Ella Crowley, Verona/Edgewood gymnastics team eager for return trip to WIAA Division 1 state meet

Veak, coming back from a dislocated kneecap sustained in December, and her teammates weren’t certain what kind of season they’d have due to the COVID-19 pandemic and health and gathering orders from Public Health Madison & Dane County.

“At the beginning, we didn’t know if we’d compete at all,” said Veak, who competed in club and not for the high school team last year. “I’m really proud of how everyone did (at the sectional). … It is really nice we are able to have this end-of-season stuff together because (my teammates) put in so many hours (starting last summer).”

Verona/Edgewood had one day of practice in November prior to a new, more restrictive county health order that shut down practice for a month — prior to resuming in late December.

Verona/Edgewood was able to practice with 10 of its gymnasts at one time at its facility at Verona’s new high school, said Hauser, noting the coaches weren’t permitted to serve as spotters for the gymnasts until recently.

“The girls that stayed in club worked out all summer with the goal of going back to state this season,” Hauser said. “Obviously, there were some questions if we would have a season. But all you can do is just plan that there will be one and carry on as normal. … I just kept planning for a season, working on routines. If nothing else, to just keep me focused and not stressed out.”