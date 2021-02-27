 Skip to main content
WIAA state gymnastics: Mount Horeb contingent pleased as can be with runner-up finish in Division 2
WIAA STATE GYMNASTICS

WIAA state gymnastics: Mount Horeb contingent pleased as can be with runner-up finish in Division 2

LA CROSSE — Hours before knowing how it ended, the Mount Horeb gymnastics team was satisfied with the conclusion of a strange season.

The Vikings laid out their routines Saturday afternoon at the WIAA Division 2 state meet at Performance Elite Gymnastics, then gathered together to virtually watch the second half of the meet.

Eight teams and additional individual competitors qualified in both the Division 1 and Division 2 state meets, but they were split into two groups of four teams each for separate sessions at state.

Mount Horeb and Reedsburg were part of the early team competition in La Crosse. The Verona/Madison Edgewood team competed in the early session of the Division 1 meet at Wisconsin Rapids High School.

When the dust cleared, Whitefish Bay reclaimed the title with 146.575 points, topping the runner-up Vikings (144.025). Mount Horeb beat out Whitefish Bay for the title last season after the Blue Dukes had won the previous four titles.

“They put their hearts and their souls out there,” Mount Horeb coach Martha Koller Faust said prior to knowing the results. “They had an awesome day. I couldn’t have asked for more from them.”

“They stick together and the support they have for each other … and the camaraderie within the team, the community, the parents … it’s been a wonderful season and an awesome day. I’m so proud, extremely proud.”

Said Vikings senior Grace O’Neil: “I think we ended with a bang. It’s so different since we won’t know until later, but we’re going to hope for the best. Whatever we get, we’ll be happy.”

The Vikings, who won their sixth team title last year, knew it would likely be a two-team race. Mount Horeb and The Vikings and Blue Dukes competed in separate sessions on Saturday, allowing Mount Horeb’s athletes to keep their eyes on the Blue Dukes throughout the evening session.

“We’re actually going to watch the meet together,” Koller Faust said. “One of our parents has a big, spacious facility. And then we’ll get a fire truck escort, regardless of if we end up first or eighth. As long as we make it to state, we get that little parade through town.”

The Vikings earned it, with the same group of five girls competing in all four events Saturday.O’Neil, the lone senior in the group, led the Vikings, scoring 37.075 points to finish second in the all-around behind Whitefish Bay senior Addie Gallun (37.7).

O’Neil also finished second in the floor exercise (9.525), behind River Falls senior Autumn Tiede; third in vaulting (9.4); fifth on balance beam (9.050) and sixth on uneven bars (9.125).

“It felt really good. I don’t think I could have done any better, so I’m glad for my last meet,” said O’Neil, who plays to start work on an elementary education degree at UW-Oshkosh in the fall.

“She has been so solid, she’s loved gymnastics for so long,” Koller Faust said of O’Neil. “I’m extremely proud, and she had one of her best days today. We’re going to miss her big time, the leadership she gives the team and the energy and enthusiasm, along with the awesome talent. I’m so happy for her that she got to have such a solid day.

O’Neil was joined in La Crosse by juniors Lexie Weier, Ella Peterson and Sydney Stoenner, as well as freshman Violet Statz. In floor exercise, Stoenner finished sixth (9.275), Peterson 10th (9.175) and Statz 11th (9.15). Peterson was 11th in all-around (35.675).

“They all did great,” Koller Faust said. “They’ve been varsity all-arounds all year. If somebody has a slip, there’s somebody right there to pick her up — score-wise and emotionally. I just love them all.”

Said O’Neil: “I think we did really good, we showed off our four routines the best we could. We’re proud to just all come together for this.”

River Valley/Barneveld junior Lorisa Shatrawka won on balance beam (9.2) and took second on uneven bars (9.25). Reedsburg freshman Emily Craker took ninth on bars (8.875), and sophomore teammate Brenna Lutter was 11th on beam (8.5).

“I never expected any competitions or anything, so we’re just really grateful to even have the meet,” O’Neil said of a season that was severely shortened by COVID-19. “It’s really special.

“Just the love and support from the whole community will stick with me I think. And I’ll be coming back in the future to watch the girls.”

In Division 1, Verona/Madison Edgewood finished fifth in the eight-team field with 136.5 points, improving on last year’s 10th-place finish. The Wilmot co-op won with a score of 145.8.

In the individual all-around competition, Janesville Craig junior Olivia Rebout took eighth (36.375), with Verona/Edgewood sophomore Ella Crowley 12th, Milton/Edgerton junior Ireland Olstad 15th and Middleton senior Taylor Engelkes 18th.

Rebout tied for fourth in vaulting (9.5) and was sixth on uneven bars (9.25)

RESULTS | 2021 WIAA STATE GYMNSTICS MEET

WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT

DIVISION 1

At Wisconsin Rapids HS

TEAM COMPETITION

Team scores: Wilmot co-op 145.8; 2, Hartland Arrowhead 143.375; 3, Lake Geneva Badger/Burlington 141.825; 4, Menomonee Falls/Germantown 141.75; 5, Verona/Madison Edgewood 136.5; 6, Mukwonago/Wales Kettle Moraine 132.85; 7, Eau Claire Memorial/North 132.525; 8, Stevens Point 131.85.

Uneven bars: Wilmot co-op 35.725; Lake Geneva Badger/Burlington 35.225; Hartland Arrowhead 34.4; Menomonee Falls/Germantown 34.3; Verona/Madison Edgewood 33.1; Eau Claire Memorial/North 31.25; Stevens Point 30.775; Mukwonago/Wales Kettle Moraine 30.325;

Floor exercise: Wilmot, 37.5; Lake Geneva Badger/Burlington 36.35; Hartland Arrowhead 36.3; Menomonee Falls/Germantown 35.6; Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine 35.375; Stevens Point 34.15; Eau Claire Memorial/North 33.475; Verona/Madison Edgewood 33.35;

Balance beam: Hartland Arrowhead 36.5; Menomonee Falls/Germantown 36.175; Wilmot 36.025; Stevens Point 35.35; Lake Geneva Badger/Burlington 34.8; Stevens Point 34.775; Mukwonago/Wales Kettle Moraine 33.825; Eau Claire Memorial/North, 33.15;

Vaulting: Wilmot 36.55; Hartland Arrowhead 36.175; Menomonee Falls/Germantown 35.675; Lake Geneva Badger/Burlington 35.45; Verona/Madison Edgewood 34.7; Eau Claire Memorial/North 34.65; Mukwonago/Wales Kettle Moraine 33.325; Stevens Point 32.15

INDIVIDUAL COMPETITION

Top six and area performers

Uneven bars: 1 (tie), Knabe, Menomonee Falls/Germantown, and Pye, Wilmot co-op, 9.5; 3, Lauber, Franklin, 9.425; 4, Losch, Kenosha Tremper co-op, 9.3; 4, Pokorny, Mequon Homestead, 9.275; 6, Rebout, Janesville Craig, 9.25; 16, Olstad, Milton/Edgerton, 8.575.

Floor exercise: 1, Murphy, Wilmot co-op, 9.575; 2, Losch, Kenosha Tremper co-op, 9.5; 3, Chupich, Lake Geneva Badger/Burlington, 9.475; 4 (tie), Todd, Menomonee Falls/Germantown, and Pye, Wilmot co-op, 9.4; 6 (tie) Burge, Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine, and Patterson, Wilmot co-op, 9.325; 16, Olstad, Milton/Edgerton, 8.825.

Balance beam: 1, Bins, Sussex Hamilton, 9.525; 2, Vorpagel, Hartland Arrowhead, 9.475; 3, De Leo Lopez, Franklin co-op, 9.4; 4, Pokorny, Mequon Homestead, 9.35; 5, Patterson, Wilmot 9.275; 6, Todd, Menomonee Falls/Germantown, 9.25; 14, Crowley, Verona/Madison Edgewood, 8.8.

Vaulting: 1 (tie), Bins, Sussex Hamilton, and LaFernier, Oconomowoc, 9.625; 3, Vorpagel, Hartland Arrowhead, 9.525; 4 (tie), Knabe, Menomonee Falls/Germantown, and Rebout, Janesville Craig, 9.5; 6, Murphy, Wilmot, 9.475; 15, Crowley, Verona/Madison Edgewood, 9.05; 16, Guekler, Sun Prairie, 9.0; 17, Engelkes, Middleton, 8.8.

All-around: 1, Knabe, Menomonee Falls/Germantown, 37.75; 2, Murphy, Wilmot, 37.425; 3, Pokorny, Mequon Homestead, 37.275; 4, Losch, Kenosha Tremper co-op, 37.2; 5, Chupich, Lake Geneva Badger/Burlington, 36.775; 6, Pye, Wilmot co-op, 36.675; 8, Rebout, Janesville Craig, 36.375; 12, Crowley, Verona/Madison Edgewood, 34.9; 15, Olstad, Milton/Edgerton, 34.6; 18, Engelkes, Middleton, 33.35.

DIVISION 2

At Performance Elite Gymnastics, La Crosse

TEAM COMPETITION

Team scores: Whitefish Bay 146.575; Mount Horeb 144.025; Glendale Nicolet 142.4; River Falls 140.975; Sparta 138.9; Medford 134.75; Reedsburg 133.575; Ashland 130.275.

Uneven bars: Whitefish Bay 36.350; Glendale Nicolet 35.7; Mount Horeb 34.725; River Falls 34.025; Medford 33.55; Reedsburg 32.9; Sparta 32.875; Ashland 31.5

Floor exercise: Mount Horeb 37.125; Whitefish Bay 36.975; River Falls 36.775; Sparta 35.450; Medford 35.375; Glendale Nicolet 35.250; Ashland 35.025; Reedsburg 34.425;

Balance beam: Whitefish Bay 36.15; Mount Horeb 35.675; Glendale Nicolet 35.25; River Falls 34.25; Sparta 34.25; Reedsburg 32.150; Medford 31.775; Ashland 30.3.

Vaulting: Whitefish Bay 37.1; Mount Horeb 36.5; Sparta 36.325; Glendale Nicolet 36.2; River Falls 35.925; Reedsburg 34.1; Medford 34.05; Ashland 33.45.

INDIVIDUAL COMPETITION

Top six and area performers

Uneven bars: 1, Gallun, Whitrefish Bay, 9.65; 2, Shatrawka, River Valley/Barneveld, 9.25; 3, Hansen, Glendale Nicolet, 9.225; 4, Berg, River Falls, 9.15; 6, O’Neil, Mount Horeb, 9.1; 9, Craker, Reedsburg, 8.875; 14, Murphy, Dodgeville co-op, 8.375; 18, Lutter, Reedsburg, 8.075.

Floor exercise: 1, Tiede, River Falls, 9.55; 2, O’Neil, Mount Horeb, 9.525; 3, Gallun, Whitefish Bay, 9.525; 4, Hemker, Sparta, 9.375; 5, Graham, Whitefish Bay, 9.3; 6, Stoenner, Mount Horeb, 9.275; 10, Peterson, Mount Horeb, 9.175; 11, Statz, Mount Horeb,9.15; 16, Weier, Mount Horeb, 9.0; 19, Lutter, Reedsburg, 8.85; 21, Schoepp, Prairie du Chien/Fennimore, 8.55.

Balance beam: 1, Shatrawka, River Valley/Barneveld, 9.2; 2, Kogler, Whitefish Bay, 9.175; 3 (tie), Hansen, Glendale Nicolet, and Britz, Whitefish Bay, 9.15; 5 (tie), O’Neil, Mount Horeb, and clark, Sparta, 9.05; 10, Murphy, Dodgeville co-op, 8.8; 11, Lutter, Reedsburg, 8.5; 13, Stoenner, Mount Horeb, 8.2.

Vaulting: 1, Gallun, Whitefish Bay, 9.7; 2, Hemker, Sparta, 9.475; 3 (tie), O’Neil, Mount Horeb, and Wiegand, Sparta, 9.4; 5, Lockhart, Elkhorn, 9.325; 6 (tie) Malone, Glendale Nicolet, and Tiede, River Falls, 9.3; 12, Peterson, Mount Horeb, 9.075; 13, Weier, Mount Horeb, 9.05; 15, Stoenner, Mount Horeb, 8.975; 17, Statz, Mount Horeb, 8.75.

All-around: 1, Gallun, Whitefish Bay, 37.7; 2, O’Neil, Mount Horeb, 37.075; 3, Hemker, Sparta, 37.0; 4, Malone, Glendale Nicolet, 36.8; 5, Hansen, Glendale Nicolet, 36.725; 6, Graham, Whitefish Bay, 36.3; 11, Peterson, Mount horeb, 35.675; 13, Lexie Weier, Mount Horeb, 35.325; 14, Stoenner, Mount horeb, 35.250; 16, Lutter, Reedsburg, 34.225.

Politics