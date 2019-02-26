THE LOWDOWN
What: The 49th annual WIAA state gymnastics championships.
When: Friday and Saturday.
Where: Wisconsin Rapids High School, 1801 16th St. South.
Tickets: Available at the door for $6 per session.
Parking: Available at the high school and the nearby South Wood County Rec Center.
Schedule: Friday — Team competition, 2 p.m.; awards, 7:30 p.m. Saturday — Individual competition, 11:30 a.m.; awards, 5:15 p.m.
Watch online: All events of the team and individual championships will be streamed live on the WIAA.tv portal of the NFHS Network. The subscription fee is $9.95 per month. Archived streams will be available at no charge starting 72 hours after the end of the competition.
On the Web: Schedule, qualifiers list, updated results and archive of tournament history available at www.wiaawi.org/Sports/Gymnastics.aspx
Last year: The Franklin co-op won its third consecutive Division 1 team title, and Whitefish Bay made it a three-peat in Division 2.
Changes coming: This state competition will be the last for the mega-co-operative programs that have dominated the sport for decades. Co-op programs between only two schools still will be allowed, but co-ops of three or more schools, whose combined enrollment is larger than the smallest solo school in the division, will not be eligible for team competition. Their athletes will be eligible for individual titles, though.
Teams to watch
Division 1: Franklin is the heavy favorite to win a fourth consecutive title, winning its sectional with a team score of 152.025 points, 5.175 points more than the next-best qualifier, Burlington co-op. Arrowhead, Hartford and the Waukesha co-op follow. Madison Memorial (136.625) ranks eighth and Middleton (135.5) ranks 10th among qualifying teams.
Division 2: Whitefish Bay led the sectional qualifiers (143.675) and is favored to win a fourth consecutive championship. But this year, the Blue Dukes will face a stiff challenge from Mount Horeb, which scored 142.7 at its sectional to beat Elkhorn’s total of 140.975. River Falls and the West Salem co-op should challenge for top-five finishes. Dodgeville/Mineral Point qualified sixth of 10 teams (132.95).
Individuals to watch
Division 1
Alexis Woida, sr., Hartland Arrowhead: The defending champion in the all-around scored 37.525 points in the sectional, just one-tenth of a point behind the top qualifier. She also tied for the top qualifying mark on balance beam (9.575).
Krystal Nelson, sr., Franklin co-op: Returns to defend her title on uneven bars with the second-best qualifying score (9.65), a tenth of a point behind teammate Izzy Wong, a freshman. Nelson also had the top qualifying mark in all-around (37.625).
Elizabeth Missianen, sr., Franklin co-op: Turned in the second-best qualifying mark in all-around (37.550), the top mark in vaulting (9.675) and the second-best mark on floor exercise (9.5).
Lexi Penney, jr., Brookfield East/Central: The defending champ on the balance beam did not qualify in the event as an individual this year, but could challenge for a top-10 finish in the all-around.
Jordan Baggot, sr., Middleton: Turned in the best qualifying time in floor exercise (9.55), with Waunakee/DeForest Tailyn Keller just .05 points behind (9.5).
Emily Perkowski, so., Hartford: Matched Arrowhead’s Alexis Woida for the top qualifying mark on balance beam (9.575) and could challenge for a top-eight finish in all-around.
Division 2
Addie Gallun, so., Whitefish Bay: The defending champion on uneven bars, Gallun enters state with the best qualifying mark in all-around (37.625), balance beam (9.400) and floor exercise (9.525). She also enters ranked second in vaulting (9.4) and on uneven bars (9.3).
Andrea O’Connell, so., Mount Horeb: A club competitor last year, O’Connell enters her first WIAA state meet as the No. 2 qualifier in all-around (37.275), the top qualifier on bars (9.4), second to Gallun in floor exercise (9.5) and fourth in vaulting (9.325) and balance beam (9.05).
Payton Jenks-Recker, sr., Monona Grove: Leads the field of qualifiers in vaulting with a sectional mark of 9.5 points and could compete for a top-eight finish in all-around.
Miah Lemanski, jr., Dodgeville/Mineral Point: Enters state with the third-best qualifying mark in all-around (35.875).
Lorisa Shatrawka, fr., River Valley: Ranks seventh among qualifiers in all-around (35.625).
—Art Kabelowsky