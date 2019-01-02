The 33rd annual Mount Horeb Viking Gymnastics Invitational is scheduled for Saturday at Mount Horeb High School.
Girls gymnastics teams scheduled to participate include host Mount Horeb, Dodgeville/Mineral Point, Jefferson, Madison West, Middleton, Platteville/Belmont/Lancaster, Prairie du Chien/Fennimore, River Valley/Barneveld, Sun Prairie, United Gymnastics (Madison East/Madison La Follette), Verona/Madison Edgewood, Viroqua/Cashton/De Soto, Watertown and Whitefish Bay.
Mount Horeb was ranked No. 1 in Division 2 in the first Wisconsin High School Gymnastics Association rankings released this week. Whitefish Bay was second in Division 2. Dodgeville/Mineral Point was seventh in Division 2.
The competition will be in the Mount Horeb auxiliary gymnasium.
Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 9:55 a.m. and the event is set to begin at 10 a.m.
There is construction going on at the high school, which likely will affect parking. Also, a Badger Conference boys basketball game is scheduled between DeForest and Mount Horeb at 12:30 p.m. at Mount Horeb.