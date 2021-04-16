Oregon's Kacey Mortenson, Middleton's Karina Sabol earn WIAC gymnastics honors

Oregon’s Kacey Mortenson, who competes for the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, and Middleton’s Karina Sabol of UW-Whitewater earned all-conference honors in gymnastics in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Mortenson was selected the 2021 WIAC Gymnast of the Year, based on voting by the league coaches, according to a WIAC release.

The all-conference team was announced for the top-six individuals in each event. The All-WIAC team was determined by using the average of the two highest scores during the season.

Mortenson won the all-around title in all four competitions during the 2021 campaign, including a season-best 37.950 against UW-Whitewater on March 23.

She earned All-WIAC recognition in four events – the all-around (37.8125 average of two highest scores), balance beam (9.575), uneven bars (9.475) and vault (9.525).

Her averages ranked second, third, fifth and sixth, respectively in the conference.

Mortenson was victorious in the balance beam against Winona State University on March 12, with a score of 9.650, and the vault against Hamline University on April 1, with a score of 9.550.