following the retirement of longtime coach Tom Leaver.

Districts themselves have created coaching vacancies as well. The board of education for the Waunakee Community School District elected to not renew former boys basketball coach Dana MacKenzie's contract for the 2023-24 season on May 11, ending the coach's two-decades long run leading the Warriors program.

MacKenzie said his contract wasn't renewed because the board "was seeking a culture change," at a special meeting on May 23 to hear public comments.

Many spoke in support of MacKenzie but on July 12, the district announced the hiring of longtime assistant Tyler Selk as MacKenzie's successor.

Candidate pool also closing

There is also a decline in candidates applying for vacancies.

Schlitz said he’s seen “a reduction of teacher/coaches,” meaning fewer teachers are adding the responsibilities of coaching a team.

“As we see the demand on teachers increase, and their reluctance to add things to their plate, it’s led to having more non-staff coaches which in turn creates less of a connection to the school and long-term position stability,” he said.

Previously working alongside district administrators and principals “who supported hiring teachers who could and wanted to coach,” Langkamp now is reaching out to community members who may know of someone interested in an open position.

“I’ve been asking people the last couple years, ‘What is your hiring process,’ and I tell them my hiring process now is I pick up the phone and call anybody and everybody I know to see if they’d be a good fit," Langkamp said, "and to see if they’d be interested in applying or even having a conversation about the vacancy.”

That shrinking candidate pool is more specific to some sports, too.

Schlitz, Sims and Langkamp agreed that Olympic sports are often where they find the fewest number of applicants. Langkamp recently filled the T-Birds opening for a new girls swim coach with the season set to begin on Aug. 7, while the Baraboo boys swim team is still in need of a coach.

Finding candidates for the Cardinals diving coach opening has been difficult for Sims, who also had a hard time hiring specialty coaches in track and field, as well as the Middleton ski and snow program. Schlitz believes the majority of candidates for those sports oftentimes coming from the “private or club industry” has created those issues.

“Oftentimes those coaches aren’t teachers … and have to make that decision whether they’re going to coach club or coach WIAA sports when there’s contact restrictions you have,” he said.

Schlitz provided the hypothetical situation of a fall golf coach wanting to give private lessons to his athletes in the spring.

“It puts those two positions at odds when you’re talking about somebody who works in that industry and not in education,” he said.

Volleyball has become another difficult sport to fill for Schlitz, who believes the overlap in girls and boys volleyball, plus the large number of club teams in the Madison area, has created a shortage. Emily Vosberg was named the new Spartans girls volleyball coach on May 29, succeeding Seghan Northey after just one season.

Middleton has six soccer teams from varsity to junior varsity 2, which Sims said he's struggled filling positions because of the number of vacancies in some sports.

Schlitz also acknowledged the timing of practices and events right after school “only works for so many different careers.”

Outside influence affecting applicants?

There’s also the matter of external factors deterring candidates from applying in the first place.

“The expectations of a head varsity coach now have increased exponentially,” Langkamp said.

Unlike when he first started, Langkamp has seen a sharp uptick in the need for summer programs, across all sports.

“Some positions you’re almost expected to have year-round involvement, obviously not coaching all the time due to WIAA rules, but whether it’s open gyms, weight room and those types of activities,” he said. “The summer demands in addition to a season that has become a lot in itself, and that’s tough.”

Other external pressures, including “unnecessary evaluations,” are among other deterrents for Schlitz. A former golf, tennis and basketball coach at various levels, Schlitz has seen a criticism of coaches increase in the three decades since he last was an athlete.

“You used to always have a higher level of not necessarily respect but understanding the coaches are doing this in an altruistic manner, and now we’re seeing more selfish motivations in the way they’re being criticized,” he said. “Whether that’s through social media or regular media, or just direct communication, it’s the same thing you see in many different areas of life these days; the ease to make something public.

“It’s too bad that’s ruining some of our coaches’ willingness to put themselves out there.”

