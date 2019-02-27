It’s her first year of high school gymnastics — but far from her first year of gymnastics overall.
This weekend, Mount Horeb sophomore Drea O’Connell will take center stage at the WIAA Division 2 state gymnastics tournament, hoping to turn some heads while helping the Vikings add another chapter to their long history of state success.
O’Connell has been a big factor in the Vikings’ success this season, leading Mount Horeb to the Badger Conference title and a victory in their own sectional last Friday.
“She has been a big help to the team,” said Elisa Weier, a junior captain who has been a standout in her own right.
Weier qualified for Saturday’s state individual meet at Wisconsin Rapids in the all-around and floor exercise, placing in the top five in those events at the sectional. And she’ll be part of the rotation when the Vikings compete for the team title on Friday — the 32nd team state appearance in school history.
O’Connell, a sophomore, also participates in club gymnastics during the high school season. Under the WIAA’s 3-year-old “non-school participation” rule, she is allowed to compete in two non-school (club) meets held concurrently with the high school season.
“It’s nice, because her skills from club carry over to high school,” 22nd-year Vikings coach Martha Koller-Faust said. “We did have to make a few changes, but she really transitioned well with the changes.”
During the regular season, O’Connell was ranked second in Division 2 in all-around (37.1 points), tied for third in vaulting (9.3), third in uneven bars (9.1), second in balance beam (9.3) and third in floor exercise (9.45).
But in the sectional, O’Connell swept titles in bars (9.4), floor (9.5) and all-around (37.275), posting season highs in all three events.
The last and only time Mount Horeb had an individual state all-around champion was 2015, when Martha’s daughter, Lauren Faust, won with 36.93 points.
The Koller-Faust family has been involved with the Mount Horeb gymnastics program since 1974, when Martha’s father, David, helped to found the program; and Martha’s mother, Susan, served as head coach until 1997. Mount Horeb won four Division 2 team championships during Susan Koller’s tenure, and she coached Martha to an individual title on balance beam in 1987.
The Mount Horeb program has 11 individual state champs, and two performers who have multiple individual state titles: Lauren Faust (four) and Amanda Kurth (three).
O’Connell has the chance to add to the program’s legacy. The Vikings had the second-best qualifying team score among the Division 2 field, trailing only defending champion Whitefish Bay.
“Both in and out of the gym, I’m so pleased with their overall behavior,” Koller-Faust said. “They make good choices, and that’s huge when you’re high-school age.”
“Everybody has been working really hard to get where we are,” said Abbi Stram, another junior captain. “People are closer this year and get along better, so it really helps the work in the gym.”
The squad is full of underclassmen, as five of the six girls who competed in the sectional are freshmen and sophomores.
Sophomore Grace O’Neil qualified for state in balance beam and uneven bars, and freshmen Ella Peterson and Lexie Weier both qualified in floor exercise.
Said Weier: “It’s fun to see how much they are going to improve in the next few years because they already are starting off on a high level.”
Despite the individual success from the youth on her roster, Martha knows that the strength of her program lies in the team as a whole.
“I think our juniors and seniors are definitely instilling that team concept and philosophy in our younger crew,” Koller-Faust said.
The team likes to keep it loose and not cave into any added pressure.
“Having fun with it (the competition) lets you forget about the stress,” Weier said, “so when you have fun with it, it’s easier to go out there and do your best.”
“All of us are so talented and put together, it makes it just a very fun team,” O’Connell said.
O’Connell knows how to use her charisma to her advantage when she’s competing though.
“She’s got this energy and is also a really good performer," Weier said. "She’ll go out there and give the judge winks.”
But the real story behind those winks are countless hours in the gym, showcasing her dedication to the sport.
“She definitely has put in the hours. That hard work and self-motivation, I would hope the other girls would see that,” Koller-Faust said.
And they do, which is why O’Connell has already carved out a leadership role on the team.
“O’Connell is very positive, and always is that person to go around and cheer people up,” Weier added.
Even when she’s not competing, O’Connell still spends the majority of her time at the gym.
“Gymnastics has been my thing since I was two years old,” said O’Connell. “In my free time, that’s all I do. It’s just gymnastics.”