WIAA state gymnastics: Mount Horeb contingent pleased as can be with runner-up finish in Division 2

Said Vikings senior Grace O’Neil: “I think we ended with a bang. It’s so different since we won’t know until later, but we’re going to hope for the best. Whatever we get, we’ll be happy.”

The Vikings, who won their sixth team title last year, knew it would likely be a two-team race. Mount Horeb and The Vikings and Blue Dukes competed in separate sessions on Saturday, allowing Mount Horeb’s athletes to keep their eyes on the Blue Dukes throughout the evening session.

“We’re actually going to watch the meet together,” Koller Faust said. “One of our parents has a big, spacious facility. And then we’ll get a fire truck escort, regardless of if we end up first or eighth. As long as we make it to state, we get that little parade through town.”

The Vikings earned it, with the same group of five girls competing in all four events Saturday.O’Neil, the lone senior in the group, led the Vikings, scoring 37.075 points to finish second in the all-around behind Whitefish Bay senior Addie Gallun (37.7).

O’Neil also finished second in the floor exercise (9.525), behind River Falls senior Autumn Tiede; third in vaulting (9.4); fifth on balance beam (9.050) and sixth on uneven bars (9.125).