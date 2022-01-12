Why Alexa Harris is having 'so much fun' with Madison West gymnastics now after period of reflection

After years competing on the club level with different programs, Madison West senior Alexa Harris is savoring her first season in high school gymnastics.
“In club, I feel like it’s a lot more individual-oriented,” Harris said. “I love that with high school, you get to bond with your team. You get to cheer on your team.
“You are less worried about what you are doing and more worried about what other people on your team are doing. You get to chat with other people on other teams. It’s so much fun. And I love it.”
Harris, after two years training at Level 9, advanced to Level 10, the highest level in the USA Gymnastics Junior Olympics Program.
But the COVID-19 pandemic and a broken right wrist she suffered in the spring of 2021 caused Harris to evaluate her gymnastics plans, and she decided high school competition might be a welcome change.
“We are really putting an emphasis on having fun,” Regents coach Bri Zeilinger said. “She is meshing well with the team and having an amazing time with the team, I think. Our big focus is keeping her healthy, safe with the team and enjoying herself, while pushing those high-level skills. She has a strong background in a lot of high-level skills and training.”
Harris showed off those skills at Saturday’s Mount Horeb Viking Invitational.
Harris was second in the White Division all-around with a season-best 36.20 points at Mount Horeb High School. She finished behind all-around winner Annika Rufenacht (37.050), a sophomore from the Verona/Madison Edgewood team who also is in her first high school season after competing in club.
Harris was the balance beam winner with a 9.20 score, and placed third on floor (9.350), third on vault (9.050) and fourth on uneven bars (8.60). She said all the scores at Saturday's meet, except for bars, were season highs.
Zeilinger said there are differences between Junior Olympic and high school scoring, so Harris is adapting her routines to the high school rules.
In order to reach Level 10, a gymnast must be able to complete certain types of vaults, skills on the uneven bars, beam and floor required of Level 9 gymnasts and score an all-around of 34.000 as set by USA Gymnastics. Once at Level 10, gymnasts are required to perform more complex skills in the four disciplines.
The Junior Olympic program has levels 1-10, a program that was designed so gymnasts would build a foundation and safely advance to the next level. Harris is among area competitors who have advanced to Level 10.
“She has the talent,” Zeilinger said. “It’s just implementing it in high school.”
Harris, who said she didn’t have wrist surgery but wore a cast while recovering, is enjoying her return to competition.
“I’m really excited to be back competing,” she said. “It was a nice break, but I’m really happy to be back. I’m glad everyone is safe and healthy. That is the big thing. COVID kind of paralleled to an injury that I had.
“So, Bri has been helping me come back from my injury, which is lovely. It feels good to be with the team. I really love the team atmosphere that we have. That has lifted me up and helped me get back.”
Madison West was fourth (124.725) in the White Division, behind winner Verona/Edgewood (140.850), runner-up Sun Prairie and third-place Madison United (Madison East/Madison La Follette).
Host Mount Horeb (142.325) was the Red Division winner, with the highest point total among the teams. Mount Horeb senior Lexie Weier (36.175) was the all-around winner in the Red Division.
Madison West and the other Madison School District teams didn’t compete in the 2020-21 season in response to COVID-19.
The gymnasts, wearing masks, were excited to compete in front of spectators, who also wore masks. Harris said she is used to wearing a mask in competition and is glad to know she is being safe and protecting people around here.
Team camaraderie also has meant a great deal to Harris so far this season.
“I find myself very thankful for that,” she said. “I can look to my right and to my left and people are right there, 'Come on, Alexa, you can do it.’"
Zeilinger said she is excited to see where the season will take Harris.
“We are very proud of her,” Zeilinger said. “It’s that balance of having fun and enjoying the sport that she’s invested so much time in and pairing that with maintaining her high-level skills and showing it off. There are a lot of high-level gymnasts in our area, so she’s got the competition.”
Girls gymnastics preview: Thea Bender among 7 gymnasts you need to know this season
Thea Bender, sr., Madison East/La Follette
Bender's team did not participate in any meets last year due to COVID-19 rules. That leaves the season as the only returning gymnast who has competed in the state meet before. She finished 18th on the uneven bars in the 2020 Division 1 state meet with an 8.517.
Alexa Harris, sr., Madison West
Harris is a newcomer to the Wisconsin high school gymnastics scene, but has a big reputation. Harris is the first Level 10 athlete Bri Zeilinger has coached in a decade leading gymnasts. A Level 10 athlete is the highest level an athlete can achieve in the Junior Olympics program.
Ella Peterson. sr., Mount Horeb
Peterson competed in the all-around individual competition at the Division 2 state meet last season. Peterson finished 11th in the individual all-around at state, scoring 35.675 in four events. Her balance beam score of 9.275 was the highest of all the all-around competitors and would have earned her gold if that was her lone event. She also scored a 9.175 on the floor exercise, 9.075 on the vault and 8.150 on the uneven bars.
Sydney Stoenner, sr., Mount Horeb
Stoenner finished 14th in state a year ago in the all-around (35.250), including a sixth-place finish on the floor with a 9.275. She added a 13th-place finish on the beam (8.200) and 15th-place finish on the vault (8.975) Mount Horeb finished second in the state in Division 2 a year ago, falling by 4.550 points to Whitefish Bay. Led by Stoenner, the Vikings posted the top team score in the floor exercise at state with a 37.125.
Brenna Lutter, jr., Reedsburg
A 16th-place finisher in last year's state Division 2 all-around competition with a 34.225. The Beaver junior's best event came on the balance beam when she finished 11th with an 8.500. She finished top five in each event in sectionals in order to qualify for state.
Ella Crowley, jr., Verona/Madison Edgewood
Crowley finished 12th in the all-around individual competition as a sophomore at the Division 1 state meet, scoring 34.900. Her best event finish came on the balance beam, where she came in 14th after scoring 8.800. On the uneven bars, her score of 8.825 would have been good enough for 10th in the event.
Alyssa Fischer, sr., Verona/Madison Edgewood
Along with Crowley, Fischer helped lead the team to fifth in the Division 1 state meet, scoring 136.500 that day. The senior earned her best score at the meet on the balance beam with a 9.150.