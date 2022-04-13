Why Verona/Edgewood gymnast Annika Rufenacht is soaring to new heights

Annika Rufenacht showed a knack for gymnastics from a young age.

The constant flips and aerials were a dead giveaway, recalled her mom, Kim Rufenacht.

“I would do handstands and cartwheels — and it never stopped,” Annika said.

She started in gymnastics when she was 6 years old, after overcoming health concerns earlier in her life.

Then, following years competing in club gymnastics, Annika pondered a difficult decision prior to this past winter sports season.

The 16-year-old, a sophomore at Verona, could continue with club or switch to high school gymnastics with the Verona/Madison Edgewood team.

The camaraderie of the high school team experience appealed to her, as did altering her schedule to be able to take in more school activities.

She decided making the change was what she needed to do.

The outcome was more than she could have anticipated.

“I liked the team aspect of it,” she said. “We were all really close. It made competing really fun. It wasn’t as much individual. It was more of a team thing.”

Annika and her teammates soared this season, their hard work paying dividends.

In her first season in high school gymnastics, Annika was the WIAA Division 1 all-around champion and helped lead Verona/Edgewood to a program-best second-place finish at the WIAA state meet March 5 in Wisconsin Rapids.

“That was very exciting,” she said about the team’s performance.

Annika won the all-around with a personal-best 38.116 score and claimed the Division 1 vaulting title (9.633). She placed second on the uneven bars, matching her personal-best total of 9.60; second in the floor exercise (9.400); and third on the balance beam (9.483).

“It definitely went a lot better than expected,” she said about her season and the all-around title. “I never thought this would be the reality. Obviously, it was something I hoped for. But, in my first season, I wouldn’t have expected it. It was definitely exciting.”

For her efforts, Annika Rufenacht was selected as the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2021-22 All-Area gymnast of the year and was recognized with the other All-Area performers from the four boys winter sports and four girls winter sports.

It’s been a journey that makes Kim and her husband, Mark, emotional to see what Annika has accomplished — after spending much time at American Family Children’s Hospital during Annika’s first five years.

“It seems so long ago,” Kim said. “She seems like a different child. We are so thankful. She is definitely very competitive and does what she wants to do to get where she wants to be.”

Annika has continued to demonstrate the determination and competitiveness she’s possessed since her early years when as a baby she had difficulty keeping food down and also was diagnosed with a kidney disease, Kim said.

After gaining only 2 pounds and weighing about 8 pounds, she had a surgery called Nissen fundoplication at 5 months of age and was required to use a feeding tube until she was 6 years old, Kim said. She wasn’t on the weight chart until she was 2 and the Rufenachts were told she probably wouldn’t be as strong as other children.

“She was a fighter and was determined to get rid of that feeding tube,” said Kim, adding that Annika currently is 100% healthy and her kidney disease has been in remission for several years.

By age 4, she gained strength and became more active, beginning to show off those aforementioned gymnastics skills that were a clear sign to her parents that she needed to be in organized workouts (first at Gymfinity Gymnastics and later at Lake City Twisters Gymnastics). She progressed through the years to Level 10 skills in club.

“I was pretty ambitious,” Annika said. “I didn’t want to stop.”

After placing 15th in diving at the Division 1 girls swimming and diving state meet last fall at Waukesha South, Annika then joined the gymnastics team. She’s competing in track and field this spring.

“Annika was actually a surprise add to our roster, as we didn’t know she would be joining the team until right before the season,” Verona/Edgewood gymnastics coach Rachael Hauser said.

“Having worked with Annika a bit in club, I knew she would be bringing a lot of talent and potential to our team, but with a handful of other high-level gymnasts also joining area teams this season, I knew there would be a lot of competition for top podium spots.

“Annika is great on every event, but she contributed most significantly to our vault and bars lineups. She is the only gymnast in our area with a 10.0 SV (Start-Value) vault, and one of only a handful to have a 10.0 SV routine on bars, and she performs beautifully on both events.”

Annika said uneven bars is her favorite event, but she feels most confident vaulting. Hauser said Annika's confidence and consistency on bars and beam improved in midseason after tweaking her routines.

“I knew she would do well, but since we don’t see much of the Milwaukee area schools during our regular season, it was hard to know how it would all shake out for final places,” Hauser said.

“I won’t say I expected a first-place finish in all-around, but we knew it was certainly within the realm of possibility, and I’m so proud of Annika for handling the pressure of her first state competition. … While Annika contributed much to (the team’s) finish, we couldn’t have done it without stellar performances from the entire varsity team.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.