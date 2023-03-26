Madison-area gymnasts combined for plenty of hardware and eye-popping routines this season.

From team and individual championships, to continued success and individual highlights, there was plenty to celebrate.

Meet the Wisconsin State Journal's All-Area gymnastics team.

Gymnast of the Year

Annika Rufenacht, jr., Verona/Edgewood — Rufenacht shined brightest on the WIAA state tournament stage individually and for the Wildcats, bringing home a second straight all-around title and helping Verona/Edgewood capture its first Division 1 team championship.

During the team competition, she recorded a team-best score on three of the four disciplines, including a 9.617 on vault and 9.417 on uneven bars. The latter helped Verona/Edgewood seal its first title as the Wildcats scored 146.1167 points to top reigning champion Franklin/Muskego (145.3167).

The team title was just the tip of the iceberg for Rufenacht, who became the 14th gymnast to win consecutive all-around titles with a score of 38.100. Rufenacht and Nicolet’s Cassi Hansen became the fifth pair of repeat all-around champions.

Rufenacht was on the medal stand in all four events of the individual competition, including wins on the balance beam (9.517) and uneven bars (9.517). Rufenacht, the Big Eight Conference and Division 1 Sun Prairie sectional all-around champion, also was runner-up on vault (9.767) and fourth on floor exercise (9.333).

Co-Coaches of the Year

Rachael Hauser, Verona/Edgewood and Martha Koller-Faust, Mount Horeb — Hauser helped the Wildcats qualify for the Division 1 state meet for the fourth consecutive season. The Wisconsin High School Gymnastics Association rewarded the accomplishment at the season-ending banquet before the start of the state meet by naming Hauser its Division 1 Coach of the Year.

Verona/Edgewood made the most of its chance at state, improving upon last season’s runner-up finish with the program’s first team title. Hauser’s influence also showed in the individual competition as she helped guide the Wildcats to nine trips to the podium, including four championships. The Wildcats also captured the Big Eight Conference and Division 1 Sun Prairie sectional title.

While the Wildcats’ history at the state meet is in its infancy, Mount Horeb has long been a regular at the Wisconsin Rapids Fieldhouse. Koller-Faust helped add to that illustrious history in a season filled with question marks for the Vikings following significant losses.

Koller-Faust needed to replace four all-around competitors from last year’s squad that finished runner-up in the state team competition. The Vikings responded by winning their own Division 2 sectional meet to reach a 12th consecutive state tournament.

Mount Horeb finished in the top half of the Division 2 team competition for a 12th straight time, placing fourth with 136.0500 points, as Koller-Faust was named WHSGA’s Division 2 Coach of the Year.

Top-five gymnasts

Athena Ouradnik, so., Mount Horeb; Ella Crowley, sr., Verona/Edgewood; Anna Messner, jr., Verona/Edgewood; Annika Rufenacht, jr., Verona/Edgewood; Maddie Kremer, so., Waunakee.

Honorable mention

Annelle Moyer, sr., Mount Horeb; Reece Olinger, so., Mount Horeb; McKenna Breunig, so., Sauk Prairie; Sofia Clark, sr., Sun Prairie West/East; Denise Ta, jr., Verona/Edgewood.