WIAA changes format for state gymnastics competition
In order to mitigate exposure to COVID-19, the WIAA made changes for the state gymnastics meet.

In accordance with health guidelines, the WIAA revised the number of teams and individuals qualifying for the team and individual meets and also the format of the state meet, according to a WIAA release. 

The number of sectionals was reduced from five to four for this year.

The top two teams from each sectional will qualify for the state meet -- or eight teams in both Division 1 and Division 2.

The top five individuals in each event and the all-around at sectionals, regardless if they are a member of a qualifying team, qualify in their individual events at state, according to the release.

The Division 1 state team and individual championships will begin at noon Feb. 27 at Wisconsin Rapids High School.

The Division 2 meet will begin at noon Feb. 27 at Performance Elite Gymnastics in La Crosse, and will be hosted by Onalaska High School.

Instead of a two-day competition, the revised schedule is condensed to one day with two sessions (for the individual and team competitions).

The meets will maintain the 10-team rotation format. Individual qualifiers will be placed in the open rotation positions, because two qualifying teams were eliminated this year.

There will be 38 teams in Division 1 and 40 in Division 2 competing in postseason. Sectionals are scheduled Feb. 18-20.

Mount Horeb won the Division 2 state title last year. Hartford was the Division 1 team champion in 2020.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

