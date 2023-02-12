The Wisconsin State Journal is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.

This week’s high school sports spotlight is Savannah Treinen of DeForest.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Savannah Treinen, sr., DeForest

Sport: Gymnastics

By the numbers: After coming back from an injury at the beginning of the season, Treinen has consistently scored high sevens and eights on all her events. She just broke into the nines on the beam at our last dual meet.

Favorite athletic memory: Getting a 9.15 on beam.

Favorite class: Math or Welding

Favorite place to compete: Old Gym at Waunakee High School

Quotable: “I feel so lucky to be able to coach Savannah,” coach Anna Gamm said. “Not only is she an amazing athlete, but she's also an outstanding leader. This is her second year being a captain, and her expertise shows in the way that she encourages, challenges and supports her teammates. She is an integral part of our team, and it wouldn't be the same without her!”