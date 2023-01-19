How Ella Crowley helped anchor Verona/Edgewood gymnastics' win over Middleton

MIDDLETON — Poise in high school gymnastics is pivotal.

When Verona/Madison Edgewood coach Rachael Hauser needs that calming presence, there’s one member of the Wildcats she turns to: Ella Crowley.

“She’s one of those competitors where she can have a crazy gym week, but when we get to the meet she turns it on,” Hauser said.

Crowley was on her game Thursday night as the senior helped Verona/Edgewood cruise to a 143.325-124.825 win over Middleton in a Big Eight Conference dual meet. Crowley finished in the top-five in all four disciplines, taking second in the all-around with a score of 34.525 behind teammate Annika Rufenacht (37.375).

“Annika is great and she’s such a supportive teammate,” Crowley said. “All of our team has really high skills so we’re always pushing us to be better; to keep improving for our team and ourselves.”

Rufenacht, the reigning WIAA Division 1 state all-around champion, often goes last in the anchor position for the Wildcats during their rotations. While Crowley may not get the anchor treatment, she remains the team’s rock in Hauser’s mind.

“She’s an anchor personality for the girls,” Hauser said. “She settles everybody down a little bit when they watch her performance, because she’s so confident and has a rhythm to it.”

Hauser said that what stands out so much in Crowley’s success across all disciplines is her calm, focused demeanor. It showed in her scores against the Cardinals.

Crowley was one of four to break 9.000 on the balance beam, led by senior Katie Ryan’s 9.550. Rufenacht won the vault with a score of 9.625 and also took the uneven bars (9.300), while Ryan won the floor routine (9.325).

For Crowley, it’s the Wildcats’ encouragement that brings the best out of one another.

“When we’re competing we don’t really focus on scores and stuff; we just focus on having fun and doing our own best,” she said.

Said Ryan: “I think it pushes me in a healthy way, but we’re all proud of each other and push each other up. Other people getting new skills definitely helps the team as a whole, to build that confidence and drive.”

That drive was in full gear entering this season after Verona/Edgewood finished runner-up at last year’s WIAA Division 1 state championships. The Wildcats scored 144.3990 points to finish second behind Franklin/Muskego (147.6820).

Settling for silver certainly stung but Crowley said it only intensified the group’s confidence with four members back this winter with herself, Rufenacht, Ryan and junior Anna Messner part of the runner-up team.

The Wildcats have used that renewed confidence to improve their skills this season, with Rufenacht and Messner executing a Layout Yurchenko and a Pike Yurchenko, respectively, on vault.

The youthful Cardinals also showed plenty of skills against the defending Big Eight champs. Freshman Eva Szczepanski led Middleton on the balance beam (8.275) to finish sixth, while freshman Ana Bollig took fifth on the vault (8.650).

“Right off the bat they were ready to come in and work,” Middleton coach Alexis Lindahl said. “They came in as their own competitors and knew they were the ones to beat.”

Still, the Wildcats remain the team to beat in the Big Eight, and they’re hoping to be the team to beat in Division 1 later this season.

“We all want to have the team title so we’re all pushing each other and supporting each other as best as we can,” Crowley said.

