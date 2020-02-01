Middleton gymnasts pleased with high finish at Spartan Invitational

Recent gymnastics routines had left Taylor Engelkes and her Middleton teammates feeling frustrated and somewhat dissatisfied.
After talking about it, the Cardinals entered Saturday’s Spartan Invitational refocused and ready to get a gauge on where they stood among other area and state competitors in the 32nd annual meet at Madison Memorial.
Middleton turned in a season-high score of 137.025, which was the top area score, and finished third in the eight-team Green Division, which included the highest-seeded teams based on season scores.
“I think everybody was extremely confident today and extremely positive,” said Engelkes, a junior. “Everybody was very happy and excited to go today. At the last meet, we were all kind of down on ourselves. We all got together in a group and regrouped and refocused, and focused on the important things. … Coming back today was a lot better and everybody was extremely happy with how they did. “
Wilmot Union/Union Grove/Williams Bay — led by the all-around winner, junior Jadyn Pye (36.775), and runner-up Annie Murphy (36.15) — was the division winner with 140.25 points, followed by runner-up Burlington/Badger (137.15). Host Memorial was fourth with 135.625.
Engelkes had the best all-around score among area gymnasts, totaling 35.325 for fourth place in the division. Middleton sophomore Megg Weiler, who competed on the club level last year, was sixth with 35.125.
“We have sectionals coming up (at the end of the month), so this was the meet … to decide what we need to work on and what we need to think about,” Engelkes said. “And we were right there. We were right with everyone today.”
Middleton assistant coach Cullen Steck said the team targets the Spartan Invitational for adding new skills and providing an indicator where it stands.
“We try to shoot for this meet to have all the skills into their routines and to use them on a big stage like this against some really good competition from around the state,” said Steck, who stepped in for an interview because his wife, Middleton head coach Kari Steck, had another engagement right after the meet.
Engelkes’ performance included finishing fourth on balance beam (8.950), sixth in vaulting (8.875) and sixth in the floor exercise (8.95).
“Today, I was really happy with how I did,” said Engelkes, a team captain with senior Mattie Joers. “I am really hard on myself. So, it is hard for me to say that I am proud of myself. I was proud of myself today.”
You have free articles remaining.
Wilmot co-op junior Malia Bronson set a meet record with a 9.70 score while winning the balance beam. Pye and Murphy, a sophomore, tied for first on floor (9.575); Murphy claimed the vaulting title (9.40); and Burlington co-op junior Ava Trent was the uneven bars winner (9.40).
Weiler was second on the balance beam with a 9.10 total, while Madison Memorial senior Tea Hellen was third (9.00).
Hailey Dohnal, a senior from the Verona/Madison Edgewood team, earned third place in vaulting (9.25), while Sun Prairie junior Ellie Studier was fourth (9.10). Madison Memorial sophomore Sarah Hershberger was fifth on floor (9.05).
Madison Memorial coach Michele Fuller said the meet helped the Spartans know what they will need to work on with Big Eight Conference dual meets coming up against Middleton and Sun Prairie.
Madison Memorial and Sun Prairie, last year’s Big Eight champion, are leading the league dual standings, right ahead of Middleton, Fuller said.
“It was OK (Saturday); I would say everything but bars,” Fuller said. “(The) bars (event) was not where we would have liked it today.”
In the eight-team White Division, Waunakee/DeForest finished first with 131.775 points. Madison West was second (128.30).
Janesville Craig freshman Charli DeGarmo was the White Division all-around winner with 33.65, just ahead of Eau Claire Memorial/North sophomore Emma Loen (33.60). Sauk Prairie junior Heidi Kuhnau (33.575) and senior Ashley Domask (33.075) of Waunakee/DeForest finished third and fourth, respectively, in the all-around.
Kuhnau earned first on floor (8.90), ahead of second-place Domask (8.75) and Madison West sophomore Maya Schneider (8.70).
Thea Bender, a sophomore from the United gymnastics team that includes Madison La Follette and Madison East gymnasts, was the uneven bars winner (8.875) and won the balance beam (8.95).
On bars, Bender was followed by runner-up DeGarmo (8.50), Madison West senior Celia Ross Serna (8.225), Kuhnau (8.20) and Waunakee/DeForest senior Caylee Powers (8.15).
Waunakee/DeForest junior Sydney Thompson was second on balance beam (8.65), Madison West senior Emma Moritz finished third (8.60) and Janesville Craig senior Gracie Hill was fourth (8.50).
Maddie Weber, a sophomore from the Eau Claire co-op, won vaulting (8.850). Madison West junior Maggie Lee (8.50) and Waunakee/DeForest junior Lexi Burgard (8.475) placed fourth and fifth, respectively.