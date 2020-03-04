State gymnastics preview: Mount Horeb to fight to the finish with Whitefish Bay in Division 2

THE BASICS
What: The 50th WIAA state gymnastics tournament.
When: Friday-Saturday.
Where: Wisconsin Rapids High School, 1801 S. 16th Street, Wisconsin Rapids.
Tickets, parking: Tickets may be purchased at the door at $8 per session. Parking will be available for purchase in nearby lots.
On the air/streaming: All sessions will be streamed live via subscription on the www.WIAA.tv portal of the NFHS Network, at a fee of $10.99 per month. Archived streams will be available without a subscription at www.nfhsnetwork.com, 72 hours after the end of the event.
50th anniversary: The WIAA will honor the 50th anniversary of state gymnastics competition with a display of memorabilia, a video, and the presence of multiple state champions, record-holders and state Hall of Fame members.
Co-op change: The WIAA established a rule that year banning co-operative programs of more than two schools with a combined enrollment larger than the largest stand-alone team in the division. That prevented the co-op program from Franklin, Muskego, Oak Creek and Hales Corners Whitnall from pursuing a fifth consecutive Division 1 title. Burlington’s co-op kept Lake Geneva Badger but dropped Burlington Catholic Central, Union Grove, Williams Bay and Wilmot, and the Demons qualified for team state. Athletes from ineligible co-op teams may compete for individual titles.
Format: Eleven Division 1 teams and 10 Division 2 teams will compete for team titles on Friday. On Saturday, the top 25 Division 1 and top 25 Division 2 individuals in each event and the all-around (the top five in each sectional) will compete for individual honors.
History: In Division 1, Mequon Homestead is making its 23rd team state appearance, followed by Madison Memorial with 22 and Glendale Nicolet with 19.
THE SCHEDULE
(Seedings in parentheses)
Friday (team): Team event rotations begin at 1 p.m.
Saturday (individual): First events at 10:30 a.m.
THE LOWDOWN
TEAM OUTLOOK
Division 1 sectional performances: Hartford 145.625, Glendale Nicolet 142.250; Menomonee Falls/Germantown 142.225; Wilmot co-op 141.825; Holmen 139.925; Marshfield 138.500; Burlington/Lake Geneva Badger 138.900; Milton/Edgerton 138.900; Madison Memorial 138.375; Verona/Madison Edgewood 137.300; Mequon Homestead 135.3.
Team outlook: With the state’s top-ranked team, the defending champion Franklin co-op, prevented from competing at state due to the WIAA’s new co-op rule, Hartford steps into the favorite’s role. The Orioles will be chased by Glendale Nicolet, Menomonee Falls/Germantown and the Wilmot co-op.
Division 2 sectional performances: Mount Horeb 143.450; Whitefish Bay 143.450; Elkhorn 137.300; Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau co-op 166.95; River Falls 135.475; Sparta 134.525; Waupun 134.425; Medford 134.175; Platteville co-op 131.975; Ashland 128.050.
Team outlook: Mount Horeb and Whitefish Bay are expected to battle to the finish for the team title after both posted 143.45 scores in their sectionals. The other teams are battling for third place.
INDIVIDUAL OUTLOOK
Division 1 top sectional performances — All-around: Gracie Holland, sr., Marshfield, 38.0. Balance beam: Clara Kenney, fr., Hartford, 9.65. Floor exercise: Nina Morrison, sr., Hartland Arrowhead, 9.6. Uneven bars: Gracie Holland, Marshfield, and Taylor Raskin, sr., Mequon Homestead, 9.525. Vaulting: Gracie Holland, sr., Marshfield, 9.675.
Division 2 top sectional performances — All-around: Lorisa Shatrawka, so., River Valley/Barneveld, 37.75. Balance beam: Lorisa Shatrawka, so., River Valley/Barneveld, 9.525. Floor exercise: Autumn Tiede, jr., River Falls, 9.6. Uneven bars: Lorisa Shatrawka, so., River Valley/Barneveld, 9.325. Vaulting: Drea O’Connell, jr., Mount Horeb, 9.45.
GYMNASTS TO WATCH
DIVISION 1
Gracie Holland, sr., Marshfield: Holland won the all-around last year (37.267 points) and also won vaulting (9.567). This year, she is the top qualifier in all-around (38.0), vaulting (9.675), uneven bars (9.525, tied) and won a sectional title on balance beam (9.5).
Miranda Knabe, jr., Menomonee Falls/Germantown: Won the Burlington sectional all-around (37.6), uneven bars (9.475) and vault (9.5).
Maggie Losch, sr., Kenosha Tremper co-op: Won a sectional title in all-around (37.0) and also qualified in three of four individual events.
Emily Perkowski, jr., and Clara Kenney, fr., Hartford: Finished first and second in the Hartford sectional in all-around (37.4 and 37.3). Kenney won balance beam with the state’s top qualifying mark (9.65); Perkowski, the defending state champion in floor exercise, won sectional titles in that event (9.575) and vaulting (9.375).
Taylor Raskin, sr., Mequon Homestead: The returning champion on uneven bars tied for this year’s top qualifying mark on uneven bars (9.525).
Meghan Hurtgen, so., Watertown: The Goslings’ first-ever state qualifier, she won the all-around (35.55) at the Middleton sectional despite placing no higher than third in any of the individual events.
Taylor Engelkes, jr., Middleton: Won the Middleton sectional title in floor exercise (9.275) and took second in all-around (35.45).
Tea Hellen, sr., Madison Memorial: Won the balance beam in the Middleton sectional (9.45) and took third in all-around (35.275).
Hailey Dohnal, sr., Verona/Madison Edgewood: Won the Middleton sectional vaulting title (9.15).
Thea Bender, so., Madison East/La Follette: Took first on uneven bars in the Middleton sectional (9.125).
Olivia Rebout, so., Janesville Craig: Qualified for state in all-around (36.625) and three of the four individual events.
DIVISION 2
Addie Gallun, jr., Whitefish Bay: Returns to state as the defending champion in all-around and floor exercise and won a second title on uneven bars last year. This year, she won the Elkhorn sectional in all-around (37.3), taking first in vaulting (9.475), uneven bars (9.55) and floor exercise (9.175). Leads Bay’s hopes to earn a repeat team championship.
Anneh Britz, so., and Kate Graham, so., Whitefish Bay: Followed teammate Gallun to take second and third, respectively, in all-around (35.8 and 35.3).
Lorisa Shatrawka, so., River Valley/Barneveld: The defending state champ on the balance beam, Shatrawka opened a lot of eyes with her performance in the tough Mount Horeb sectional, winning the all-around (37.75) and posting the top qualifying mark on beam (9.525) and uneven bars (9.325). Also tied for a sectional title in floor exercise (9.5).
Drea O’Connell, jr., Mount Horeb: Leads the state’s top-scoring team in either division. Took second in all-around in the sectional (37.65) and posted the top Division 2 qualifying mark in vaulting (9.45) and tied Shatrawka for a sectional title in floor exercise (9.5).
Autumn Tiede, jr., River Falls: Led Division 2 qualifiers in floor exercise (9.6).
Isabella Doege, sr., Waupun: Took third in all-around in the Mount Horeb sectional (35.625).
Grace O’Neil, jr., and Lexie Weier, so., Mount Horeb: Took fourth in her sectional in all-around (35.525) and took third in floor exercise (9.25). Joined by Weier (35.15 in all-around) to give the Vikings three qualifiers in all-around.