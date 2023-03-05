WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Emily Craker entered her third consecutive WIAA Division 2 individual state gymnastics championships with mixed feelings.

Despite failing to qualify on balance beam and floor exercise — the Reedsburg junior won the former last year — she had a chance to collect more hardware Saturday afternoon. The Beavers standout did just that, reaching the podium on both the uneven bars and vault to double her individual state medal count at Wisconsin Rapids High School.

Craker was one of three Beavers to qualify individually, with fellow juniors Sarah Schiller and Natalie Brunner qualifying on uneven bars and floor exercise, respectively, on top of Reedsburg’s third straight team state appearance Friday night.

“It’s pretty rewarding. Making it three years in a row for me and as a team it's a big accomplishment,” Craker said. “Even though I didn’t make it on beam and floor, I was like ‘I still have to give it my all in all the events.’ I was hoping to get a little higher in all-around, that’s all I really wanted, and to place a little higher on vault and bars.”

She was able to check off two of those three items, starting with a sixth-place finish on vault. After failing to qualify in the event last year, Craker sprung up the leaderboard to reach the medal stand with a score of 9.350.

The score was an increase of over a half-point from last year among a field where every person in the top eight scored 9.300 or higher. Meanwhile, Craker added a third-place finish on uneven bars as she captured bronze with a score of 9.217.

It was another improvement off last year’s score, though she settled for one place worse following last year’s runner-up tie. Craker also matched her finish in the all-around, placing 12th with a score of 35.517.

Craker was completely new to this year’s two-day format, so utilizing Friday’s team competition as a pseudo “warm-up” for Saturday proved helpful.

“It was like getting a feel for the equipment and today really nail out the stuff. As I got a feel for the equipment, I felt like it helped for today,” she said.

It was also helpful for Schiller, who finished 21st on uneven bars with a score of 8.300. While disappointing, Schiller said she executed a newly incorporated skill this week in her routine.

“I wish I would have stuck it, but I’m just happy I did it,” she said. “Yesterday didn’t go the hottest so we were kind of like, ‘It’s just another chance to do better than we did the other day.’”

Brunner made the most of that opportunity as well on floor exercise, finishing in a three-way tie for 19th with a score of 8.767 in her first individual state performance. The trio of Craker, Schiller and Brunner have all been part of the Beavers' current team state streak, and both Craker and Schiller believe Saturday can provide a great stepping stone for next year.

“I think for all of us it really boosts our confidence, especially next year without Brenna (Lutter), I think we should all feel really good we were able to make it,” Schiller said.

Craker added: “I feel like all three of us together, we can really pull through some good routines for next year and make a standing point for Reedsburg gymnastics. We’ve got one more year and I feel like we’ll go out with a bang.”

T-Birds, Eagles take floor

The Beavers weren't alone at Saturday's event as Sauk County compatriots Baraboo and Sauk Prairie were also represented.

Eagles sophomore Claire Hartman posted the best finish between the other area rivals, finishing tied for ninth on floor exercise with a score of 9.133. Sauk Prairie sophomore McKenna Breunig, meanwhile, placed 12th on balance beam (8.600) as part of her state debut that also included the all-around.

She finished in 17th with a score of 34.367. Baraboo junior Jayla Rego and Sauk Prairie junior Sara Nehring also got to take in the Wisconsin Rapids field house for the first time. Rego placed 16th on the balance beam (8.467) and Nehring was 17th on floor (8.800).

Rounding out area qualifiers was Baraboo's Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik. The T-Birds senior made her state return on uneven bars, finishing 22nd with a score of 8.183.

Photos: Action from Saturday's WIAA state individual gymnastics competition