The Mount Horeb girls gymnastics team was ranked No. 1 in Division 2 in the Wisconsin High School Gymnastics Association state honor roll.
The Franklin co-op topped Division 1.
GYMNASTICS
WISCONSIN HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS ASSOCIATION
STATE HONOR ROLL
Note: Teams and individuals are ranked according to their best scores of the season through Jan. 20.
TEAMS
DIVISION 1
1, Franklin co-op, 145.7 points; 2, Hartford, 142.85; 3, Burlington co-op, 141.25; 4, Kenosha Bradford co-op, 140.375; 5, Waukesha West co-op, 140.45; 6, Hudson, 140.25; 7, Mequon Homestead, 138.000; 8, Marshfield, 137.275; 9, Milton, 136.775; 10, Stevens Point, 134.65.
Area honorable mention: 11, Sun Prairie, 134.575; 12, Janesville Craig, 133.875; 13, Madison Memorial, 133.625; 15, Waunakee/DeForest, 133.375; 17, Watertown, 128.95; 18, Madison West, 127.925; 21, Madison East/La Follette, 119.025.
DIVISION 2
1, Mount Horeb, 141.675; 2, Whitefish Bay, 141.1; 3, Elkhorn, 137.575; 4, River Falls, 136.5; 5, West Salem co-op, 135.7; 6, Ashland, 135.425; 7, Grantsburg co-op, 130.1; 8, Dodgeville/Mineral Point, 129.65; 9, Waupun, 129.475; 10, Menomonie, 125.45.
Area honorable mention: 13, Jefferson 124.225; 14, Sauk Prairie 123.8; 15, River Valley 123.725.
INDIVIDUALS
Note: Top three individuals statewide and top-20 individuals from area programs are listed.
DIVISION 1
Vaulting: 1, Gracie Holland, Marshfield, 9.55 points; 2, Annie Mularski, Hartford, 9.475; 3 (tie), Ava Jensen, Hudson, Emma Loen, Eau Claire Memorial/North, and Holli Anderson, Franklin co-op, 9.4. Area: 9, Thea Bender, Madison East/La Follette, 9.25; 15, Lindsey Heitsman, Milton, 9.1.
Uneven bars: 1, Gracie Holland, Marshfield, 9.75; 2, Annie Mularski, Hartford, 9.575; 3, Paige Hillman, Hudson, 9.55. Area: 12, Kayla Gonsiorowski, Milton, 9.2; 20, Olivia Rebout, Janesville Craig, 8.9.
Balance beam: 1, Holli Anderson, Franklin co-op, 9.525; 2, Annie Mularski, Hartford, 9.475; 3, Georgia Williams, Waukesha West co-op, 9.425. Area: 5, Lindsey Heitsman, Milton, 9.35; 8, Ireland Olstad, Milton, 9.3; 17, Thea Bender, Madison East/La follette, 9.2.
Floor exercise: 1 (tie), Harley Bartels, Holmen, and Krystal Nelson, Franklin co-op, 9.475; 3 (tie), Caelen Lansing, La Crosse Logan/Central, and Gracie Holland, Marshfield, 9.4. Area: 14 (tie), Ariyana Stalsberg, Janesville Craig, and Tailyn Keller, Waunakee/DeForest, 9.175; 18, Jaya Carlson, Madison Memorial, 9.15.
All-around: 1, Annie Mularski, Hartford, 37.85; 2, Gracie Holland, Marshfield, 37.625; 3, Krystal Nelson, Franklin co-op, 37.45. Area: 15, Lindsey Heitsman, Milton, 35.65; 17, Thea Bender, Madison East/La Follette, 35.45.
DIVISION 2
Vaulting: 1, Addie Gallun, Whitefish Bay, 9.425; 2, Miah Lemanski, Dodgeville/Mineral Point, 9.4; 3, Payton Jenks-Recker, Monona Grove, 9.275. Other area: 5, Drea O’Connell, Mount Horeb, 9.25; 17, Elisa Weier, Mount Horeb, 8.8; 20, Lorisa Shatrawka, River Valley, 8.8.
Uneven bars: 1, Drea O’Connell, Mount Horeb, 9.6; 2, Addie Gallun, Whitefish Bay, 9.4; 3, Grace O’Neil, Mount Horeb, 9.25. Other area: 8, Tessa Bockhop, Dodgeville/Mineral Point, 8.85; 9, Miah Lemanski, Dodgeville/Mineral Point, 8.75.
Balance beam: 1, Addie Gallun, Whitefish Bay, 9.425; 2 (tie), Drea O’Connell, Mount Horeb, and Lorisa Shatrawka, River Valley, 9.3. Other area: 4, Grace O’Neil, Mount Horeb, 9.25; 12, Kayla Gehrmann, Jefferson, 8.9; 19 (tie), Elisa Weier, Mount Horeb, Miah Lemanski, Dodgeville/Mineral Point, and Payton Jenks-Recker, Monona Grove, 8.7.
Floor exercise: 1, Drea O’Connell, Mount Horeb, 9.6; 2, Autumn Tiede, River Falls, 9.525; 3, Natalie Swick, River Falls, 9.5. Other area: 5, Lorisa Shatrawka, River Valley, 9.4; 9, Elisa Weier, Mount Horeb, 9.225; 15, Payton Jenks-Recker, Monona Grove, 9.125; 18, Miah Lemanski, Dodgeville/Mineral Point, 9.1.
All-around: 1, Drea O’Connell, Mount Horeb, 37.275; 2, Addie Gallun, Whitefish Bay, 37.1; 3, Ella Krause, West Salem co-op, 36.2. Other area: 4, Miah Lemanski, Dodgeville/Mineral Point, 35.65; 7, Lorisa Shatrawka, River Valley, 35.425; 11, Payton Jenks-Recker, Monona Grove, 34.85; 14, Elisa Weier, Mount Horeb, 34.525.