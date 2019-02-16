There was no nail-biting finish, and no big upset, in this year's Badger Conference gymnastics meet.
Mount Horeb, which had a six-year run of conference titles snapped by five-hundredths of a point to Watertown last year, left no doubt of its return to the top of the league during Saturday's meet at Watertown.
The Vikings scored 142 points, finishing eight points ahead of Milton atop the eight-team field.
Mount Horeb sophomore Andrea O'Connell was the star of the day, sweeping first places in every event and winning the all-around with a score of 37.150 points.
O'Connell won the balance beam (9.3), floor exercise (9.45), vaulting (9.3) and uneven bars (9.1).
Teammate Sydney Stoenner, a freshman, was second in vaulting (9.25), and Vikings freshman Lexie Weier was second in floor exercise (9.15). Mount Horeb junior Elisa Weier was second in all-around (34.775), followed by Milton's Lindsey Heistman (34.750).
Big Eight Conference
After losing a close battle with Middleton in last year's conference meet, Sun Prairie roared back to win its fourth title in the plast five years, scoring 135.35 points to top Madison Memorial's runner-up total of 134.65.
The Cardinals' Amelia McDermott and Middleton's Jordan Baggot tied for first in all-around (34.450). Baggot also won floor exercise (9.3).
Other champions were Madison East/La Follette's Thea Bender on beam (9.35), Madison Memorial's Tea Hellen and Jaya Carlson in vaulting (9.0) and Janesville Craig's Olivia Rebout on bars (9.05).
Southern Lakes Conference
The Burlington co-op dominated the five-team race, scoring 143.8 points as senior Maddy Bronson won the all-around (37.150) and three individual events. Jefferson finished fifth, as junior Kayla Gehrmann took sixth in all-around (33.350) and was sixth in floor exercise (8.85).