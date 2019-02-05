Madison Memorial’s Michele Fuller and Jefferson’s Charles Fischer have been named as the gymnastic coach of the year in their respective districts, according to an announcement from the Wisconsin High School Gymnastics Association.
The nominations and voting were done by judges and coaches within each district.
The coaches from each district now go onto the final ballot for the WHSGA coach of the year in the state, according to the announcement from WHSGA president Karen Kuhlmann.
Fuller was the selection from district five. Fischer was the choice from district six. The other coaches were Allie Dryer, Marshfield, for district one and two; Karen Brown, Tomah, district three; Jacque Bartow, Manitowoc, district four; and Erin Kotka, Brookfield co-op, district seven.
An awards banquet is scheduled Feb. 28 at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.