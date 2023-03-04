WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Like most student-athletes, Maddie Kremer has a number of other interests outside of her sport, which can often become overwhelming.

That became the case for the Waunakee/DeForest sophomore. It left her with the difficult decision to make this season her last as a member of the Warriors’ gymnastics team.

It was only fitting then that Kremer ended her final year competing for the co-op program with a bang, becoming the first Waunakee/DeForest gymnast to compete in the all-around competition at the WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament since 2012 on Saturday at Wisconsin Rapids High School.

Kremer combined to score 34.133, finishing in 20th place as the Warriors’ first all-around qualifier since Alyssa Cynkar in 2012.

“It’s just so rewarding and so proud of myself to get here with all the other people that are amazing,” Kremer said.

Said Waunakee/DeForest co-coach Anna Gamm: “She works so hard, day in and day out, and I can truly think of few other people who deserve the recognition she got from just being here."

Along with qualifying in the all-around, Kremer qualified individually on the uneven bars, ending a two-year drought since Sydney Thompson competed on balance beam in 2020. Kremer got to shake out the nerves right away, competing on floor exercise in the first rotation and scoring an 8.817.

While familiar with settings as intense as state, Kremer said that getting an event out of the way early, followed by a break in second rotation was good “to just calm down before the other events.”

It showed with her scoring a 9.283 on vault. The momentum slipped slightly on uneven bars, falling during her routine but rallying to nearly stick her landing and post a 7.500. Despite the minor slip up, Kremer said that it was great to see her continue to improve on her vault, posting a new personal-record score.

It was even more impressive for Gamm that she quickly shook off the mishap to finish the afternoon with an 8.533 on balance beam.

“The way she centered herself and focused on what she had to do to finish out the meet strong on beam, she nailed her routine,” Gamm said.

Gamm attributed Kremer’s power and confidence in helping quickly shake off the error, as well as the difficult competition the Warriors faced all year in both the Badger Conference and Division 1 Sun Prairie West/East sectional, which also included Division 1 state team champion Verona, led by two-time all-around state title holder Annika Rufenacht.

“With the competition in our sectional, it’s been so hard all season, so for her to really win that spot, it was truly earning that spot that made us so proud,” Gamm added.

It will be big shoes to fill for the Warriors following the departure of Kremer, who won the all-around title at the Badger Conference meet. However, due to her heavy course load and other extracurricular activities in-and-out of school, including orchestra, it’s made for too much to try and juggle.

It was a decision that Kremer “knew all season,” making getting to state that much sweeter.

“It’s been really great to get this experience under my belt and know I can do it,” she said. “It’s just rewarding to see that I can be here with the other top gymnasts in the state.”

Still, Kremer ending an 11-year drought without an all-around qualifier will serve as a great example for the Warriors program in the mind of Gamm.

“I think it shows you can’t just walk into the gym and get exactly what you want,” she said. “You have to work for it but if you do that, you can get it. All of it is celebration from there.”

