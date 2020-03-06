WIAA state team gymnastics: Mount Horeb hits the floor hard to soar past Whitefish Bay

The Vikings’ five-deep lineup allows for each gymnast to perform in every event. None of their performers notched less than an 8.15 in any event.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As Mount Horeb parents and fans crunched the numbers, deciphering the narrow victory, O’Connell and her teammates’ thoughts turned to the team’s lone senior, Elisa Weier.

“We were pretty excited after floor. We knew it was going to come down to the end of the meet, but then we started thinking about (Weier’s) last time competing with us,” O’Connell said.

Weier ended her career with a state title.

“It’s a bittersweet ending,” Weier said. “But it’s easier just knowing your team is standing behind you.”

O’Connell will compete today in the individual portion of the state meet, but her focus was all on this night.

“Whatever happens (at individual state) happens, I’m not worrying about it at all,” O’Connell said.

In Division 1, favorite Hartford claimed the title. Milton/Edgerton finished sixth, leading area teams.