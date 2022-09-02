 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Longtime Madison Memorial coach steps down

Spartan-Invite-Madison-Wisconsin-high-school-gymnastics-05-H1P0470-01262019170906

Madison Memorial's Jaya Carlson sprints off the vault on Saturday, scoring 9.050 during Spartan Invitational girls high school gymnastics at Memorial High School on Saturday, 1/26/19 in Madison, Wisconsin

 Greg Dixon Photo

Madison Memorial has named Danielle Moehring as its gymnastics coach.

Moehring replaces Michele Fuller, who has decided to step down from coaching after directing the Spartans’ gymnastics team for the past 12 years, Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz said.

Moehring served as an assistant for nine years. Moehring, who grew up in Madison, is a 2009 Memorial graduate and competed in gymnastics in her four years at the school.

“Coaching gymnastics brings me such joy and even after a long, stressful day at work, I can't wait to get to practice and see the girls,” she said in a release. “I am truly honored to be taking on the head coach position and can't express my gratitude enough to the gymnasts, parents and fellow coaches who make every day coaching the highlight of my day.”

Fuller said she was stepping down for family reasons.

“I have enjoyed coaching the girls gymnastics team for the last 12 years; there are so many memories I will cherish for the rest of my life,” Fuller said. “But as we prepare to welcome our third child this winter, I have made the difficult decision to leave the program. I leave knowing that the program is in excellent hands as former Memorial gymnast and longtime assistant coach Danielle Moehring will be stepping up to take over the position of head coach.”

Moehring will be assisted by former Memorial gymnasts and volunteer coaches Caroline Smith, Natalie Statz and Tea Hellen.

Memorial plans to post its opening for a baseball coach next week. It will be open until early October. It previously was announced that Tim Richardson stepped down as coach.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

