WIAA gymnastics: Madison Memorial's Tea Hellen thriving in her new jack-of-all-trades role

As the only contributing senior in the varsity lineup, Madison Memorial’s Tea Hellen has been dealt an interesting role in the Spartans’ gymnastics program.
Fortunately for her team, she is starting to thrive in that role at just the right time.
Hellen has grown into one of the area’s and state’s top all-around gymnasts, in just her first year competing in all four events. She helped the Spartans march through the Big Eight Conference dual-meet season with just one loss and win the conference meet with 140.025 points.
As the Spartans prepare for Saturday’s 11:10 a.m. WIAA Division 1 Middleton sectional, against five other Big Eight schools plus Waunakee/DeForest and Watertown, Hellen said this year’s extra pressure seems to be helping, not hurting.
“I like it a lot better, because it makes me not as stressed out when I’m on each event,” Hellen said. “Even if I don’t do as well as I wanted, I still have my other events. So, it’s kind of easy to focus on each event — and when I’m done with it, move on to the next one.”
Hellen’s focus was in the right place Saturday as she and the Spartans won the Big Eight Conference meet. Hellen scored 35.8 points to finish second in the all-around behind Janesville Craig’s Olivia Rebout. Also, Spartans sophomore Sarah Hershberger registered 34.925 points to finish fourth in the all-around.
Hellen won the conference title on balance beam, helping the Spartans win three of the top five places. The beam, Hellen said, is the event she loves competing in the most.
“I feel like I’m the most consistent on beam, even though I’ve had quite a few falls this year. Even if I get disappointed, I can still find things in the routine that I’m happy with,” Hellen said. “I’m in my element on beam. I’m the most comfortable on it.”
You have free articles remaining.
She recently swapped out jump passes on her beam routine, helping her to deliver a 9.15 score at the Big Eight meet.
Apart from individual improvement, Hellen has continued to push her fellow gymnasts, tweaking their routines and giving advice to the young Spartan nucleus.
“She is kind of like a little coach in the gym. She is really good about watching other girls and being able to give them little tips and tricks to help them clean up little things,” said 10th-year Spartans coach Michele Fuller, winner of last season’s Wisconsin High School Gymnastics Association District Coach of the Year honr.
Fuller said this year’s group has a consistency that she hasn’t seen in her previous years as coach. The team’s overall youth makes that quality even more impressive.
Sophomores Jaya Carlson, Sophie O’Keefe, Alexa Schaefer and Hershberger each placed in the top-10 in at least one event at the conference meet. That young core will continue to bother opposing teams in coming seasons.
Looking ahead to sectionals, the Spartans will look to clean up their performance on bars – the event Fuller thinks can be crucial against upcoming competition.
“(On) bars, it’s hard to get that 10.0 start value (based on the difficulty of the routine), so if you look at most teams, bars is their weakest event,” Fuller said. “For us, if we can have everyone have their best bar routine, then that’s where we find our advantage.”
Combining their Big Eight score with a stronger performance on bars could give the Spartans the boost they need to compete at sectionals, and perhaps even in the state meet in Wisconsin Rapids on Friday and Saturday, March 6 and 7.
Hellen knows the importance of every event — especially at this time of the season.
“Now that it’s my last year ever doing gymnastics, I want to be the best I can be and make the team the best I can help make it.”