Mount Horeb's Drea O'Connell takes second in all-around at WIAA state gymnastics

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Mount Horeb junior Drea O’Connell brought home two individual championships in Division 2 at the WIAA state gymnastics meet Saturday.

O’Connell won the floor exercise and the balance beam, finished second on the uneven bars and placed third in vaulting.

Her performance came after Mount Horeb won its sixth team championship Friday. The team was cheered on by its boisterous backers each day. The Vikings were greeted with a parade through Mount Horeb on Saturday night — the team celebrating with a fire truck and police escort.

O’Connell finished as the Division 2 all-around runner-up behind Whitefish Bay junior Addie Gallun. Gallun defended her all-around title, scoring 37.55 points, edging O’Connell (37.25). Lorisa Shatrawka, a sophomore from the River Valley/Barneveld team, was fifth (35.933).

“It was really close,” Mount Horeb coach Martha Koller Faust said about the all-around competition. “It was neck-and-neck the whole day. Andrea had her eye on that, too. But it was just out of reach. … All of our individual qualifiers did a stellar job today.”

O’Connell took the floor exercise title with a total of 9.567. Shatrawka was second (9.467), Mount Horeb junior Grace O’Neil finished fourth (9.35).

“The floor exercise was our second event and our girls put on a great show,” Koller Faust said. “Drea rocked it. She did a great job on her routine and put together the score to catch, and no one did.”

O’Connell earned first on beam with 9.333, just ahead of runner-up Gallun (9.317). Miah Lemanski, a senior from Dodgeville/Mineral Point, tied for fourth (9.2).

“To have that as our first rotation, the girls did well,” Koller Faust said. “Andrea set the bar high with a 9.333.”

Gallun claimed first on bars (9.383) and vault (9.533). O’Connell took second on bars (9.033). Shatrawka was tied for fourth (8.733).

O’Connell was third (9.317) and Shatrawka fourth (9.3) in vaulting.

“It was a very emotional time, with winning the team championship and having two girls get on the podium,” Koller Faust said.

Junior Miranda Knabe of Menomonee Falls/Germantown was the Division 1 all-around winner with a 38.15 score. Knabe was second on bars and vault and tied for third on beam.

Janesville Craig sophomore Olivia Rebout earned fifth on vault (9.350) in Division 1. Madison Memorial senior Tea Hellen tied for sixth on the beam (9.567).

Other winners included Araceli De Leo Lopez, a sophomore from the Franklin co-op, on the beam (9.867); senior Gracie Moran of the Waukesha West co-op on bars (9.617); and senior Gracie Holland of Marshfield in vaulting (9.583). Wilmot co-op sophomore Annie Murphy and Hartford junior Emily Perkowski tied for the floor exercise title with 9.5s.

WIAA STATE INDIVIDUAL GYMNASTICS | RESULTS

WIAA STATE INDIVIDUAL MEET

At Wisconsin Rapids High School

DIVISION 1

Balance beam: 1, De Leo Lopez, Franklin co-op, 9.867; 2, Gersmeyer, Menomonee Falls/Germantown, 9.717; 3 (tie), Kenney, Hartford, 9.7; 3 (tie), Knabe, Menomonee Falls/Germantown, 9.7; 5, Perkowski, Hartford, 9.617; 6 (tie), Hellen, Madison Memorial, 9.567; 6 (tie), Corcoran, Kenosha Tremper co-op, 9.567; 8 (tie), Raskin, Homestead, 9.5; 8 (tie), Mathis, Hartford, 9.5; 10, Holland, Marshfield, 9.483; 14, Olstad, Milton/Edgerton, 9.333; 20, Dohnal, Verona/Edgewood, 9.083; 22, Rebout, Janesville Craig, 8.733; 23, Hurtgen, Watertown, 8.650; 24, Huxtable, Madison West, 8.183; 25, Thompson, Waunakee/DeForest, 8.133.

Floor exercise: 1 (tie), Murphy, Wilmot co-op, 9.5; 1 (tie), Perkowski, Hartford , 9.5; 3, Dalamangas, Franklin co-op; 4, Hansen, Glendale Nicolet, 9.45; 5, Losch, Kenosha Tremper co-op, 9.433; 6, Pye, Wilmot co-op, 9.417; 7 (tie), Malone, Glendale Nicolet, 9.4; 7 (tie), Holland, Marshfield, 9.4; 9, Corcoran, Kenosha Tremper co-op, 9.317; 10 (tie), Morrison, Hartland Arrowhead, 9.3; 10 (tie), Kenney, Hartford, 9.3; 12, Hershberger, Madison Memorial, 9.183; 16, Dohnal, Verona/Edgewood, 9.117; 17, Engelkes, Middleton, 9.083; 22, Yehle, Madison Memorial, 8.917; 24, Hurtgen, Watertown, 8.817.

Uneven bars: 1, Moran, Waukesha West co-op, 9.617; 2, Knabe, Menomonee Falls/Germantown, 9.6; 3, Raskin, Homestead, 9.567; 4, Holland, Marshfield, 9.433; 5, Penney, Brookfield East/Central, 9.383; 6, Lansing, La Crosse Logan/Central, 9.367; 7, Kenney, Hartford, 9.333; 8, Rios, Kenosha Tremper co-op, 9.267; 9, Lauber, Franklin co-op; 10, Murphy, Wilmot co-op, 9.233; 13, Rebout, Janesville Craig, 8.9; 18, Bender, Madison East/La Follette, 8.517; 20, O’Keefe, Madison Memorial, 8.283; 22, Hurtgen, Watertown, 8.2; 23, Weiler, Middleton, 7.85; 24, Rios, Madison Memorial, 7.833.

Vault: 1, Holland, Marshfield, 9.583; 2, Knabe, Menomonee Falls/Germantown, 9.433; 3, Dalamangas, Franklin co-op, 9.417; 4, Losch, Kenosha Tremper co-op, 9.383; 5, Rebout, Janesville Craig, 9.350; 6 (tie), McNally, Holmen, 9.267; 6 (tie), Raskin, Homestead, 9.267; 6 (tie), Murphy, Wilmot co-op, 9.267; 9, Malone, Glendale Nicolet, 9.233; 10, Penney, Brookfield East/Central, 9.217; 14, Dunk, Milton/Edgerton, 9.083; 18, Dohnal, Verona/Edgewood, 8.850; 19, Hellen, Madison Memorial, 8.833; 20, Engelkes, Middleton, 8.817; 21, Guelker, Sun Prairie, 8.75; 25, Crowley, Verona/Edgewood, 8.167; 26, Hurtgen, Watertown, 7.633.

All-around: 1, Knabe, Menomonee Falls/Germantown, 38.15; 2, Holland, Marshfield, 37.899; 3, Murphy, Wilmot Union co-op, 37.7; 4, Raskin, Mequon Homestead, 37.467; 5, Perkowski, Hartford, 37.3; 6, Losch, Kenosha Tremper co-op, 37.250; 7, Penney, Brookfield East/Central, 37; 8, Moran, Waukesha West co-op, 36.951; 9, Menzia, Franklin co-op, 36.866; 10, Kenney, Hartford Union, 36.783; 16, Rebout, Janesville Craig, 35.483; 17, Engelkes, Middleton, 35.433; 22, Dohnal, Verona/Edgewood, 34.833; 23, Crowley, Verona/Edgewood, 34.267; 24, Hellen, Madison Memorial, 33.733; 25, Hurtgen, Watertown, 33.3.

DIVISION 2

Balance beam: 1, O’Connell, Mount Horeb, 9.333; 2, Gallun, Whitefish Bay, 9.317; 3, Britz, Whitefish Bay, 9.217; 4 (tie), Hemker, Sparta, 9.2; 4 (tie), Lemanski, Dodgeville/Mineral Point, 9.2; 6 (tie), Miller, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau co-op, 9.133; 6 (tie), Tiede, River Falls, 9.133; 8, Wedmayer, West Bend East, 9.117; 9, Doege, Waupun, 9.067; 10, L. Weier, Mount Horeb, 8.883; 16, Kuhnau, Sauk Prairie, 8.483; 18, Shatrawka, River Valley/Barneveld, 8.433.

Floor exercise: 1, O’Connell, Mount Horeb, 9.567; 2, Shatrawka, River Valley/Barneveld, 9.467; 3, Tiede, River Falls, 9.433; 4, O’Neil, Mount Horeb, 9.35; 5, Wiegand, Sparta, 9.333; 6, Gallun, Whitefish Bay, 9.317; 7, Kirchner, Whitefish Bay, 9.3; 8 (tie), Doege, Waupun, 9.267; 8 (tie), Britz, Whitefish Bay, 9.267; 10, Clark, Sparta, 9.233.

Uneven bars: 1, Gallun, Whitefish Bay, 9.383; 2, O’Connell, Mount Horeb, 9.033; 3, Lockhart, Elkhorn Area, 8.8; 4 (tie), Doege, Waupun, 8.733; 4 (tie), Shatrawka, River Valley/Barneveld, 8.733; 4 (tie), Lockhart, Elkhorn Area, 8.733; 7, Graham, Whitefish Bay, 8.7; 8 (tie), Sonday, Washburn, 8.583; 8 (tie), Tiede, River Falls, 8.583; 10, O’Neil, Mount Horeb, 8.483; 15, E. Weier, Mount Horeb, 8.217;

Vault: 1, Gallun, Whitefish Bay, 9.533; 2, Wiegand, Sparta, 9.467; 3, O’Connell, Mount Horeb, 9.317; 4, Shatrawka, River Valley/Barneveld, 9.3; 5, Hemker, Sparta, 9.267; 6, Sonday, Washburn, 9.233; 7, Clark, Sparta, 9.150; 8, Britz, Whitefish Bay, 9.117; 9, Tiede, River Falls, 9.1; 10, Lemanski, Dodgeville/Mineral Point, 9.0; 11, Stoenner, Mount Horeb, 8.883; 16, L. Weier, Mount Horeb, 8.733; 19, O’Neil, Mount Horeb, 8.65.

All-around: 1, Gallun, Whitefish Bay, 37.55; 2, O’Connell, 37.25; 3, Tide, River Falls, 36.249; 4, Britz, Whitefish Bay, 35.968; 5, Shatrawka, River Valley/Barneveld, 35.933; 6, Doege, Waupun, 35.767; 7, Lockhart, Elkhorn Area, 35.599; 8, Lemanski, Dodgeville/Mineral Point, 35.5; 9, O’Neil, Mount Horeb, 35.35; 10, L. Weier, Mount Horeb, 35.133. At Wisconsin Rapids High School.

