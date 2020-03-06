WIAA state team gymnastics: Mount Horeb hits the floor hard to soar past Whitefish Bay
Prep gymnastics photo: Mount Horeb girls celebrate after winning WIAA Division 2

The Mount Horeb gymnastics team celebrates after edging four-time champion Whitefish Bay to win the WIAA Division 2 state championship at Wisconsin Rapids High School on Friday night.

 CONTRIBUTED -- WIAA

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The quest for a fifth consecutive WIAA Division 2 state team championship put big targets on the backs of the Whitefish Bay gymnastics team all season long.

Drea O’Connell and her Mount Horeb teammates took a shot at ending the Blue Dukes’ long run on Friday night.

They didn’t miss.

The Vikings finished with 143.216 points, with the Blue Dukes close behind at 142.666, to win a back-and-forth battle. It was Mount Horeb’s sixth state championship, and first since 2015.

“We knew we had to hit, and we were hitting on all cylinders,” veteran Vikings coach Martha Koller Faust said. “It feels like a dream.”

The dream ended exactly how Mount Horeb wanted — with the floor exercise as the Vikings’ final event. O’Connell delivered a 9.583 to lead all gymnasts as the Vikings’ championship hopes were realized.

“The (event) order was the optimal rotation you can have,” Koller Faust said. “Floor has been our strength all year, and finishing on it was huge.”

Heading into floor exercise, only .051 points separated the two teams. The Vikings outscored the Blue Dukes by .601 points, 37.1 to 36.499.

Aside from floor exercise, Vikings sophomore Lexie Weier tied for the highest mark in Division 2 with a 9.333 on the balance beam.

The Vikings’ five-deep lineup allows for each gymnast to perform in every event. None of their performers notched less than an 8.15 in any event.

As Mount Horeb parents and fans crunched the numbers, deciphering the narrow victory, O’Connell and her teammates’ thoughts turned to the team’s lone senior, Elisa Weier.

“We were pretty excited after floor. We knew it was going to come down to the end of the meet, but then we started thinking about (Weier’s) last time competing with us,” O’Connell said.

Weier ended her career with a state title.

“It’s a bittersweet ending,” Weier said. “But it’s easier just knowing your team is standing behind you.”

O’Connell will compete today in the individual portion of the state meet, but her focus was all on this night.

“Whatever happens (at individual state) happens, I’m not worrying about it at all,” O’Connell said.

In Division 1, favorite Hartford claimed the title. Milton/Edgerton finished sixth, leading area teams.

Despite losing top performer Lindsey Heitsman early in the year to an anterior cruciate ligament tear, the Red Hawks co-op reached team state for the first time since transitioning to Division 1.

“Our season had a really rough start,” Red Hawks coach Kristine Farnsworth said. “But each girl tackled each event one at a time.”

Milton sophomore Ireland Olstad scored a 9.45 on the balance beam, the seventh-best mark of the day. Hannah Dunk had the highest vault score among freshmen.

Madison Memorial and Verona/Madison Edgewood finished eighth (136.332) and 10th (134.482), respectively.

WIAA STATE GYMNASTICS | TEAM TOURNAMENT RESULTS

WIAA STATE TEAM MEET

At Wisconsin Rapids High School

DIVISION 1

Team scores: Hartford 144.750; Wilmot co-op 142.116; Glendale Nicolet 141.700; Menomonee Falls/Germantown 140.518; Holmen 139.835; Milton/Edgerton 138.967; Burlington/Lake Geneva Badger 137.267; Madison Memorial 136.332; Marshfield 134.752; Verona/Madison Edgewood 134.482; Mequon Homestead 131.984.

Balance beam

Team scores: Hfd 37.867; Wil 36.867; Hol 36.867; GN 36.55; BLGB 36.466; ME 36.133; MFG 35.184; MH 34.783; MM 34.5; VME 33.366; Mar 33.218.

Top individuals: Bronson, Wil, 9.7; Murphy, Wil, 9.567; Perkowski, Hfd, 9.567; Malone, GN, 9.533; Bartels, Hol, 9.517.

Floor exercise

Team scores: Hfd 37.417; GN 36.333; Hol 36.183; Wil 36.116; MFG 35.684; MM 35.216; VME 35.117; Mar 35.034; ME 34.767; BLGB 34.417; MH 31.851.

Top individuals: Perkowski, Hfd, 9.6; Murphy, Wil, 9.45; Pye, Wil, 9.4; Todd, MFG, 9.317; Zickert, Hfd, 9.3.

Uneven bars

Team scores: Hfd 34.433; MFG 34.067; Wil 33.8; ME 33.367; MH 33.183; GN 33.05; Mar 32.717; Hol 32.634; MM 32.566; BLGB 32.266; VME 31.733.

Top individuals: Raskin, MH, 9.65; Knabe, MFG, 9.5; Kenney, Hfd, 9.483; Holland, Mar, 9.317; Pye, Wil, 9.117.

Vaulting

Team scores: GN 35.767; MFG 35.583; Wil 35.333; Hfd 35.033; ME 34.7; VME 34.266; Hol 34.151; BLGB 34.118; MM 34.05; Mar 33.783; MH 32.167.

Top individuals: Knabe, MFG, 9.383; Perkowski, Hfd, 9.383; Murphy, Wil, 9.283; Malone, GN, 9.233; Todd, MFG, 9.233.

DIVISION 2

Team scores: Mount Horeb 143.216; Whitefish Bay 142.666; Elkhorn 135.601; River Falls 135.416; Medford co-op 134.901; Sparta 134.333; Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau co-op 133.366; Waupun 128.983; Platteville co-op 126.551; Ashland/Mellen 125.734.

Balance beam

Team scores: MH 36.033; WB 35.383; GET 34.333; Med 34.217; S 33.899; E 33.634; RF 33.467; AM 32.234; P 31.567; Wau 30.817.

Top individuals: Murphy, Wil, 9.7; Perkowski, Hfd, 9.567; Malone, GN, 9.533; Bartels, Hol, 9.517; Verhulst, Hol, 9.5.

Floor exercise

Team scores: MH 37.1; WB 36.499; Med 35.133; GET co-op 35.116; RF 35.066; E 34.917; S 34.9; P 33.317; Wau 33.283; AM 32.033.

Top individuals: Murphy, Wil, 9.45; Pye, Wil, 9.4; Todd, MFG, 9.317; Bartels, Hol, 9.283; Mathis, Hfd, 9.267.

Uneven bars

Team scores: WB 34.934; MH 34.517; RF 33.1; E 32.35; Med 32.134; GET 31.034; Wau 30.867; P 30.7; S 30.251; AM 28.816.

Top individuals: Raskin, MH, 9.65; Knabe, MFG, 9.5; Kenney, Hfd, 9.483; Holland, Mar, 9.317; Pye, Wil, 9.117.

Vaulting

Team scores: WB 35.85; MH 35.566; S 35.283; E 34.7; Wau 34.016; RF 33.783; Med 33.417; GET 32.883; AM 32.651; P 30.967.

Top individuals: Perkowski, Hfd, 9.383; Knabe, MFG, 9.383; Murphy, Wil, 9.283; Malone, GN, 9.233; Todd, MFG, 9.233.

Today’s schedule

WIAA STATE INDIVIDUAL MEET

At Wisconsin Rapids

Divisions 1 and 2: Individual competition, 10:30 a.m.

