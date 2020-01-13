Prep gymnastics outlook: Teams, athletes to watch during the season

Elisa Weier, sr., Mount Horeb: Finished 10th in Division 2 state all-around (35.267) and was 10th in Division 2 state meet in floor exercise (9.267).

Lexie Weier, so., Mount Horeb: Finished 15th at Division 2 state in floor exercise (9.117).

THINGS TO WATCH

Mount Horeb’s power: Veteran coach Martha Faust and the Vikings have an exceptionally deep and strong team this year, and have recorded the top team score of any team in the state this season, regardless of class (142.375 points). With junior Drea O’Connell a threat to challenge for first place in all four events and all-around, and a steady crew adding points in every event, the Vikings appear certain to battle for what would be a sixth WIAA Division 2 title.

Big Eight battle: No Big Eight Conference coach could agree to a favorite in the league race. When asked to pick three favorites, the coaches mentioned six of the league’s eight programs. Sun Prairie came out as the favorite, followed by a Middleton team that coach Kari Steck said has “depth that MHS or the conference hasn’t seen in years.” Madison Memorial and Janesville Craig are expected to battle for third place, followed by a very young Verona/Madison Edgewood program and Madison West.

Badger Conference outlook: Mount Horeb is the odds-on favorite in the conference, with an on-the-rise Milton/Edgerton crew expected to battle Waunakee/DeForest for the No. 2 spot and Watertown shooting for a top-five spot.

