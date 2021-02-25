WIAA state gymnastics preview: Mount Horeb, Whitefish Bay should battle once again for the D2 title

Division 2

Addie Gallun, sr., Whitefish Bay: Gallun seeks an exclamation point for her outstanding prep career after winning three individual event titles and the all-around in previous years. She is the three-time champion on uneven bars, winning last year with 9.383 points, and won her sectional with 9.525 points. A victory Saturday would make her the third gymnast in WIAA history to win four state titles on uneven bars. Gallun won her second all-around title last year (37.55), and scored 37.6 points to win on Saturday. She’s bidding to become the third state gymnast to win three all-around titles. Gallun also is the defending champ in vaulting (9.533), and scored 9.7 to win her sectional. She also won the sectional floor exercise title (9.3) after taking sixth in the event last year (9.317).