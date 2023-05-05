The luxury of having several years to play doubles matches together, isn’t offered to Madison-area boys tennis teams.

Instead new pairings are formed every year, with some being decided by the coaches and others being left up to the players themselves.

With so much annual turnover, what makes a good pairing?

“There’s two different ways to approach this, the people aspect of guys who have good chemistry and then the tennis route of guys who are good at crashing the net,” Middleton coach Henry Johnson said.

A good relationship

A good doubles pairing in tennis relies on the same things a good relationship does: trust and communication.

The best pairings constantly talk in-between points and trust each other to make the right decision.

Sun Prairie United coach Sandee Ortiz has 26 years of coaching experience. During her time at Delavan-Darian (1998-2019), Ortiz led a doubles team to a state championship and it was because "they worked as a unit," she said.

"You need a partner that is going to build you up and help you be the best version of yourself," Ortiz said. "You want your partner to work with you like in a healthy relationship or marriage."

For Madison West's Joseph Kaji forming a bond with your partner is the key to success. This starts off the court, with little things like playing card games together or sitting next to one another on long road trips.

While on the court, tapping rackets after each point or congratulating each other on big shots can go a long way.

"The biggest thing is keeping the mood up, tennis is a very mental sport so if you get down you'll usually lose," Kaji said. "One of the most important things is developing chemistry to the point where you get along and don't get mad at each other easily."

Playing styles matter

While trust and communication are very important, compatible play styles are just as vital. For example, if one partner has a good forehand, the other partner needs to have a good backhand.

Too much overlap in play style between partners, can create a weakness that opposing teams can attack. This is a big reason Ortiz believes opposites attract when it comes to doubles pairings.

"If we both have opposite strengths it takes away the rhythm of the other team and makes you less predictable," Ortiz said.

This is something Gokul Kamath and Sam Weinbach, the new No. 1 doubles team at Madison Memorial, are learning.

Both have prior success. Kamath made the state tournament as a singles player last year, while Weinbach did the same with his former doubles partner Sanjay Mathur.

Yet, in their first match together the two struggled because they didn't understand each other's games.

"After the Middleton match one of our coaches who specializes in doubles strategy talked us through our individual strengths and weaknesses so we can work together to highlight our strongest points," Kamath said.

In doubles, partners have to be in synch with each other's movement on the court. This is one of the best attributes for Middleton's pairing of Jonathan Kim and Ilya Rice.

At this point the two do things instinctually. If Rice goes for a poach cross court, Kim knows to cover him. Whereas if Kim makes a no poach call but the ball is a floater in the middle causing him to attack, Rice knows he must cover as if he's poaching.

"How we get to these instinctual things is about knowing doubles too," Rice said. "Knowing when your partner makes a movement where you have to be in that moment is a lot about prior knowledge."

Strategy plays a role

Ball placement in doubles is crucial because there are less shots taken during points. This creates for a faster pace than in singles matches, which Kamath was familiar with.

Since switching doubles, Kamath said he noticed the game is more technical and strategic.

"In doubles the court is a lot smaller with two people so there are only three shots at a time, serve, return and volley, then its over," Kamath said. "So you need to place the ball perfectly. In singles if you hit a short ball, you can get away with that but in doubles its over."

The best doubles teams are the aggressors during their matches and follow the simple strategy of dominating the net. However, there are more complex plans of attack that coaches use.

Madison West coach John Braxler teaches the Regents to place ball at an opponent's feet so they'll pop it up in the air. Madison Memorial coach Joseph King said the highest percentage points come from cross-court shots and avoiding the opposing net player.

Meanwhile, Ortiz uses different formations like two-back, Australian and "I", to keep up with the best teams.

Two-back puts both players on the baseline to combat a team with a dominant server, while Australian is used against a team with good returns with the net player aligned across from the opposing net player. The “I” formation has the net player standing in the middle of the court with intentions to poach in a certain direction.

"I always tell players just because you win the first set doesn't mean the second set will be that way cause a lot of teams adapt and change," Ortiz said. "You have to be prepared to respond to what play they show you because you better believe the top 10 teams in the state have more weapons in their toolbox."

Doubles pairings and relationships are again similar in that someone must emerge as the leader.

Having that vocal leader on the court makes things easier for the pairing as a whole and helps with in-game communication.

Kim said he's been in pairings where he was the leader and others were he allowed his partner to lead him.

"I think something people don't know about is that within partnership is leadership," Kim said. "It's just balancing personalities but essential if the other person is more quiet and hard to tell if you're watching from the outside."

