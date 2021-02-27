WIAA state gymnastics: Mount Horeb contingent pleased as can be with runner-up finish in Division 2

LA CROSSE — Hours before knowing how it ended, the Mount Horeb gymnastics team was satisfied with the conclusion of a strange season.
The Vikings laid out their routines Saturday afternoon at the WIAA Division 2 state meet at Performance Elite Gymnastics, then gathered together to virtually watch the second half of the meet.
Eight teams and additional individual competitors qualified in both the Division 1 and Division 2 state meets, but they were split into two groups of four teams each for separate sessions at state.
Mount Horeb and Reedsburg were part of the early team competition in La Crosse. The Verona/Madison Edgewood team competed in the early session of the Division 1 meet at Wisconsin Rapids High School.
When the dust cleared, Whitefish Bay reclaimed the title with 146.575 points, topping the runner-up Vikings (144.025). Mount Horeb beat out Whitefish Bay for the title last season after the Blue Dukes had won the previous four titles.
“They put their hearts and their souls out there,” Mount Horeb coach Martha Koller Faust said prior to knowing the results. “They had an awesome day. I couldn’t have asked for more from them.”
“They stick together and the support they have for each other … and the camaraderie within the team, the community, the parents … it’s been a wonderful season and an awesome day. I’m so proud, extremely proud.”
Said Vikings senior Grace O’Neil: “I think we ended with a bang. It’s so different since we won’t know until later, but we’re going to hope for the best. Whatever we get, we’ll be happy.”
The Vikings, who won their sixth team title last year, knew it would likely be a two-team race. Mount Horeb and The Vikings and Blue Dukes competed in separate sessions on Saturday, allowing Mount Horeb’s athletes to keep their eyes on the Blue Dukes throughout the evening session.
“We’re actually going to watch the meet together,” Koller Faust said. “One of our parents has a big, spacious facility. And then we’ll get a fire truck escort, regardless of if we end up first or eighth. As long as we make it to state, we get that little parade through town.”
The Vikings earned it, with the same group of five girls competing in all four events Saturday.O’Neil, the lone senior in the group, led the Vikings, scoring 37.075 points to finish second in the all-around behind Whitefish Bay senior Addie Gallun (37.7).
O’Neil also finished second in the floor exercise (9.525), behind River Falls senior Autumn Tiede; third in vaulting (9.4); fifth on balance beam (9.050) and sixth on uneven bars (9.125).
“It felt really good. I don’t think I could have done any better, so I’m glad for my last meet,” said O’Neil, who plays to start work on an elementary education degree at UW-Oshkosh in the fall.
“She has been so solid, she’s loved gymnastics for so long,” Koller Faust said of O’Neil. “I’m extremely proud, and she had one of her best days today. We’re going to miss her big time, the leadership she gives the team and the energy and enthusiasm, along with the awesome talent. I’m so happy for her that she got to have such a solid day.“
O’Neil was joined in La Crosse by juniors Lexie Weier, Ella Peterson and Sydney Stoenner, as well as freshman Violet Statz. In floor exercise, Stoenner finished sixth (9.275), Peterson 10th (9.175) and Statz 11th (9.15). Peterson was 11th in all-around (35.675).
“They all did great,” Koller Faust said. “They’ve been varsity all-arounds all year. If somebody has a slip, there’s somebody right there to pick her up — score-wise and emotionally. I just love them all.”
Said O’Neil: “I think we did really good, we showed off our four routines the best we could. We’re proud to just all come together for this.”
River Valley/Barneveld junior Lorisa Shatrawka won on balance beam (9.2) and took second on uneven bars (9.25). Reedsburg freshman Emily Craker took ninth on bars (8.875), and sophomore teammate Brenna Lutter was 11th on beam (8.5).
“I never expected any competitions or anything, so we’re just really grateful to even have the meet,” O’Neil said of a season that was severely shortened by COVID-19. “It’s really special.
“Just the love and support from the whole community will stick with me I think. And I’ll be coming back in the future to watch the girls.”
In Division 1, Verona/Madison Edgewood finished fifth in the eight-team field with 136.5 points, improving on last year’s 10th-place finish. The Wilmot co-op won with a score of 145.8.
In the individual all-around competition, Janesville Craig junior Olivia Rebout took eighth (36.375), with Verona/Edgewood sophomore Ella Crowley 12th, Milton/Edgerton junior Ireland Olstad 15th and Middleton senior Taylor Engelkes 18th.
Rebout tied for fourth in vaulting (9.5) and was sixth on uneven bars (9.25)