Meet Sun Prairie East's Sofia Clark in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Sofia Clark of Sun Prairie East.

Sofia Clark, Sr., Sun Prairie East

Sport: Gymnastics.

By the numbers: An individual qualifier at last year’s WIAA Division 1 state championships on the vault and balance beam, Clark has gotten off to a great start this season. One of the Sun Prairie co-op's top returnees from last year's team state qualifying squad, Clark won the all-around competition at the Sun Prairie Invite with a score of 35.625 points, just off her high of 36.075 from last season. She also set a personal best with a 9.30 on vault at the team’s host invite thanks to a 10.0 starting value. Among her other events, Clark’s top scores from last year included a 9.50 on floor routine, 9.40 on balance beam and 8.50 on uneven bars.

Favorite athletic memory: Getting to compete with my teammates at state and seeing their success and happiness.

Favorite class: AP Chemistry.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Madison Memorial.

Quotable: “Since joining the team, Sofia has displayed the leadership and strong work ethic that every coach hopes for from her top athletes,” coach Shannon Maly said. “She comes to practice each day ready to tackle anything you throw her way. She is willing to try different skills to improve individually and her team.”