WIAA state team gymnastics: Mount Horeb hits the floor hard to soar past Whitefish Bay

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The quest for a fifth consecutive WIAA Division 2 state team championship put big targets on the backs of the Whitefish Bay gymnastics team all season long.
Drea O’Connell and her Mount Horeb teammates took a shot at ending the Blue Dukes’ long run on Friday night.
They didn’t miss.
The Vikings finished with 143.216 points, with the Blue Dukes close behind at 142.666, to win a back-and-forth battle. It was Mount Horeb’s sixth state championship, and first since 2015.
“We knew we had to hit, and we were hitting on all cylinders,” veteran Vikings coach Martha Koller Faust said. “It feels like a dream.”
The dream ended exactly how Mount Horeb wanted — with the floor exercise as the Vikings’ final event. O’Connell delivered a 9.583 to lead all gymnasts as the Vikings’ championship hopes were realized.
“The (event) order was the optimal rotation you can have,” Koller Faust said. “Floor has been our strength all year, and finishing on it was huge.”
Heading into floor exercise, only .051 points separated the two teams. The Vikings outscored the Blue Dukes by .601 points, 37.1 to 36.499.
Aside from floor exercise, Vikings sophomore Lexie Weier tied for the highest mark in Division 2 with a 9.333 on the balance beam.
The Vikings’ five-deep lineup allows for each gymnast to perform in every event. None of their performers notched less than an 8.15 in any event.
As Mount Horeb parents and fans crunched the numbers, deciphering the narrow victory, O’Connell and her teammates’ thoughts turned to the team’s lone senior, Elisa Weier.
“We were pretty excited after floor. We knew it was going to come down to the end of the meet, but then we started thinking about (Weier’s) last time competing with us,” O’Connell said.
Weier ended her career with a state title.
“It’s a bittersweet ending,” Weier said. “But it’s easier just knowing your team is standing behind you.”
O’Connell will compete today in the individual portion of the state meet, but her focus was all on this night.
“Whatever happens (at individual state) happens, I’m not worrying about it at all,” O’Connell said.
In Division 1, favorite Hartford claimed the title. Milton/Edgerton finished sixth, leading area teams.
Despite losing top performer Lindsey Heitsman early in the year to an anterior cruciate ligament tear, the Red Hawks co-op reached team state for the first time since transitioning to Division 1.
“Our season had a really rough start,” Red Hawks coach Kristine Farnsworth said. “But each girl tackled each event one at a time.”
Milton sophomore Ireland Olstad scored a 9.45 on the balance beam, the seventh-best mark of the day. Hannah Dunk had the highest vault score among freshmen.
Madison Memorial and Verona/Madison Edgewood finished eighth (136.332) and 10th (134.482), respectively.