Mount Horeb gymnastics team rules at its 34th annual event

Whitefish Bay (138.375), which wasn't at full strength, was the White Division winner. Whitefish Bay, the four-time defending WIAA Division 2 champion, competed with the larger schools at Saturday’s meet.

Middleton (131.10) was the White Division runner-up. Third-place Sun Prairie (129.775) was led by senior Amelia McDermott, who scored a personal best 35.35 while tying Whitefish Bay sophomore Anneh Britz for first place in the White Division all-around.

“Coming off the winter break, we have been working pretty hard on adding skills,” McDermott said. “So, I wasn’t worried about my score as much, but just hitting all my routines. And I think that paid off pretty well. I felt like I did really well.”

Mount Horeb finished comfortably ahead of runner-up River Valley/Barneveld (126.075) in the Red Division.

“We have a lot of good girls and this year we put in a lot of new skills,” said O’Connell, last season’s state all-around runner-up in Division 2. “Everybody is really doing well and sticking their routines. It’s been a great season so far. We think that, yes, it’s an individual sport, but we also are a team and we have to work together as a team and believe in each other.”

