 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
PREP SPOTLIGHT

Meet Sun Prairie East's Sofia Clark in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • 0

Lutter talking about the process of learning a new skill in gymnastics.

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Sofia Clark of Sun Prairie East.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Sofia Clark mug

Clark

Sofia Clark, Sr., Sun Prairie East

Sport: Gymnastics.

By the numbers: An individual qualifier at last year’s WIAA Division 1 state championships on the vault and balance beam, Clark has gotten off to a great start this season. One of the Sun Prairie co-op's top returnees from last year's team state qualifying squad, Clark won the all-around competition at the Sun Prairie Invite with a score of 35.625 points, just off her high of 36.075 from last season. She also set a  personal best with a 9.30 on vault at the team’s host invite thanks to a 10.0 starting value. Among her other events, Clark’s top scores from last year included a 9.50 on floor routine, 9.40 on balance beam and 8.50 on uneven bars.

People are also reading…

Favorite athletic memory: Getting to compete with my teammates at state and seeing their success and happiness.

Favorite class: AP Chemistry.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Madison Memorial.

Quotable: “Since joining the team, Sofia has displayed the leadership and strong work ethic that every coach hopes for from her top athletes,” coach Shannon Maly said. “She comes to practice each day ready to tackle anything you throw her way. She is willing to try different skills to improve individually and her team.”

Meet the Madison-area athletes featured in our weekly spotlight series

The State Journal recognizes outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes. To nominate someone, email wsjsports@madison.com and explain why they are deserving.

Meet Madison Memorial's A.J. Ketarkus in this week's high school sports spotlight
High School Cross Country
alert top story

Meet Madison Memorial's A.J. Ketarkus in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • Sean Davis
  • 0

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com with who we should recognize, what school they go to and a short reason why.

Meet Sun Prairie East's Brady Shanahan in this week's high school sports spotlight
High School Football
alert top story

Meet Sun Prairie East's Brady Shanahan in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • Mark McMullen
  • 0

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com with who we should recognize, what school they go to and a short reason why.

Meet Madison Edgewood's Ben Hanson in this week's high school sports spotlight
High School Football
alert

Meet Madison Edgewood's Ben Hanson in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Meet Middleton's Sophie Benson in this week's high school sports spotlight
High School Swimming
alert top story

Meet Middleton's Sophie Benson in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • Sean Davis
  • 0

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Meet DeForest's Thomas Taylor in this week's high school sports spotlight
High School Soccer
alert top story

Meet DeForest's Thomas Taylor in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • Mark McMullen
  • 0

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Meet Waunakee's Payton Maly in this week's high school sports spotlight
High School Volleyball
alert

Meet Waunakee's Payton Maly in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Meet Monona Grove girls swimming's Morgan Heilman in this week's high school sports spotlight
High School Swimming
alert

Meet Monona Grove girls swimming's Morgan Heilman in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • Sean Davis
  • 0

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Meet Middleton volleyball's Eliana Ross in this week's high school sports spotlight
High School Volleyball
alert top story

Meet Middleton volleyball's Eliana Ross in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • Mark McMullen
  • 0

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Get to know Sun Prairie West sophomore guard Chris Davis Jr.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics