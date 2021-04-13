Janesville gymnast Kellen Ryan turns in winning performance at region championships

Janesville’s Kellen Ryan, who’s a senior at Milton, medaled in all six events and earned first place in the all-around competition at the 18-year-old level 10 USA Gymnastics Region IV championships on Saturday in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

With his performance, Ryan earned a spot in the men's development program national championships May 13-16 in Daytona Beach, Florida. He competes for Madtown Twisters of Madison. He practices there year-round.

Region IV consists of six states in the Midwest.

Ryan was first in the all-around, which included 21 gymnasts. He finished first on pommel horse and vault, second on rings, was tied for second on floor exercise and parallel bars and finished third on high bar.

He also received an Academic All-American award from USA Gymnastics for the fourth consecutive year.

