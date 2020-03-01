You are the owner of this article.
WIAA state gymnastics: Schedule, qualifying teams, top individuals, area qualifiers
WIAA state gymnastics: Schedule, qualifying teams, top individuals, area qualifiers

Viking Gymnastics Invitational

Mount Horeb's Drea O'Connell competes on floor exercise during the Viking Gymnastics Invitational in Mount Horeb, Wis., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

GYMNASTICS

WIAA STATE MEET

Friday-Saturday

Wisconsin Rapids High School

SCHEDULE

Friday: Team competition, 1 p.m. to about 7 p.m.

Saturday: Individual competition, 10:30 a.m. to about 4:30 p.m.

DIVISION 1

Team qualifiers (with sectional score): Glendale Nicolet 142.250; Menomonee Falls/Germantown 142.225; Wilmot co-op 141.825; Holmen 139.925; Marshfield 138.500; Burlington/Lake Geneva Badger 138.900; Milton/Edgerton 138.900; Madison Memorial 138.375; Verona/Madison Edgewood 137.300.

Top individual qualifiers

(Based on sectional score)

All-around: Miranda Knabe, jr., Menomonee Falls/Germantown, 37.6.

Balance beam: Clara Kenney, fr., Hartford, 9.65.

Floor exercise: Nina Morrison, sr., Hartland Arrowhead, 9.6.

Uneven bars: Gracie Holland, Marshfield, and Taylor Raskin, sr., Mequon Homestead, 9.525.

Vaulting: Gracie Holland, sr., Marshfield, 9.675.

Area individual qualifiers

(With sectional score)

All-around

Olivia Rebout, so., Janesville Craig, 36.625; Meghan Hurtgen, so., Watertown, 35.55; Taylor Engelkes, jr., Middleton, 35.45; Tea Hellen, sr., Madison Memorial, 35.275; Hailey Dohnal, sr., Verona/Madison Edgewood, 35.2; Ella Crowley, fr., Verona/Madison Edgewood, 34.625.

Balance beam

Tea Hellen, sr., Madison Memorial, 9.45; Ireland Olstad, so., Milton/Edgerton, 9.175; Olivia Rebout, so., Janesville Craig, 9.175; Sydney Thompson, jr., Waunakee/DeForest, 8.95; Hailey Dohnal, sr., Verona/Madison Edgewood, 8.85; Meghan Hurtgen, so., Watertown, 8.85; Sarah Huxtable, jr., Madison West, 8.825.

Floor exercise

Taylor Engelkes, jr., Middleton, 9.275; Hailey Dohnal, sr., Verona/Madison Edgewood, 9.275; Sarah Hershberger, so., Madison Memorial, 9.175; Meghan Hurtgen, so., Watertown, 9.05; Kate Yehle, sr., Madison Memorial, 8.975.

Uneven bars

Olivia Rebout, so., Janesville Craig, 9.5; Thea Bender, so., Madison East/La Follette, 9.125; Sophie O’Keefe, so., Madison Memorial, 8.8; Meghan Hurtgen, so., Watertown, 8.75; Megg Weiler, so., Middleton, 8.725; Alyssa Rios, jr., Madison Memorial, 8.65.

Vaulting

Olivia Rebout, so., Janesville Craig, 9.3; Hannah Dunk, fr., Milton/Edgerton, 9.275; Hailey Dohnal, sr., Verona/Madison Edgewood, 9.15; Tea Hellen, sr., Madison Memorial, 9.0; Taylor Engelkes, jr., Middleton, 9.0; Ella Crowley, fr., Verona/Madison Edgewood, 8.95; Martha Guelker, fr., Sun Prairie, 8.9; Meghan Hurtgen, so., Watertown, 8.9.

DIVISION 2

Team qualifiers (with sectional score): Mount Horeb 143.450; Whitefish Bay 143.450; Elkhorn 137.300; Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau co-op 166.95; River Falls 135.475; Sparta 134.525; Waupun 134.425; Medford 134.175; Platteville co-op 131.975; Ashland 128.050.

Top individual qualifiers

(Based on sectional score)

All-around: Lorisa Shatrawka, so., River Valley/Barneveld, 37.75.

Balance beam: Lorisa Shatrawka, so., River Valley/Barneveld, 9.525.

Floor exercise: Autumn Tiede, jr., River Falls, 9.6.

Uneven bars: Lorisa Shatrawka, so., River Valley/Barneveld, 9.325.

Vaulting: Drea O’Connell, jr., Mount Horeb, 9.45.

Area individual qualifiers

(With sectional score)

All-around: Lorisa Shatrawka, so., River Valley/Barneveld, 37.75; Drea O’Connell, jr., Mount Horeb, 37.65; Grace O’Neil, jr., Mount Horeb, 35.525; 4, Grace O’Neil, jr., Mount Horeb, 35.525; 5, Lexie Weier, so., Mount Horeb, 35.15.

Balance beam: Lorisa Shatrawka, so., River Valley/Barneveld, 9.525; Drea O’Connell, jr., Mount Horeb, 9.5; Lexie Weier, so., Mount Horeb, 8.875; Heidi Kuhnau, jr., Sauk Prairie, 8.675.

Floor exercise: Drea O’Connell, jr., Mount Horeb, 9.5; Lorisa Shatrawka, so., River Valley/Barneveld, 9.5; Grace O’Neil, jr., Mount Horeb, 9.25; Elisa Weier, sr., Mount Horeb, 9.125.

Uneven bars: Lorisa Shatrawka, so., River Valley/Barneveld, 9.325; Drea O’Connell, jr., Mount Horeb, 9.2; Grace O’Neil, jr., Mount Horeb, 8.7; Elisa Weier, sr., Mount Horeb, 8.45.

Vaulting: Drea O’Connell, jr., Mount Horeb, 9.45; Lorisa Shatrawka, so., River Valley/Barneveld, 9.4; Sydney Stoenner, so., Mount Horeb, 9.175; Lexie Weier, so., Mount Horeb, 9.1; Grace O’Neil, jr., Mount Horeb, 8.925.

