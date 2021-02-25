WIAA state gymnastics preview: Mount Horeb, Whitefish Bay should battle once again for the D2 title

THE BASICS
What: The 51st annual WIAA state girls gymnastics championships.
When: Saturday, noon and 5 p.m. All area qualifiers will compete in the noon session.
Where: Division 1 will compete at Wisconsin Rapids High School; Division 2 will compete at Elite Performance Gymnastics in La Crosse.
Format change: Due to COVID-19, the tournament format has been temporarily altered. In each division, eight teams (instead of the usual 10) qualified for team competition and 20 individuals plus ties per event (instead of 24) qualified for individual competition. This year, team and individual competition will be held concurrently. Also this year, the meet will be split into two sessions of four teams and 10 individuals apiece, at noon and 5 p.m.
Tickets: Tickets, at $9 each, will be sold only in advance through schools, with three tickets allowed per competitor.
On the air: Each event will be streamed live by the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS network by subscription ($10.99 per month). Archived streams will be available on demand 72 hours after the tournament.
Last year: In Division 1, Hartford won its first team title, followed by the Wilmot co-op, and Menomonee Falls/Germantown’s Miranda Knabe won all-around (38.15). In Division 2, Mount Horeb won its sixth team championship with a 143.216 score, followed by Whitefish Bay at 142.666, and Bay’s Addie Gallin won the all-around (37.55) and two individual events.
THE LOWDOWN
TEAMS TO WATCH
Division 1: The Wilmot co-op, last year’s runner-up, led all team state qualifiers with a sectional score of 145.7 points, followed by Lake Geneva Badger/Burlington at 143.425. … Hartland Arrowhead led all Division 1 state team qualifiers with a sectional score of 143.475 points, followed by Menomonee Falls/Germantown at 142.85. … Mukwonago/Wales Kettle Moraine won its sectional with 139.325 points. Verona/Madison Edgewood took second (137.625) to earn a second consecutive team state berth. … Stevens Point won its sectional with 136.025 points, followed by Eau Claire Memorial/North with 134.925.
Division 2: Whitefish Bay, last year’s runner-up, enters with the top team sectional performance, scoring 144.725 points, followed by Glendale Nicolet (142.1). ... Defending champ Mount Horeb won its sectional with 144.1 points, followed by Reedsburg (136.55). ... Other sectional champs were River Falls (140.9) and Medford (132.85), and qualifying as sectional runners-up were Sparta (136.225) and the Ashland co-op (126.7).
INDIVIDUALS TO WATCH
Division 1
Miranda Knabe, sr., Menomonee Falls: Won the individual all-around title last year, scoring 38.15 points, and scored 37.050 points to take second in this year’s sectional behind Sussex Hamilton sophomore Isabella Bins (37.6). Knabe won three individual events at the sectional: vault (9.45), uneven bars (9.45) and floor exercise (9.475). Knabe also took second on bars at state last year (9.6).
Araceli De Leo Lopez, Franklin co-op: Set a state record in the balance beam last season (9.867) and is back to defend her crown after scoring 9.425 points to take third in the sectional, behind Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine freshman Sam Burge (9.5) and Franklin co-op junior Anna Lauber (9.475).
Annie Murphy, jr., Wilmot co-op: Tied for first in floor exercise last year (9.5) and scored 9.55 points in her sectional but finished second to teammate Jadyn Pye, a senior (9.65). The other co-champ from last year, Emily Perkowski of Hartford, did not compete in this year’s sectional. Knabe could challenge after scoring 9.475 to win her sectional, and Kenosha co-op senior Maggie Losch took third in the sectional (9.525) after taking fifth at state last year (9.433).
Olivia Rebout, jr., Janesville Craig: Had a breakthrough performance in the Mukwonago sectional, winning with 36.350 points and winning on uneven bars (9.45) and taking second in vault (9.4). Rebout took fifth in vaulting (9.35) and 16th in all-around (35.483) last year.
Ella Crowley, so., Verona/Madison Edgewood: Finished second to Rebout in the all-around at Mukwonago (36.1) and qualified with fifth-place finishes on beam (9.15) and vault (9.15).
Ireland Olstad, jr., Milton/Edgerton: Tied for third in the Mukwonago sectional on uneven bars (9.0) and tied for fourth in floor exercise (9.425).
Maggie Pokorny, so., Mequon Homestead: Won the all-around (37.2) and uneven bars (9.275, tied with Hartford sophomore Clara Kenney) at the Hartford sectional.
Division 2
Addie Gallun, sr., Whitefish Bay: Gallun seeks an exclamation point for her outstanding prep career after winning three individual event titles and the all-around in previous years. She is the three-time champion on uneven bars, winning last year with 9.383 points, and won her sectional with 9.525 points. A victory Saturday would make her the third gymnast in WIAA history to win four state titles on uneven bars. Gallun won her second all-around title last year (37.55), and scored 37.6 points to win on Saturday. She’s bidding to become the third state gymnast to win three all-around titles. Gallun also is the defending champ in vaulting (9.533), and scored 9.7 to win her sectional. She also won the sectional floor exercise title (9.3) after taking sixth in the event last year (9.317).
Grace O’Neil, sr., Mount Horeb: In the Platteville sectional, O’Neil was the champion in the all-around (36.975) and led a group of four Mount Horeb athletes finishing in the top five (junior Sydney Stoenner was second at 36.2, junior Lexie Weier fourth at 35.775 and junior Ella Peterson fifth at 35.05). O’Neil also won sectional titles in floor exercise (9.575), uneven bars (8.975) and balance beam (9.5). Last year, her best state finishes were fourth in floor exercise (9.35) and 10th on bars (8.483). She took ninth in all-around at state last year (35.35).
Lexie Weier, jr., Mount Horeb: Weier finished 10th in all-around at state last year (35.133) and was 10th on balance beam (8.883). She won the sectional vaulting title last week (9.3), leading a Mount Horeb sweep of the top five places.
Lorisa Shatrawka, jr., River Valley/Barneveld: The 2019 champion on balance beam is back after scoring 9.375 in the sectional for second place behind O’Neil. Shatrawka took 18th at state last year. Three of last year’s top six finishers return, though, led by Gallun and Whitefish Bay junior Anneh Britz. Shatrawka also tied for fourth on bars last year (8.733).
Autumn Tiede, sr., River Falls: Returns to compete for the floor exercise title after taking third last year (9.433) and winning at the Onalaska sectional this year (9.45).
Lily Wiegand, jr., Sparta: Took second in vault last season (9.467) and won her sectional last week (9.55). She also finished fifth in state floor exercise last year (9.333).
Brenna Lutter, so., Reedsburg: Earned her first state trip in all-around after taking third (35.875) in the Platteville sectional, and added a second place on bars (8.75) and a third on beam (9.225).