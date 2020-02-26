WIAA gymnastics: Memorial's Tea Hellen thriving in her new jack-of-all-trades role

Hellen won the conference title on balance beam, helping the Spartans win three of the top five places. The beam, Hellen said, is the event she loves competing in the most.

“I feel like I’m the most consistent on beam, even though I’ve had quite a few falls this year. Even if I get disappointed, I can still find things in the routine that I’m happy with,” Hellen said. “I’m in my element on beam. I’m the most comfortable on it.”

She recently swapped out jump passes on her beam routine, helping her to deliver a 9.15 score at the Big Eight meet.

Apart from individual improvement, Hellen has continued to push her fellow gymnasts, tweaking their routines and giving advice to the young Spartan nucleus.

“She is kind of like a little coach in the gym. She is really good about watching other girls and being able to give them little tips and tricks to help them clean up little things,” said 10th-year Spartans coach Michele Fuller, winner of last season’s Wisconsin High School Gymnastics Association District Coach of the Year honr.

Fuller said this year’s group has a consistency that she hasn’t seen in her previous years as coach. The team’s overall youth makes that quality even more impressive.