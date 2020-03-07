Mount Horeb's Drea O'Connell takes second in all-around at WIAA state gymnastics

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Mount Horeb junior Drea O’Connell brought home two individual championships in Division 2 at the WIAA state gymnastics meet Saturday.

O’Connell won the floor exercise and the balance beam, finished second on the uneven bars and placed third in vaulting.

Her performance came after Mount Horeb won its sixth team championship Friday. The team was cheered on by its boisterous backers each day. The Vikings were greeted with a parade through Mount Horeb on Saturday night — the team celebrating with a fire truck and police escort.

O’Connell finished as the Division 2 all-around runner-up behind Whitefish Bay junior Addie Gallun. Gallun defended her all-around title, scoring 37.55 points, edging O’Connell (37.25). Lorisa Shatrawka, a sophomore from the River Valley/Barneveld team, was fifth (35.933).

“It was really close,” Mount Horeb coach Martha Koller Faust said about the all-around competition. “It was neck-and-neck the whole day. Andrea had her eye on that, too. But it was just out of reach. … All of our individual qualifiers did a stellar job today.”

O’Connell took the floor exercise title with a total of 9.567. Shatrawka was second (9.467), Mount Horeb junior Grace O’Neil finished fourth (9.35).