Prep gymnastics photo: Tyra Turner of Madison East/La Follette

Madison East/La Follette junior Tyra Turner came back to gymnastics after playing basketball during her first two years at La Follette. She has emerged as one of the top competitors in the Big Eight Conference.

 CONTRIBUTED

Madison East and Madison La Follette announced that Ashley Wu has accepted the head coaching job for the Madison East/Madison La Follette United gymnastics team, Madison East athletic director T.J. Rogness said Thursday.

Wu replaces Hannah King.

Wu, an Illinois native, has experience in both club and high school settings, including stops as a coach and instructor at Badger Gymnastics Academy in Madison, as a coach at Maine East High School in Park Ridge, Illinois, and during the past two seasons at Madison Memorial, Rogness said.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

