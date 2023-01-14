Get to know Madison Memorial gymnast Clare Murphy

Madison Memorial senior Clare Murphy is one of the captains and top competitors for the Spartans’ gymnastics team.

Murphy competes as an all-around performer for the Spartans. She said her favorite events are the floor exercise and the balance beam.

Murphy also said she competes in girls soccer and takes part on the dance team at Memorial. She plans to attend college, but hasn’t made a decision about which university she will attend.

Murphy is one of the leaders of the gymnastics team, which is coached by Danielle Moehring.

Moehring is in her first season as Memorial’s gymnastics coach after serving as an assistant for nine years. She replaced Michele Fuller, who had been coach for the previous 12 years.