WIAA state gymnastics: Schedule, qualifying teams, top individuals, area qualifiers

GYMNASTICS
WIAA STATE MEET
Friday-Saturday
Wisconsin Rapids High School
SCHEDULE
Friday: Team competition, 1 p.m. to about 7 p.m.
Saturday: Individual competition, 10:30 a.m. to about 4:30 p.m.
DIVISION 1
Team qualifiers (with sectional score): Glendale Nicolet 142.250; Menomonee Falls/Germantown 142.225; Wilmot co-op 141.825; Holmen 139.925; Marshfield 138.500; Burlington/Lake Geneva Badger 138.900; Milton/Edgerton 138.900; Madison Memorial 138.375; Verona/Madison Edgewood 137.300.
Top individual qualifiers
(Based on sectional score)
All-around: Miranda Knabe, jr., Menomonee Falls/Germantown, 37.6.
Balance beam: Clara Kenney, fr., Hartford, 9.65.
Floor exercise: Nina Morrison, sr., Hartland Arrowhead, 9.6.
Uneven bars: Gracie Holland, Marshfield, and Taylor Raskin, sr., Mequon Homestead, 9.525.
Vaulting: Gracie Holland, sr., Marshfield, 9.675.
Area individual qualifiers
(With sectional score)
All-around
Olivia Rebout, so., Janesville Craig, 36.625; Meghan Hurtgen, so., Watertown, 35.55; Taylor Engelkes, jr., Middleton, 35.45; Tea Hellen, sr., Madison Memorial, 35.275; Hailey Dohnal, sr., Verona/Madison Edgewood, 35.2; Ella Crowley, fr., Verona/Madison Edgewood, 34.625.
Balance beam
Tea Hellen, sr., Madison Memorial, 9.45; Ireland Olstad, so., Milton/Edgerton, 9.175; Olivia Rebout, so., Janesville Craig, 9.175; Sydney Thompson, jr., Waunakee/DeForest, 8.95; Hailey Dohnal, sr., Verona/Madison Edgewood, 8.85; Meghan Hurtgen, so., Watertown, 8.85; Sarah Huxtable, jr., Madison West, 8.825.
Floor exercise
Taylor Engelkes, jr., Middleton, 9.275; Hailey Dohnal, sr., Verona/Madison Edgewood, 9.275; Sarah Hershberger, so., Madison Memorial, 9.175; Meghan Hurtgen, so., Watertown, 9.05; Kate Yehle, sr., Madison Memorial, 8.975.
Uneven bars
Olivia Rebout, so., Janesville Craig, 9.5; Thea Bender, so., Madison East/La Follette, 9.125; Sophie O’Keefe, so., Madison Memorial, 8.8; Meghan Hurtgen, so., Watertown, 8.75; Megg Weiler, so., Middleton, 8.725; Alyssa Rios, jr., Madison Memorial, 8.65.
Vaulting
Olivia Rebout, so., Janesville Craig, 9.3; Hannah Dunk, fr., Milton/Edgerton, 9.275; Hailey Dohnal, sr., Verona/Madison Edgewood, 9.15; Tea Hellen, sr., Madison Memorial, 9.0; Taylor Engelkes, jr., Middleton, 9.0; Ella Crowley, fr., Verona/Madison Edgewood, 8.95; Martha Guelker, fr., Sun Prairie, 8.9; Meghan Hurtgen, so., Watertown, 8.9.
DIVISION 2
Team qualifiers (with sectional score): Mount Horeb 143.450; Whitefish Bay 143.450; Elkhorn 137.300; Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau co-op 166.95; River Falls 135.475; Sparta 134.525; Waupun 134.425; Medford 134.175; Platteville co-op 131.975; Ashland 128.050.
Top individual qualifiers
(Based on sectional score)
All-around: Lorisa Shatrawka, so., River Valley/Barneveld, 37.75.
Balance beam: Lorisa Shatrawka, so., River Valley/Barneveld, 9.525.
Floor exercise: Autumn Tiede, jr., River Falls, 9.6.
Uneven bars: Lorisa Shatrawka, so., River Valley/Barneveld, 9.325.
Vaulting: Drea O’Connell, jr., Mount Horeb, 9.45.
Area individual qualifiers
(With sectional score)
All-around: Lorisa Shatrawka, so., River Valley/Barneveld, 37.75; Drea O’Connell, jr., Mount Horeb, 37.65; Grace O’Neil, jr., Mount Horeb, 35.525; 4, Grace O’Neil, jr., Mount Horeb, 35.525; 5, Lexie Weier, so., Mount Horeb, 35.15.
Balance beam: Lorisa Shatrawka, so., River Valley/Barneveld, 9.525; Drea O’Connell, jr., Mount Horeb, 9.5; Lexie Weier, so., Mount Horeb, 8.875; Heidi Kuhnau, jr., Sauk Prairie, 8.675.
Floor exercise: Drea O’Connell, jr., Mount Horeb, 9.5; Lorisa Shatrawka, so., River Valley/Barneveld, 9.5; Grace O’Neil, jr., Mount Horeb, 9.25; Elisa Weier, sr., Mount Horeb, 9.125.
Uneven bars: Lorisa Shatrawka, so., River Valley/Barneveld, 9.325; Drea O’Connell, jr., Mount Horeb, 9.2; Grace O’Neil, jr., Mount Horeb, 8.7; Elisa Weier, sr., Mount Horeb, 8.45.
Vaulting: Drea O’Connell, jr., Mount Horeb, 9.45; Lorisa Shatrawka, so., River Valley/Barneveld, 9.4; Sydney Stoenner, so., Mount Horeb, 9.175; Lexie Weier, so., Mount Horeb, 9.1; Grace O’Neil, jr., Mount Horeb, 8.925.