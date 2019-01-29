Try 1 month for 99¢
Mount Horeb's Elisa Weier does her routine for the floor exercise competition during the 33rd annual Mount Horeb Viking gymnastics invitational at Mount Horeb High School in Mount Horeb, Wis., Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The Mount Horeb girls gymnastics team was ranked No. 1 in Division 2 in the Wisconsin High School Gymnastics Association state honor roll.

The Franklin co-op topped Division 1.

GYMNASTICS

WISCONSIN HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS ASSOCIATION

STATE HONOR ROLL

Note: Teams and individuals are ranked according to their best scores of the season through Jan. 20.

TEAMS

DIVISION 1

1, Franklin co-op, 145.7 points; 2, Hartford, 142.85; 3, Burlington co-op, 141.25; 4, Kenosha Bradford co-op, 140.375; 5, Waukesha West co-op, 140.45; 6, Hudson, 140.25; 7, Mequon Homestead, 138.000; 8, Marshfield, 137.275; 9, Milton, 136.775; 10, Stevens Point, 134.65.

Area honorable mention: 11, Sun Prairie, 134.575; 12, Janesville Craig, 133.875; 13, Madison Memorial, 133.625; 15, Waunakee/DeForest, 133.375; 17, Watertown, 128.95; 18, Madison West, 127.925; 21, Madison East/La Follette, 119.025.

DIVISION 2

1, Mount Horeb, 141.675; 2, Whitefish Bay, 141.1; 3, Elkhorn, 137.575; 4, River Falls, 136.5; 5, West Salem co-op, 135.7; 6, Ashland, 135.425; 7, Grantsburg co-op, 130.1; 8, Dodgeville/Mineral Point, 129.65; 9, Waupun, 129.475; 10, Menomonie, 125.45.

Area honorable mention: 13, Jefferson 124.225; 14, Sauk Prairie 123.8; 15, River Valley 123.725.

INDIVIDUALS

Note: Top three individuals statewide and top-20 individuals from area programs are listed.

DIVISION 1

Vaulting: 1, Gracie Holland, Marshfield, 9.55 points; 2, Annie Mularski, Hartford, 9.475; 3 (tie), Ava Jensen, Hudson, Emma Loen, Eau Claire Memorial/North, and Holli Anderson, Franklin co-op, 9.4. Area: 9, Thea Bender, Madison East/La Follette, 9.25; 15, Lindsey Heitsman, Milton, 9.1.

Uneven bars: 1, Gracie Holland, Marshfield, 9.75; 2, Annie Mularski, Hartford, 9.575; 3, Paige Hillman, Hudson, 9.55. Area: 12, Kayla Gonsiorowski, Milton, 9.2; 20, Olivia Rebout, Janesville Craig, 8.9.

Balance beam: 1, Holli Anderson, Franklin co-op, 9.525; 2, Annie Mularski, Hartford, 9.475; 3, Georgia Williams, Waukesha West co-op, 9.425. Area: 5, Lindsey Heitsman, Milton, 9.35; 8, Ireland Olstad, Milton, 9.3; 17, Thea Bender, Madison East/La follette, 9.2.

Floor exercise: 1 (tie), Harley Bartels, Holmen, and Krystal Nelson, Franklin co-op, 9.475; 3 (tie), Caelen Lansing, La Crosse Logan/Central, and Gracie Holland, Marshfield, 9.4. Area: 14 (tie), Ariyana Stalsberg, Janesville Craig, and Tailyn Keller, Waunakee/DeForest, 9.175; 18, Jaya Carlson, Madison Memorial, 9.15.

All-around: 1, Annie Mularski, Hartford, 37.85; 2, Gracie Holland, Marshfield, 37.625; 3, Krystal Nelson, Franklin co-op, 37.45. Area: 15, Lindsey Heitsman, Milton, 35.65; 17, Thea Bender, Madison East/La Follette, 35.45.

DIVISION 2

Vaulting: 1, Addie Gallun, Whitefish Bay, 9.425; 2, Miah Lemanski, Dodgeville/Mineral Point, 9.4; 3, Payton Jenks-Recker, Monona Grove, 9.275. Other area: 5, Drea O’Connell, Mount Horeb, 9.25; 17, Elisa Weier, Mount Horeb, 8.8; 20, Lorisa Shatrawka, River Valley, 8.8.

Uneven bars: 1, Drea O’Connell, Mount Horeb, 9.6; 2, Addie Gallun, Whitefish Bay, 9.4; 3, Grace O’Neil, Mount Horeb, 9.25. Other area: 8, Tessa Bockhop, Dodgeville/Mineral Point, 8.85; 9, Miah Lemanski, Dodgeville/Mineral Point, 8.75.

Balance beam: 1, Addie Gallun, Whitefish Bay, 9.425; 2 (tie), Drea O’Connell, Mount Horeb, and Lorisa Shatrawka, River Valley, 9.3. Other area: 4, Grace O’Neil, Mount Horeb, 9.25; 12, Kayla Gehrmann, Jefferson, 8.9; 19 (tie), Elisa Weier, Mount Horeb, Miah Lemanski, Dodgeville/Mineral Point, and Payton Jenks-Recker, Monona Grove, 8.7.

Floor exercise: 1, Drea O’Connell, Mount Horeb, 9.6; 2, Autumn Tiede, River Falls, 9.525; 3, Natalie Swick, River Falls, 9.5. Other area: 5, Lorisa Shatrawka, River Valley, 9.4; 9, Elisa Weier, Mount Horeb, 9.225; 15, Payton Jenks-Recker, Monona Grove, 9.125; 18, Miah Lemanski, Dodgeville/Mineral Point, 9.1.

All-around: 1, Drea O’Connell, Mount Horeb, 37.275; 2, Addie Gallun, Whitefish Bay, 37.1; 3, Ella Krause, West Salem co-op, 36.2. Other area: 4, Miah Lemanski, Dodgeville/Mineral Point, 35.65; 7, Lorisa Shatrawka, River Valley, 35.425; 11, Payton Jenks-Recker, Monona Grove, 34.85; 14, Elisa Weier, Mount Horeb, 34.525.

