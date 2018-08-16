Madison East and Madison La Follette announced that Ashley Wu has accepted the head coaching job for the Madison East/Madison La Follette United gymnastics team, Madison East athletic director T.J. Rogness said Thursday.
Wu replaces Hannah King.
Wu, an Illinois native, has experience in both club and high school settings, including stops as a coach and instructor at Badger Gymnastics Academy in Madison, as a coach at Maine East High School in Park Ridge, Illinois, and during the past two seasons at Madison Memorial, Rogness said.