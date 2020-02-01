Middleton gymnasts pleased with high finish at Spartan Invitational

“We have sectionals coming up (at the end of the month), so this was the meet … to decide what we need to work on and what we need to think about,” Engelkes said. “And we were right there. We were right with everyone today.”

Middleton assistant coach Cullen Steck said the team targets the Spartan Invitational for adding new skills and providing an indicator where it stands.

“We try to shoot for this meet to have all the skills into their routines and to use them on a big stage like this against some really good competition from around the state,” said Steck, who stepped in for an interview because his wife, Middleton head coach Kari Steck, had another engagement right after the meet.

Engelkes’ performance included finishing fourth on balance beam (8.950), sixth in vaulting (8.875) and sixth in the floor exercise (8.95).

“Today, I was really happy with how I did,” said Engelkes, a team captain with senior Mattie Joers. “I am really hard on myself. So, it is hard for me to say that I am proud of myself. I was proud of myself today.”

