MOUNT HOREB — In her first season with the Mount Horeb gymnastics team, sophomore Drea O’Connell has added quality to the perennially strong program while learning the value of competing for her school’s team.
O’Connell turned in the top all-around performance for both divisions at the 33rd annual Mount Horeb Viking Invitational on Saturday and led her team to the Red Division title.
“We have a really great team this year,” O’Connell said. “I think we can go far together.”
She won the balance beam (9.30), vaulting (9.225) and uneven bars (9.15) and placed second in the floor exercise (9.30) en route to a season-best 36.975 points and the Red Division all-around title.
“She had less bobbles on beam, she nailed her bars, her landings on floor were cleaner than what she had before our Christmas break and she stuck her vault,” Mount Horeb coach Martha Koller Faust said. “All four events were rock-solid for her today.”
O’Connell, who has trained at Madtown Twisters Gymnastics since she was 8 years old, competed in club gymnastics as a freshman and remains involved on the club level.
“She had the knack at a very young age,” said her mother, Kim Arneson-O’Connell, a 1978 Mount Horeb graduate who was a prep volleyball, basketball and track and field athlete. “A big piece of it was I had done high school sports and I knew how important relationships were. She wasn’t building relationships because she was spending every night at Madtown.
“I wanted her to get the experience of the high school team. She’s thrilled she’s made the move. … It’s fun to see it all clicking together. All those hundreds of hours she put in the gym are paying off. And she’s making good friends here and understanding the value of being part of a team where she goes to school.”
Dodgeville/Mineral Point junior Miah Lemanski (34.70) was second in the Red Division all-around, followed by Mount Horeb junior Elisa Weier (33.925) and Dodgeville/Mineral Point junior Tessa Bockhop (33.50).
Host Mount Horeb, ranked No. 1 in Division 2 in the Wisconsin High School Gymnastics Association honor roll, claimed the seven-team Red Division title with 138.075 points. The Vikings finished comfortably ahead of runner-up Dodgeville/Mineral Point (128.875).
“I’m very pleased,” said Koller Faust, whose team finished third at the WIAA Division 2 state meet last season. “We have a pretty young crew. Everyone loves to compete at their home invite. They really came out strong and they finished strong.”
The Vikings’ faith in each other was displayed by wearing “believe” decals. Drea O’Connell had hers on her face — on her left cheek.
“It’s to believe in yourself and the team,” she said.
Lorisa Shatrawka, a freshman for River Valley/Barneveld, was the floor exercise winner with 9.40 points.
The meet was divided by enrollment and Whitefish Bay, ranked second in Division 2 behind Mount Horeb, was the White Division winner with 140.70 points. Sun Prairie was second with a season-high 130.275, while Middleton earned third (128.40) among seven teams.
“We started adding some new skills into our routines, so I’m very pleased,” Sun Prairie coach Shannon Maly said. “We completed everything, which was our goal for today — just to come in and have nice, clean routines and add a few new skills and see how they would score. So, overall, I’m very impressed with the scores.”
Whitefish Bay sophomore Addie Gallun led Whitefish Bay, which has won the past three WIAA Division 2 state championships. Gallun (36.60) won the all-around. Teammate Emma Fox (34.95) took second.
Thea Bender, a freshman for the United Gymnastics team from Madison East and Madison La Follette, placed third with 34.850. Middleton senior Jordan Baggot was fourth (34.525) and Sun Prairie junior Amelia McDermott was fifth (33.775).
Gallun won vaulting (9.425), ahead of second-place Baggot (9.05) and third-place Bender (8.825). Gallun also won the floor exercise (9.325) and uneven bars (9.25). Bender was the balance beam champion (9.20).
McDermott also earned third on uneven bars (8.500).