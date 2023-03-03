WISCONSIN RAPIDS — When it qualified for the WIAA state team gymnastics tournament last season, Verona/Edgewood was happy to be there.

Capitalizing on its goal at the start of the season, a runner-up finish soured things just a bit and gave the Wildcats an even clearer goal this year.

“They set their goals on the first day of the season and the number one goal was to win state,” Verona/Edgewood coach Rachael Hauser said.

The Wildcats made good on that goal Friday night, scoring 146.117 points to top reigning champion Franklin/Muskego and capture the program’s first team championship at Wisconsin Rapids High School. Verona/Edgewood edged the Sabers (145.317) by eight-tenths of a point to deny Franklin/Muskego a second consecutive gold trophy.

Chippewa Falls/McDonell Central Catholic (140.500) rounded out the top three. Sun Prairie West/East scored 133.600 points to finish in eighth place.

“I’ve never felt anything like this, it’s actually insane," junior Annika Rufenacht said. "We didn’t know what was going to happen, so it was even better to see the results that happened,”

That suspense lasted over the course of the final two rounds as the Sabers completed their fourth event in Round 8 with full team scores not being posted. Verona/Edgewood entered its final event, uneven bars, with 2.050 point lead.

Rufenacht helped polish things off by delivering a 9.400 in her anchor routine; however, it was Laura Drake who helped set the tone. Competing in her only event of the night, the junior scored an 8.750, her season best according to Hauser, sticking her landing in the process and sending the Wildcats faithful into a frenzy.

“We all kind of build off of each other, so when we start off strong it sets us up for success in that way,” senior Ella Crowley said.

“For her to have to sit through the whole day … that’s a lot of pressure for her and I’m so proud of her,” Hauser added.

It helped give the Wildcats an event score of 35.367 — Crowley added an 8.867 and junior Anna Messner tacked on an 8.333 — which was enough to keep the Sabers’ 36.617 on floor exercise at bay. Verona/Edgewood’s start was just as imperative though, as it made up for last year’s poor opening.

After posting a 36.366 on floor in their opening rotation, the Wildcats started on balance beam this season. The threesome of junior Denise Ta (9.200), Rufenacht (9.183) and Crowley (9.200), along with both Messner and senior Katie Ryan scoring an 8.917, combined to score a 36.500.

“We practiced starting on beam all week and that really helped us,” Messner said.

According to Hauser, it was the team’s first no-fall performance on beam all season, proving last year’s repetition of starting on beam to be a difference-maker. They followed with a 37.267 on floor, the Wildcats' best event of the night, and rolled from there.

“They were really determined to nail beam and floor because they were our trouble events last year,” Hauser said.

It’s a special finish for Crowley and Ryan, who have both been part of the Wildcats’ program for all four seasons. The pair have been working with Hauser for even longer, who said she and assistant Nori Gilman have coached the pair since they were kids at Gymfinity, a club team based out of Fitchburg.

“It’s the one year where we had a chance of doing it, and we did it,” Ryan said.

It’s equally momentous for Hauser, who was a three-time state team runner-up during her time at Middleton from 2000-03.

“There are really no words, honestly. This is absolutely amazing. These girls have worked so hard and not just this year, it started last year; the work for this championship, and they’re absolutely an incredible group,” she said.

Photos: Verona/Edgewood battles Middleton in Big Eight Conference gymnastics dual