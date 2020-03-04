State gymnastics preview: Mount Horeb to fight to the finish with Whitefish Bay in Division 2

THE BASICS

What: The 50th WIAA state gymnastics tournament.

When: Friday-Saturday.

Where: Wisconsin Rapids High School, 1801 S. 16th Street, Wisconsin Rapids.

Tickets, parking: Tickets may be purchased at the door at $8 per session. Parking will be available for purchase in nearby lots.

On the air/streaming: All sessions will be streamed live via subscription on the www.WIAA.tv portal of the NFHS Network, at a fee of $10.99 per month. Archived streams will be available without a subscription at www.nfhsnetwork.com, 72 hours after the end of the event.

50th anniversary: The WIAA will honor the 50th anniversary of state gymnastics competition with a display of memorabilia, a video, and the presence of multiple state champions, record-holders and state Hall of Fame members.