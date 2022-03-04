'Our girls gave all they had': Mount Horeb gymnastics claims silver at Division 2 state meet

Mount Horeb senior Sydney Stoenner came up short of a first place all-around finish Friday at the WIAA Division 2 state gymnastics meet in Wisconsin Rapids.

But her 36.418 score was good for second, sending her onto the silver spot on the podium at Lincoln High School.

It was the big highlight for Mount Horeb, which took second (142.951) behind Whitefish Bay (143.150), the champion for the second year in a row.

"Our girls gave all they had but it just wasn't quite enough to bring home the gold," Mount Horeb coach Martha Koller-Faust said.

Glendale Nicolet's Cassi Hansen won the all-around championship with a score of 36.566.

Stoenner finishes her senior campaign on a high note following last year's state championship, where she took fourteenth (35.250).

The win extends Whitefish Bay's record number of Division 2 team state titles to 11.

Stoenner finished second on the vault to start the meet (9.217). She finished fifth in the uneven bar event (8.967).

Reedsburg's Emily Craker tied for second on the bars (9.050).

Craker followed up the bars by winning the balance beam (9.533), while the Viking's Lexie Weier took second (9.500).

Craker ended the night with a 35.533 all-around score, good for tenth.

In the floor exercise, the Vikings' pair of Stoenner (9.217) and Violet Statz (9.183) finished fourth and fifth.

Whitefish Bay's Kate Graham won with a 9.367.

"We were very excited to hear Sydney's, Lexie (Weier's) and Violet (Statz's) names called to the podium and just as excited to hear Mount Horeb called up for a team trophy," Koller-Faust said.

