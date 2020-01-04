Mount Horeb rules at its 34th annual event

MOUNT HOREB — Throughout years of excellence, the Mount Horeb gymnastics team has maintained a team-first, family focus in what is, essentially, an individual sport.
The Vikings also have developed a depth of talent and demonstrated a supportive attitude during competition. Those same characteristics remain this season for Mount Horeb, the top-ranked team in WIAA Division 2.
“I think that brings us really far as a team,” Vikings junior Grace O’Neil said. “We lift each other up when we have a bad routine. We give each other pep talks or say `Good job,’ and we give each other hugs. That helps. Having support really helps.”
Mount Horeb showed off its camaraderie and depth Saturday, compiling the highest team score at the 34th annual Mount Horeb Viking Gymnastics Invitational.
“Our team chemistry this year is just amazing,” said Mount Horeb coach Martha Koller Faust, whose team finished as WIAA Division 2 runner-up last season. “Whether it’s the Green Bay Packers or Mount Horeb gymnastics, you need to build that unity. It definitely makes coaching a lot more fun.”
Mount Horeb had five gymnasts in the top six all-around finishes — led by all-around winner Drea O’Connell (36.675) and third-place O’Neil — and won the Red Division with 142.825 points.
The White Division winner was Whitefish Bay (138.375), the four-time defending WIAA Division 2 champion that competed with the larger schools at Saturday’s meet. Middleton (131.10) was the White Division runner-up. Third-place Sun Prairie (129.775) was led by senior Amelia McDermott, who scored a personal best 35.35 while tying Whitefish Bay sophomore Anneh Britz for first place in the White Division all-around.
“Coming off the winter break, we have been working pretty hard on adding skills,” McDermott said. “So, I wasn’t worried about my score as much, but just hitting all my routines. And I think that paid off pretty well. I felt like I did really well.”
Mount Horeb finished comfortably ahead of runner-up River Valley/Barneveld (126.075) in the Red Division.
“We have a lot of good girls and this year we put in a lot of new skills,” said O’Connell, last season’s state all-around runner-up in Division 2. “Everybody is really doing well and sticking their routines. It’s been a great season so far. We think that, yes, it’s an individual sport, but we also are a team and we have to work together as a team and believe in each other.”
O’Connell, a junior, was the vault winner with a 9.50 total and finished with the meet’s best all-around mark.
“It wasn’t my best meet, but I’m happy with the outcome,” O’Connell said.
River Valley/Barneveld’s Lorisa Shatrawka, a sophomore at Barneveld, won the floor exercise (9.325) and uneven bars (9.125) and finished as all-around runner-up (36.275).
O’Neil won the balance beam (9.10) and was third in the all-around (36.05), including a personal-best 9.30 on the floor (good for second place). O’Neil finished ahead of teammates Sydney Stoenner (34.75), Lexie Weier (33.95) and Elisa Weier (33.05) in the all-around.
“Our girls love to perform in our home gym with our home crowd,” Koller Faust said. “Every girl put something new on one of their four events, so that was really nice to see them putting in some new skills. We still have to brush up on a few things. But overall, it was just an awesome day.”
Among the White Division all-around champions, McDermott was the vault winner (9.00), while Britz was tops on the floor (9.175).
Sun Prairie junior Ellie Studier won the balance beam (9.05). Middleton sophomore Megg Weiler earned first in uneven bars (8.60) and finished fourth in the all-around (33.975).
In addition to her personal-best all-around, McDermott wound up with season highs on the floor exercise, uneven bars and vault.
“I’ve really been working on the floor to get my tumbling back to where it was last year … and I’ve been working to get more consistency on the bars,” McDermott said. “I’m really happy. I know there still is a lot more that I can do. I can see where I can add more points, but I’m excited.”