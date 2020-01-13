Prep gymnastics: Mount Horeb's Drea O'Connell and her Vikings are flying high this season

That performance helped her earn the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area Gymnast of the Year award.

Faust said O’Connell’s goal is the same as the team’s: “Drea hopes to better her state finishes from last year,” the coach said.

O’Connell said her focus this year will be on climbing the scoring ladder in two events: “(I’ll be) working toward new skills on the vault and upgrading my floor tumbling passes,” she said. “Those are skills that I hope to be able to use later on in the season.”

O’Connell did not compete with the Vikings as a freshman, instead working with the Madtown Twisters club program. Last year, her performance was anything but a surprise to Faust and other area coaches.

“Drea is a very talented gymnast who not only excels in a sport that we love, she also enjoys the high school setting of competition with her peers,” Faust said. “Drea trains year-round and has attended several summer gymnastics camps.

She loves to dance; help choreograph her teammates’ routines and take part in team-bonding activities.”