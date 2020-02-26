WIAA gymnastics: Madison Memorial's Tea Hellen thriving in her new jack-of-all-trades role

As the only contributing senior in the varsity lineup, Madison Memorial’s Tea Hellen has been dealt an interesting role in the Spartans’ gymnastics program.

Fortunately for her team, she is starting to thrive in that role at just the right time.

Hellen has grown into one of the area’s and state’s top all-around gymnasts, in just her first year competing in all four events. She helped the Spartans march through the Big Eight Conference dual-meet season with just one loss and win the conference meet with 140.025 points.

As the Spartans prepare for Saturday’s 11:10 a.m. WIAA Division 1 Middleton sectional, against five other Big Eight schools plus Waunakee/DeForest and Watertown, Hellen said this year’s extra pressure seems to be helping, not hurting.

“I like it a lot better, because it makes me not as stressed out when I’m on each event,” Hellen said. “Even if I don’t do as well as I wanted, I still have my other events. So, it’s kind of easy to focus on each event — and when I’m done with it, move on to the next one.”