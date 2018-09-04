Stephanie Hauser, assistant director of the WIAA, has been named chairwoman of the National Federation of State High School Associations Gymnastics rules committee, beginning this fall, according to a release from the WIAA.
She will serve a six-year term as the chairwoman.
The committee is responsible to review and modify the high school gymnastics rules for the nation. Committee members are directed by the NHFS to evaluate gymnastics competitions and rules to contribute each year at the committee’s meeting.
Hauser’s responsibilities include assisting the NFHS staff in developing rule materials, proofing materials for accuracy and clarity and doing other assignments identified by the NFHS.
The gymnastics committee has representation from various NFHS geographical sections of the country and from the NFHS officials association and NFHS coaches association.
Hauser is also a member of the NFHS Student Services Committee. WIAA deputy director Wade Labecki is a member of the NFHS Football rules committee; assistant director Tom Shafranski has served as chair and is a current member of the NFHS Hockey rules committee; and communications director Todd Clark is a member of the NFHS Spirit of Sport selection cdeommittee.