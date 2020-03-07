Mount Horeb's Drea O'Connell takes second in all-around at WIAA state gymnastics

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Mount Horeb junior Drea O’Connell brought home two individual championships in Division 2 at the WIAA state gymnastics meet Saturday.
O’Connell won the floor exercise and the balance beam, finished second on the uneven bars and placed third in vaulting.
Her performance came after Mount Horeb won its sixth team championship Friday. The team was cheered on by its boisterous backers each day. The Vikings were greeted with a parade through Mount Horeb on Saturday night — the team celebrating with a fire truck and police escort.
O’Connell finished as the Division 2 all-around runner-up behind Whitefish Bay junior Addie Gallun. Gallun defended her all-around title, scoring 37.55 points, edging O’Connell (37.25). Lorisa Shatrawka, a sophomore from the River Valley/Barneveld team, was fifth (35.933).
“It was really close,” Mount Horeb coach Martha Koller Faust said about the all-around competition. “It was neck-and-neck the whole day. Andrea had her eye on that, too. But it was just out of reach. … All of our individual qualifiers did a stellar job today.”
O’Connell took the floor exercise title with a total of 9.567. Shatrawka was second (9.467), Mount Horeb junior Grace O’Neil finished fourth (9.35).
“The floor exercise was our second event and our girls put on a great show,” Koller Faust said. “Drea rocked it. She did a great job on her routine and put together the score to catch, and no one did.”
O’Connell earned first on beam with 9.333, just ahead of runner-up Gallun (9.317). Miah Lemanski, a senior from Dodgeville/Mineral Point, tied for fourth (9.2).
“To have that as our first rotation, the girls did well,” Koller Faust said. “Andrea set the bar high with a 9.333.”
Gallun claimed first on bars (9.383) and vault (9.533). O’Connell took second on bars (9.033). Shatrawka was tied for fourth (8.733).
O’Connell was third (9.317) and Shatrawka fourth (9.3) in vaulting.
“It was a very emotional time, with winning the team championship and having two girls get on the podium,” Koller Faust said.
Junior Miranda Knabe of Menomonee Falls/Germantown was the Division 1 all-around winner with a 38.15 score. Knabe was second on bars and vault and tied for third on beam.
Janesville Craig sophomore Olivia Rebout earned fifth on vault (9.350) in Division 1. Madison Memorial senior Tea Hellen tied for sixth on the beam (9.567).
Other winners included Araceli De Leo Lopez, a sophomore from the Franklin co-op, on the beam (9.867); senior Gracie Moran of the Waukesha West co-op on bars (9.617); and senior Gracie Holland of Marshfield in vaulting (9.583). Wilmot co-op sophomore Annie Murphy and Hartford junior Emily Perkowski tied for the floor exercise title with 9.5s.