Mount Horeb tops Division 2 in coaches' state rankings for gymnastics
Viking Gymnastics Invitational

Mount Horeb's Drea O'Connell competes on floor exercise during the Viking Gymnastics Invitational in Mount Horeb, Wis., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The Mount Horeb gymnastics team led Division 2 in the recent Wisconsin Gymnastics Coaches Association state honor roll, which was for scores through late January.

GYMNASTICS

WISCONSIN GYMNASTICS COACHES ASSOCIATION

STATE HONOR ROLL

TEAM

(Previous ranking in parentheses)

Division 1

1, Wilmot co-op 144.375 (NR); 2, Hartford 140.65 (4); 3, Holmen 140.275 (2); 4, Glendale Nicolet 138.15 (NR); 5, Stevens Point 137.925 (NR); 6, Marshfield 137.625 (5); 7, Madison Memorial 137.35 (NR); 8, Milton/Edgerton 136.25 (11); 9, Janesville Craig 135.40 (6); 10, Menomonee Falls co-op 135 (3); 11, Mequon Homestead 134.85; 12, Middleton 134.525 (NR); 13, Brookfield East/Central 131.40 (NR); 14, Verona/Madison Edgewood 131.40 (10); 15, Burlington co-op 131.30 (NR); 16, Mukwonago co-op 130.75 (8).

Division 2

1, Mount Horeb 142.825 (1); 2, Whitefish Bay 138.30 (NR); 3, Elkhorn 137.825 (2); 4, West Salem co-op 134.525 (5); 5, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro 134.425 (4); 6, River Falls 132.60; 7, Waupun 132.50 (9); 8, Sparta 132.425 (NR); 9, Baraboo 130.65 (7); 10, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 127.5 (10); 11, Antigo 126.825 (11); 12, Platteville co-op 126.525 (12); 13, Menomonie 126.25 (NR); 14, Medford co-op 125.65 (NR); 15, Viroqua co-op 123.35 (NR).

INDIVIDUAL

(Note: Listed are the No. 1 scorer statewide and any area athletes in the top 10 statewide or the top-ranked area athlete.)

Division 1

All-around: 1, Caelen Lansing, La Crosse Logan/Central 37.85; 12, Olivia Rebout, Janesville Craig, 35.6.

Balance beam: 1, Malia Bronson, Wilmot co-op, 9.75; 6, Ireland Olstad, Milton/Edgerton, 9.35; 7, Tea Hellen, Madison Memorial, 9.35; 10, Brooke Girard, Milton/Edgerton, 9.15.

Floor exercise: 1, Caelen Lansing, La Crosse Logan/Central 9.7; 14, Meghan Hurtgen, Watertown, 9.25.

Uneven bars: 1, Taylor Raskin, Mequon Homestead, 9.7; 4, Olivia Rebout, Janesville Craig, 9.375.

Vaulting: 1, Caelen Lansing, La Crosse Logan/Central, 9.625; 7, Ariyana Stalsberg, Janesville Craig, 9.3.

Division 2

All-around: 1, Drea O’Connell, Mount Horeb, 37.65; 2, Grace O’Neil, Mount Horeb, 36.05; 8, Lexie Weier, Mount Horeb, 35.325; 9, Sydney Stoenner, Mount Horeb, 35.25.

Balance beam: 1, Drea O’Connell, Mount Horeb, 9.55; 6, Grace O’Neil, Mount Horeb, 9.1.

Floor exercise: 1, Ella Hemker, Sparta, 9.525; 2, Grace O’Neil, Mount Horeb, 9.35; 3, Lexie Weier, Mount Horeb, 9.35.

Uneven bars: 1, Drea O’Connell, Mount Horeb, 9.3; 5, Grace O’Neil, Mount Horeb, 8.8; 7, Sydney Stoenner, Mount Horeb, 8.725.

Vaulting: 1, Drea O’Connell, Mount Horeb, 9.5; 4, Lexie Weier, Mount Horeb, 9.275; 5, Sydney Stoenner, Mount Horeb, 9.25; 8, Elisa Weier, Mount Horeb, 9.05.

-- agate, Colton Mosley 

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

