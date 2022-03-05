 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WIAA STATE GYMNASTICS

WIAA state gymnastics: Sophomore Annika Rufenacht of Verona/Edgewood earns top all-around score

gym photo

Verona Area/Edgewood's Annika Rufenacht, top, was the White Division all-around champion Saturday. Mount Horeb's Lexie Weier was the Red Division all-around winner.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Sophomore Annika Rufenacht of the Verona/Madison Edgewood co-op finished with the top all-around score (38.116) at the WIAA Division 1 gymnastics state meet Saturday afternoon at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School.

Rufenacht placed first in vaulting (9.633), second on the uneven bars (9.6), second on the floor exercise (9.4) and third on the balance beam (9.483). Her effort helped Verona/Edgewood place second among 10 teams with a score of 144.399. The Franklin/Muskego co-op won with a score of 147.682.

Sun Prairie was the only other area school to have its entire team qualify, and placed seventh at 139.066.

Madison West senior Alexa Harris finished third in the all-around (37.483). She placed second on the balance beam (9.5) and fifth in both the uneven bars (9.45) and the floor exercise (9.333, tied with three others).

Senior Samaria Ownby of Madison East/La Follette finished sixth in the all-around with a score of 36.8, rounding out the Madison-area gymnasts who placed in the top 10 overall. She won the floor exercise (9.433) and placed fifth in vaulting (9.467).

Sun Prairie had two gymnasts place in the top 10 in individual events. Junior Cassie Siegel placed sixth on the uneven bars (9.4) and junior Sofia Clark tied for eighth on the balance beam (9.05).

