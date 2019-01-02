Try 1 month for 99¢
Prep gymnastics photo: Mount Horeb Invitational

Middleton gymnast Jordan Baggot competes in the 32nd annual Mount Horeb Invitational Gymnastics Meet January 6, 2018 at the Mount Horeb High School gymnasium in Mount Horeb, WI. (Photo by Larry Iles/Creativefoto.net)

 Larry Iles/Creativefoto.net

The 33rd annual Mount Horeb Viking Gymnastics Invitational is scheduled for Saturday at Mount Horeb High School.

Girls gymnastics teams scheduled to participate include host Mount Horeb, Dodgeville/Mineral Point, Jefferson, Madison West, Middleton, Platteville/Belmont/Lancaster, Prairie du Chien/Fennimore, River Valley/Barneveld, Sun Prairie, United Gymnastics (Madison East/Madison La Follette), Verona/Madison Edgewood, Viroqua/Cashton/De Soto, Watertown and Whitefish Bay.

Mount Horeb was ranked No. 1 in Division 2 in the first Wisconsin High School Gymnastics Association rankings released this week. Whitefish Bay was second in Division 2. Dodgeville/Mineral Point was seventh in Division 2. 

The competition will be in the Mount Horeb auxiliary gymnasium.

Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 9:55 a.m. and the event is set to begin at 10 a.m.

There is construction going on at the high school, which likely will affect parking. Also, a Badger Conference boys basketball game is scheduled between DeForest and Mount Horeb at 12:30 p.m. at Mount Horeb.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

