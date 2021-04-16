Oregon's Kacey Mortenson, Middleton's Karina Sabol earn WIAC gymnastics honors

Oregon’s Kacey Mortenson, who competes for the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, and Middleton’s Karina Sabol of UW-Whitewater earned all-conference honors in gymnastics in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Mortenson was selected the 2021 WIAC Gymnast of the Year, based on voting by the league coaches, according to a WIAC release.
The all-conference team was announced for the top-six individuals in each event. The All-WIAC team was determined by using the average of the two highest scores during the season.
Mortenson won the all-around title in all four competitions during the 2021 campaign, including a season-best 37.950 against UW-Whitewater on March 23.
She earned All-WIAC recognition in four events – the all-around (37.8125 average of two highest scores), balance beam (9.575), uneven bars (9.475) and vault (9.525).
Her averages ranked second, third, fifth and sixth, respectively in the conference.
Mortenson was victorious in the balance beam against Winona State University on March 12, with a score of 9.650, and the vault against Hamline University on April 1, with a score of 9.550.
Sabol was one of five Warhawks named to the all-WIAC team based on performance in the 2021 season, according to a release from UW-Whitewater.
Sabol was a selection on the floor exercise.
Sabol tied for fifth on floor with a top-two average of 9.5875. She also was all-conference last season after claiming the WIAC individual title in the event.
UW-Whitewater’s Blaise Wilson (Thornton, Colo./Legacy) was selected in four events, uneven bars, balance beam, floor exercise and all-around; Meg McGinley (Indianapolis, Ind./Cathedral) collected honors on vault and floor; Faith Mylin (Elgin, Ill./Harvest Christian Academy) garnered all-conference accolades on floor and all-around; and Lauren Goble (Aurora, Colo./Legend) on beam.
An all-sportsmanship team was chosen for individuals that displayed exemplary sportsmanship throughout the season. It included one member from each school.
2021 All-WIAC Women’s Gymnastics Team (WIAC release)
Vault
Name, School, Year, Hometown (High School)
Trinity Sawyer, Oshkosh, Sophomore, Alpharetta, Ga. (Northview)
Shadae Boone, Stout, Senior, Maple Grove, Minn. (Park Center)
Madi Vanderpool, La Crosse, Sophomore, Lenexa, Kan. (Shawnee Mission West)
Megan Hawkins, La Crosse, Junior, Concord, N.C. (Jay M. Robinson)
Meg McGinley, Whitewater, Sophomore, Indianapolis, Ind. (Cathedral)
Kacey Mortenson, La Crosse, Junior, Oregon, Wis. (Oregon)
Rahdea Jarvis, Oshkosh, Junior, Brookfield, Wis. (Central)
Uneven Bars
Kerrie Legault, La Crosse, Sophomore, Greenwood, Ind. (Center Grove)
Emily Buffington, Oshkosh, Freshman, Huntersville, N.C. (Lake Norman Charter)
Madi Vanderpool, La Crosse, Sophomore, Lenexa, Kan. (Shawnee Mission West)
Blaise Wilson, Whitewater, Senior, Thornton, Colo. (Legacy)
Kacey Mortenson, La Crosse, Junior, Oregon, Wis. (Oregon)
Trinity Sawyer, Oshkosh, Sophomore, Alpharetta, Ga. (Northview)
Emily Gilot, Oshkosh, Junior, St. Peters, Mo. (Living Word Christian)
Balance Beam
Blaise Wilson, Whitewater, Senior, Thornton, Colo. (Legacy)
Olivia Opheim, La Crosse, Junior, Grundy Center, Iowa (Grundy Center)
Lauren Goble, Whitewater, Freshman, Aurora, Colo. (Legend)
Kacey Mortenson, La Crosse, Junior, Oregon, Wis. (Oregon)
Emma Grant, La Crosse, Junior, Memphis, Tenn. (Briarcrest Christian School)
Tia Ravara, Eau Claire, Freshman, San Leandro, Calif. (Bishop O’Dowd)
Floor Exercise
Shadae Boone, Stout, Senior, Maple Grove, Minn. (Park Center)
Olivia Keller, Oshkosh, Junior, Bloomington, Ind. (Bloomington)
Emma Grant, La Crosse, Junior, Memphis, Tenn. (Briarcrest Christian School)
Faith Mylin, Whitewater, Sophomore, Elgin, Ill. (Harvest Christian Academy)
Meg McGinley, Whitewater, Sophomore, Indianapolis, Ind. (Cathedral)
Karina Sabol, Whitewater, Sophomore, Middleton, Wis. (Middleton)
Blaise Wilson, Whitewater, Senior, Thornton, Colo. (Legacy)
All-Around
Blaise Wilson, Whitewater, Senior, Thornton, Colo. (Legacy)
Kacey Mortenson, La Crosse, Junior, Oregon, Wis. (Oregon)
Emily Buffington, Oshkosh, Freshman, Huntersville, N.C. (Lake Norman Charter)
Annie Corbett, Gustavus Adolphus, Sophomore, Brookfield, Wis. (East)
Faith Mylin, Whitewater, Sophomore, Elgin, Ill. (Harvest Christian Academy)
Kiara Bruening, Stout, Freshman, Sedona, Ariz. (Red Rock)
All-Sportsmanship Team
Julia Hintermeister, Hamline, Sophomore, Rochester, Minn. (Mayo)
Meg McGinley, Whitewater, Sophomore, Indianapolis, Ind. (Cathedral)
Maddie Mullenbach, Stout, Senior, Austin, Minn. (Austin)
Alexis Sands, La Crosse, Senior, Cedar Rapids, Iowa (Solon)
Sophie Schmitz, Gustavus Adolphus, Freshman, Buffalo, Minn. (Rogers)
Mackenzie Velarde, Winona State, Junior, San Diego, Calif. (Mount Carmel)
Haley Volstad, Oshkosh, Sophomore, Brooklyn Park, Minn. (Park Center)
Abby Weber, Eau Claire, Sophomore, Sartell, Minn. (Sartell)