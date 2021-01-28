Milton senior Kellen Ryan earns spot in Elite Team Cup gymnastics competition

Janesville’s Kellen Ryan, a senior at Milton High School, was recently selected to represent Region 4 at the USA Gymnastics Elite Team Cup competition Feb. 27 in Indianapolis.

Ryan competes for Madtown Twisters in Madison.

Region 4 consists of six Midwestern states -- Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. Six gymnasts from each of nine regions in the nation will compete in the event.

Ryan is the only Wisconsin gymnast on the team (alternates excluded).

USA Gymnastics’ 2021 Winter Cup is Feb. 26-28 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.

Winter Cup begins the 2021 competitive season ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games in July and August and the World Championships in October in Kitakyushu, Japan, according to a USA Gymnastics release.

This will be the first opportunity for elite U.S. gymnasts to compete following the cancellation of USA Gymnastics’ 2020 premier event season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nastia Liukin Cup and Elite Team Cup will accompany the event.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the events will not be open for public attendance.

The Elite Team Cup competition Feb. 27 is a junior elite team competition. The competing junior elite gymnasts must be between 13-18 years of age as of May 31, 2021, and will be selected from the regional elite team program. After the competition, awards will be presented to the top three teams.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.