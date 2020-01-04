Mount Horeb rules at its 34th annual event

River Valley/Barneveld’s Lorisa Shatrawka, a sophomore at Barneveld, won the floor exercise (9.325) and uneven bars (9.125) and finished as all-around runner-up (36.275).

O’Neil won the balance beam (9.10) and was third in the all-around (36.05), including a personal-best 9.30 on the floor (good for second place). O’Neil finished ahead of teammates Sydney Stoenner (34.75), Lexie Weier (33.95) and Elisa Weier (33.05) in the all-around.

“Our girls love to perform in our home gym with our home crowd,” Koller Faust said. “Every girl put something new on one of their four events, so that was really nice to see them putting in some new skills. We still have to brush up on a few things. But overall, it was just an awesome day.”

Among the White Division all-around champions, McDermott was the vault winner (9.00), while Britz was tops on the floor (9.175).

Sun Prairie junior Ellie Studier won the balance beam (9.05). Middleton sophomore Megg Weiler earned first in uneven bars (8.60) and finished fourth in the all-around (33.975).

In addition to her personal-best all-around, McDermott wound up with season highs on the floor exercise, uneven bars and vault.

“I’ve really been working on the floor to get my tumbling back to where it was last year … and I’ve been working to get more consistency on the bars,” McDermott said. “I’m really happy. I know there still is a lot more that I can do. I can see where I can add more points, but I’m excited.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Bucky! Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email! Stay connected to Badger sports with our FREE daily email featuring all of our Wisconsin athletics content, delivered straight to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.