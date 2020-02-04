Mount Horeb tops Division 2 in coaches' state rankings for gymnastics

The Mount Horeb gymnastics team led Division 2 in the recent Wisconsin Gymnastics Coaches Association state honor roll, which was for scores through late January.
GYMNASTICS
WISCONSIN GYMNASTICS COACHES ASSOCIATION
STATE HONOR ROLL
TEAM
(Previous ranking in parentheses)
Division 1
1, Wilmot co-op 144.375 (NR); 2, Hartford 140.65 (4); 3, Holmen 140.275 (2); 4, Glendale Nicolet 138.15 (NR); 5, Stevens Point 137.925 (NR); 6, Marshfield 137.625 (5); 7, Madison Memorial 137.35 (NR); 8, Milton/Edgerton 136.25 (11); 9, Janesville Craig 135.40 (6); 10, Menomonee Falls co-op 135 (3); 11, Mequon Homestead 134.85; 12, Middleton 134.525 (NR); 13, Brookfield East/Central 131.40 (NR); 14, Verona/Madison Edgewood 131.40 (10); 15, Burlington co-op 131.30 (NR); 16, Mukwonago co-op 130.75 (8).
Division 2
1, Mount Horeb 142.825 (1); 2, Whitefish Bay 138.30 (NR); 3, Elkhorn 137.825 (2); 4, West Salem co-op 134.525 (5); 5, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro 134.425 (4); 6, River Falls 132.60; 7, Waupun 132.50 (9); 8, Sparta 132.425 (NR); 9, Baraboo 130.65 (7); 10, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 127.5 (10); 11, Antigo 126.825 (11); 12, Platteville co-op 126.525 (12); 13, Menomonie 126.25 (NR); 14, Medford co-op 125.65 (NR); 15, Viroqua co-op 123.35 (NR).
INDIVIDUAL
(Note: Listed are the No. 1 scorer statewide and any area athletes in the top 10 statewide or the top-ranked area athlete.)
Division 1
All-around: 1, Caelen Lansing, La Crosse Logan/Central 37.85; 12, Olivia Rebout, Janesville Craig, 35.6.
Balance beam: 1, Malia Bronson, Wilmot co-op, 9.75; 6, Ireland Olstad, Milton/Edgerton, 9.35; 7, Tea Hellen, Madison Memorial, 9.35; 10, Brooke Girard, Milton/Edgerton, 9.15.
Floor exercise: 1, Caelen Lansing, La Crosse Logan/Central 9.7; 14, Meghan Hurtgen, Watertown, 9.25.
Uneven bars: 1, Taylor Raskin, Mequon Homestead, 9.7; 4, Olivia Rebout, Janesville Craig, 9.375.
Vaulting: 1, Caelen Lansing, La Crosse Logan/Central, 9.625; 7, Ariyana Stalsberg, Janesville Craig, 9.3.
Division 2
All-around: 1, Drea O’Connell, Mount Horeb, 37.65; 2, Grace O’Neil, Mount Horeb, 36.05; 8, Lexie Weier, Mount Horeb, 35.325; 9, Sydney Stoenner, Mount Horeb, 35.25.
Balance beam: 1, Drea O’Connell, Mount Horeb, 9.55; 6, Grace O’Neil, Mount Horeb, 9.1.
Floor exercise: 1, Ella Hemker, Sparta, 9.525; 2, Grace O’Neil, Mount Horeb, 9.35; 3, Lexie Weier, Mount Horeb, 9.35.
Uneven bars: 1, Drea O’Connell, Mount Horeb, 9.3; 5, Grace O’Neil, Mount Horeb, 8.8; 7, Sydney Stoenner, Mount Horeb, 8.725.
Vaulting: 1, Drea O’Connell, Mount Horeb, 9.5; 4, Lexie Weier, Mount Horeb, 9.275; 5, Sydney Stoenner, Mount Horeb, 9.25; 8, Elisa Weier, Mount Horeb, 9.05.
-- agate, Colton Mosley