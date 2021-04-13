 Skip to main content
Janesville gymnast Kellen Ryan turns in winning performance at region championships
Janesville's Kellen Ryan, a Milton senior, stands on the first-place stand, at right, after winning the all-around competition at a USA Gymnastics region meet April 10 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. 

Janesville’s Kellen Ryan, who’s a senior at Milton, medaled in all six events and earned first place in the all-around competition at the 18-year-old level 10 USA Gymnastics Region IV championships on Saturday in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

With his performance, Ryan earned a spot in the men's development program national championships May 13-16 in Daytona Beach, Florida. He competes for Madtown Twisters of Madison. He practices there year-round.

Region IV consists of six states in the Midwest.

Ryan was first in the all-around, which included 21 gymnasts. He finished first on pommel horse and vault, second on rings, was tied for second on floor exercise and parallel bars and finished third on high bar.

He also received an Academic All-American award from USA Gymnastics for the fourth consecutive year.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

